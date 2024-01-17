Amazon Republic Day Sale: Enjoy premium sound with up to 41% off on earbuds

Revolutionise your in-ear audio experiences with premium earbuds that are designed to last. With each listen, you'll realise the value of investing in a pair of efficient and sturdy earbuds that may appear tiny but are packed with power, be it in terms of audio quality, battery life, or overall performance. Get rid of pesky wires with top wireless earbud picks from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Bose. With the right pair of earbuds, you can enjoy music in amazing clarity, conduct business calls in crystal-clear quality - all while sporting a stylish pair of minimalist earbuds. With heavy discounts currently live on the Amazon website, find a worthy companion for your fast-paced lifestyle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The Apple AirPods Pro are the perfect amalgamation of performance and premium design. where premium meets perfection. The earbuds are designed exclusively for iOS users who want an integrated listening experience. The AirPods Pro's Active Noise Cancellation functionality effectively tunes out disruptions for a superior audio journey, even in loud environments. With the Adaptive Transparency feature, users can stay in touch with the outside world when needed. To align every note with your preferences, use the personalised spatial audio on Apple AirPods Pro. Effortlessly transition from music to calls with Bluetooth 5.3 and take these earbuds to the gym with you. Multiple ear tips mean that you can find your perfect fit easily.

Specifications of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation):

Colour: White

Form factor: In-ear

Connectivity technology: Bluetooth 5.3

Active Noise Cancellation

Adaptive Transparency

Personalized Spatial Audio

2. Marshall Motif II ANC - True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Earbuds, 30 Hours Playtime – Black

The Marshall Motif II earbuds are designed for a wireless and immersive audio experience. According to the company, these earbuds can deliver up to 30 hours of uninterrupted playtime, all supplanted by Marshall's signature sound with extraordinary bass and unique highs, elevated with help from Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology.

The earbuds' touch controls and voice assistance functionality are bound to make your navigation easier. As is true for all-things-Marshall, these earbuds blend technology and iconic looks, making it the perfect choice for users who want performance in a visually aesthetic package.

Specifications of Marshall Motif II:

Type: True wireless in-ear earbuds

Colour: Black

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)

Playtime: Up to 30 hours (with charging case)

Marshall's Signature Sound with immersive bass

Touch Controls for easy navigation

Compatible with voice assistants

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Bora Purple, with Mic)

Audio excellence is made possible with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Available in an attractive Bora Purple offering, the earbuds are equipped with extremely smart noise-cancellation technology. Comfort, style, and performance come together in this pair of earbuds that boast an integrated mic, touch controls - all placed in a stylish case and unique bud design. Hear every note in unreal clarity with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro and make a statement in the gorgeous purple hue as you navigate noisy outdoors. According to the company, the earbuds can last for up to 5 hours with ANC on.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro:

Colour: Bora purple

Form factor: In-ear

24-bit Hi-Fi audio

Intelligent ANC

3 high SNR (signal-to-noise ratio) microphones

Voice Detect turns off ANC automatically

Intelligent 360 audio

5 hours of continuous playtime with ANC on

4. Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds – Advanced Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Next-Level Dolby Atmos Surround Sound –All-Day Comfort, Multipoint Bluetooth, Wireless Charging - Matte Black

The Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds are engineered to redefine your listening experience with advanced Active Noise Cancelling and immersive Dolby Atmos Surround Sound. Users can expect all-day comfort, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and wireless charging. Available in the Matte Black finish with a discount as part of Amazon's ongoing Republic Day Sale, these earbuds are perfect for users who want better sound and connectivity in a comfortable fit. Take your audio needs to the next level with the Jabra Elite 10.

Specifications of Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds:

Colour: Matte black

Active Noise Cancelling: Yes

Dolby Atmos Surround Sound

Connectivity: Multi-point Bluetooth

Wireless Charging

6-mic technology

5. Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds with Mic with Touch Control (Triple Black)

The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Earbuds are among our top picks for your next audio upgrade. World-class noise cancellation on these earbuds allows users to explore the layers of their favourite songs . In addition, buyers can seamlessly navigate through music with touch controls. For calls, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds feature an integrated mic.

Owing to its sleek design, these earbuds offer comfort and style for all your listening escapades. It doesn't matter if you're on a noisy route or in a quiet room, these earbuds will deliver immersive sound straight to your ears - making these the ideal choice for those who want excellence in every note.

Specifications of Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds:

Colour: Triple black

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Touch controls

Microphone

Bose Music app support

6 hours of playback on a single charge

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!