Amazon Republic Day Sale: Enjoy up to 73% off on party speakers, top 5 picks

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is a music lover's paradise, offering an irresistible chance to score up to 73% off on a range of high-quality party speakers. This year, the sale is more exciting than ever, featuring top brands like Sony, JBL, boAt and pTron, all known for their exceptional audio quality and robust designs. These brands are bringing forward heavy discounts, making it the perfect time for audiophiles and party enthusiasts to upgrade their audio gear.

Whether you're planning an indoor gathering or an outdoor bash, these speakers are designed to set the right mood with their powerful sound and deep bass. Each pick in our top 5 list stands out for its unique features – from portable designs and waterproof capabilities to long-lasting battery life and smart connectivity options. Explore our curated selection of party speakers that promise to deliver an unmatched audio experience, enhancing every beat and note of your favourite tracks. Get ready to turn up the volume and bring your parties to life with these incredible deals!

1. Sony SRS-XP500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker

The Sony SRS-XP500 is a versatile and powerful party speaker. It offers a blend of portability and high-quality sound, ideal for any party setting. With features like karaoke/guitar input, IPX4 splash-proof protection, and a 20-hour battery life, it ensures uninterrupted entertainment. The ambient light adds to the mood, while the USB Play & Charge, quick charge, and power bank capabilities provide added convenience. This speaker is a top choice for those seeking both performance and durability in their audio devices.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XP500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker:

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Karaoke/Guitar Input

Protection: IPX4 Splashproof

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

Features: Ambient Light, USB Play & Charge, Quick Charge, Power Bank

Additional: Portable Design

2. JBL Partybox 110 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker

The JBL Partybox 110 offers an impressive 160W of monstrous pro sound. It's perfect for party-goers who want a dynamic light show and up to 12 hours of playtime. The built-in powerbank ensures your music keeps playing, and with support for guitar and mic inputs, it's also ideal for live performances. The PartyBox App enhances user experience, making this speaker a fantastic choice for any celebration.

Specifications of JBL Partybox 110 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker:

Output Power: 160W

Playtime: Up to 12 hours

Features: Dynamic Light Show, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Support

App Support: PartyBox App

Additional: Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 5 wireless headphones with up to 46% off

3. boAt Partypal 390 Speaker

The boAt Partypal 390 emerges as a budget-friendly party speaker with a punch. Offering 160W signature sound and up to 6 hours of playtime, it's great for both indoor and outdoor events. The speaker comes with EQ modes and a mic for karaoke, enhancing its utility. Its TWS mode allows pairing with another speaker for a stereo experience, and the latest Bluetooth v5.3 ensures a stable connection. The AUX and USB Type-C ports add versatility to this compact powerhouse.

Specifications of boAt Partypal 390 Speaker:

Sound Output: 160W Signature Sound

Playtime: Up to 6 hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB Type-C

Features: EQ Modes, 1 Mic for Karaoke, TWS Mode

Additional: Portable Design

4. pTron Fusion Party v2 40W Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker

The pTron Fusion Party v2 is an excellent choice from the Amazon Republic Day Sale for those looking for a compact yet robust party speaker. This 40W speaker comes with a 3M wired microphone, perfect for karaoke enthusiasts. The dual drivers deliver a balanced sound, and the RGB lights create a festive atmosphere. The speaker supports USB/SD card playback and has an Auto TWS function for pairing with another speaker. The included remote control adds convenience, making it a great pick for small gatherings.

Specifications of pTron Fusion Party v2 40W Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker:

Output Power: 40W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB/SD Card Playback

Features: 3M Wired Microphone, RGB Lights, Auto TWS Function, Remote Control

Additional: Dual Drivers

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 33% discount on premium Bluetooth speakers

5. KRISONS Cylender 4 inch Double Woofer 40W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker

KRISONS Cylender 4-inch Double Woofer 40W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker is a perfect choice for those seeking a powerful yet affordable party speaker. It features a 40W output with a double woofer, ensuring rich and deep sound. The included wired mic makes it great for karaoke, and the 2400mAh battery provides ample playtime. The speaker also boasts digital display, RGB lights and supports USB, SD Card, FM Radio. The Auto TWS Function and remote control add to its appeal for a lively party experience.

Specifications of KRISONS Cylender 4 inch Double Woofer 40W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker:

Output Power: 40W with Double Woofer

Battery: 2400mAh

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, SD Card, FM Radio

Features: Wired Mic for Karaoke, Digital Display, RGB Lights, Auto TWS Function, Remote Control

Additional: Multi-Media Support

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!