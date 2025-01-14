|Product
|Rating
|Price
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details
₹8,499
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |BlackView Details
₹9,999
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | RO + UV LED + UF + TDS Control | ISI Marked | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | WhiteView Details
₹9,999
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & CopperView Details
₹18,990
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal WaterView Details
₹16,499
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details
₹7,199
V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, BlackView Details
₹7,899
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details
₹8,999
AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH |Baby-Safe Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water SavingsView Details
₹19,199
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerdView Details
₹3,399
AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-In-1, Handheld & Stick, Dry Vacuuming, For Home Use, 800 Watts, 6.5 kPa Suction power, Bagless, BlackView Details
₹2,047
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)View Details
₹3,393
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10|Auto Cleaning with 60 Days Hands Free Cleaning|Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser sensors|240 min Run Time|Vacuum & Mopping|Free 1 Yr Warranty|2024 LaunchView Details
₹24,999
Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black)View Details
₹2,699
INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use|700W Motor & 14Kpa Suction|Hepa Filter for Deep Cleaning| 2-In-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner| Floor Cleaner Machine Clean Under Bed,Sofa & Pet Hairs (Ozoy Plus)View Details
₹1,892
Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|HydroSteam Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress & Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula inclView Details
₹23,990
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, lightweight & durable Body (Black)View Details
₹1,567
Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - WhiteView Details
₹14,900
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1View Details
₹4,987
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal NoiseView Details
₹5,999
Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, trap 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Large coverage area up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa & GAView Details
₹9,999
Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹33,399
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for BedroomsView Details
₹8,494
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, 2 Years Warranty.View Details
₹5,499
Reffair AX30 [MAX] Air Purifier for Car & Home | 3rd Gen - Type-C Cable | Plasma Ions Function | H13 True HEPA Filter | Aromatherapy (Black)View Details
₹2,343
Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption, Ideal For Bedrooms. - WhiteView Details
₹12,199
Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q600, From Hero Group, For Large Spaces Up To 600 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, Filter Life 15000 Hrs,True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saver,Ultra Quiet BLDC Motor WhiteView Details
SHARP dehumidifier with Air Purifier I Plasmacluster Tech fight against Mold, Fungus, VOCs I Absorb Moisture I Clothe Dryer I HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter I Area Covers 550 ft² I Drain 20L/day I DW-J20FM-WView Details
₹32,449
SEAVON Dehumidifier, 2200 Cubic Feet, Small Dehumidifiers for High Humidity in Home Bedroom Bathroom Closet RV Basements, 800ml Quiet Auto-off Electric Portable DehumidifierView Details
₹11,514.24
POWER PYE ELECTRONICS ABS 3 In 1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier (12 L/Day, White)View Details
₹24,400
INKBIRDPLUS Home Dehumidifier Portable Capacity 300ml/d (30℃ RH80%) 1100ml Water Tank Quiet Dehumidifiers for Office Bedroom 2 Mode 7 Color LED Light Auto Off Ideal for Closet Bathroom BasementView Details
₹4,920
SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier Machine with Plasmacluster Tech (fight against mold, virus, fungus). Absorbs moisture I Clothes dryer I Covers: 250 sq. ft. I Drain 10L/day I DW-P10M-WView Details
₹22,599
aerbyon DH900 Energy Efficient Dehumidifier 190 sq.ft coverage with Auto Turn Off at Full Tank, 30oz Portable, Lightweight, and Quiet dehumidifier for use in HomeView Details
₹9,738
POWER PYE ELECTRONICS 30L/Day Dehumidifier 260-Watts 3 In 1 Dehumidifier,Cloths Dryer And PurifierView Details
₹32,490
The Amazon Republic Day Sale is here, bringing incredible discounts on the best home appliances you need. From water purifiers to vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and dehumidifiers, this is your chance to upgrade your home with top-notch essentials. Ensure clean and safe drinking water with advanced water purifiers, maintain a spotless home with powerful vacuum cleaners, breathe fresher air with high-performance air purifiers, and combat humidity effectively with dehumidifiers. The Amazon Sale 2025 offers unbeatable prices on trusted brands and feature-packed models. With a variety of options to suit your preferences, you can transform your living space into a cleaner, healthier, and more comfortable environment. Don’t miss the opportunity to shop these essential appliances at incredible value. Take advantage of the sale today and elevate your home with cutting-edge technology.
Take advantage of this Amazon Sale 2025 to find the best water purifiers at unbeatable prices. The Amazon Republic Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to grab the best water purifiers for your home. With a wide selection of top brands, the sale offers incredible deals on advanced filtration systems that ensure clean and safe drinking water. From UV, RO, and UF purifiers to multi-stage filtration systems, you'll find a variety of models suited to different needs. These purifiers are designed to remove harmful contaminants, improve water taste, and ensure a healthy water supply for your family. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer to make your home’s water cleaner, fresher, and safer with the best water purifiers available today.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale showcases a diverse selection of top-rated models tailored to meet various cleaning requirements. From traditional bagged and bagless vacuums to cordless, handheld, and robotic options, there is a perfect fit for every home. These vacuums are built to deliver strong suction power, convenience, and durability. With sophisticated filtration systems, they effectively capture dust, dirt, and allergens, ensuring a cleaner and healthier home environment. Seize this chance to upgrade your cleaning equipment with high-performance vacuums at discounted rates during this exclusive Amazon sale.
Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale LIVE for Prime members: Up to 68% off on room heaters to beat the winter chill
Enjoy up to 65% off on the best air purifiers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This is the perfect opportunity to enhance your indoor air quality with top-rated models at incredible discounts. Air purifiers are designed to filter out dust, allergens, pet dander, and harmful pollutants, providing cleaner and healthier air for your home. Choose from a wide range of options featuring HEPA filters, UV purifiers, and smart capabilities, ideal for tackling common air quality issues. Don't miss out on the Amazon sale 2025 to grab the best air purifiers at unbeatable prices.
Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Huge deals on headphones, smartwatches and more, starting at ₹699
Keep your home free from excess moisture, mould, and mildew with the best dehumidifiers at discounted rates at the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale. Perfect for maintaining optimal humidity levels, these devices ensure a comfortable and healthier living environment. Explore models with advanced features like auto shut-off, energy efficiency, and smart controls. Don’t miss this Amazon sale 2025 to grab the best dehumidifiers at pocket-friendly prices.
Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day sale Live at midnight today: Check out the best TVs to buy from Samsung, LG and others
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get the best laptops and save up to 40% on top brands like Dell, Apple, Lenovo and others
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 LIVE for Everyone! with up to 65% off on electronics, appliances, and more
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Grab amazing deals on laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets, winter essentials, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with Amazon's blockbuster sale and save big on top brands.