Amazon Republic Day Sale: Exclusive discounts up to 21% on flagship smartphones

Amazon's Republic Day Sale is back, ushering in a shopping extravaganza that's set to dazzle tech enthusiasts across the nation. This year, the spotlight shines on flagship smartphones, with the sale offering exclusive discounts of up to 21%. Scheduled to run until January 18, this event is a golden opportunity for gadget lovers to upgrade to premium smartphones at more accessible prices.

Flagship smartphones have always been the epitome of technological innovation, encapsulating the best in mobile technology, from cutting-edge processors to ultra-high-resolution cameras and stunning display technology. These devices are not just tools for communication; they symbolize a lifestyle, offering seamless integration of advanced features that cater to both personal and professional needs. Amazon's Republic Day Sale taps into this world of high-end smartphones, making them more attainable with enticing discounts.

The sale showcases a plethora of choices from leading brands, each vying for attention with their top-tier models. Whether you're a photography enthusiast craving a phone with a professional-grade camera, a power user needing a device that can keep up with your demanding lifestyle, or someone who appreciates the finer things in life, there's a deal tailored for you. These flagship models come equipped with features like AI-powered functionalities, 5G connectivity, and immersive gaming experiences, wrapped in sleek and stylish designs.

In this article, we dive into the best deals on flagship smartphones available in the current sale on Amazon. We'll explore a range of models, highlighting their key features, and the specifications that matter. We have included smartphones from top brands like Apple, OnePlus and iQOO to help you make the best decision about where to put your money.



1. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight

The Apple iPhone 13 in Starlight is a testament to Apple's commitment to excellence. This model features a stunning 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, bringing visuals to life with unparalleled clarity. Its cinematic mode and advanced dual-camera system, including a 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide camera, are perfect for capturing life's moments in professional-grade quality. The A15 Bionic chip ensures lightning-fast performance, making multitasking and gaming a breeze. With its elegant design and top-tier features, the iPhone 13 stands out as a premium choice for users seeking a combination of style and high-end performance. This sale presents an incredible opportunity to own this flagship device at a compelling discount, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight:

Display: 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR

Camera:

Rear: 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide; Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

Front: 12MP TrueDepth with Night mode,

4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

Processor: A15 Bionic chip

Storage: 128GB

Other Features:

Cinematic mode for depth-of-field and focus shifting in videos

IP68 water and dust resistance

Face ID for secure authentication

iOS with powerful new features and updates

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Smartwatch deals to elevate your everyday style

2. OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The OnePlus 11R 5G is a stellar choice for tech enthusiasts. Its high-performance Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, combined with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, delivers a seamless user experience. The 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 sensor captures stunning images, complemented by an 8MP Ultrawide and a Macro Lens for versatile photography. The 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display provides an immersive visual experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. This device, running OxygenOS based on Android 13, is an excellent pick for users seeking a powerful and stylish smartphone with advanced camera capabilities.

Specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G:

Camera: 50MP Main, 8MP Ultrawide, Macro Lens; 16MP Front Camera

Display: 6.7 Inches Super Fluid AMOLED, 2772 x 1240 pixels resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 13

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB

Camera Modes: Nightscape, Ultra HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, and more

3. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G emerges as a formidable contender in the flagship smartphone category. This device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency. The Independent Gaming Chip is a game-changer for enthusiasts, enhancing FPS and display quality while reducing power consumption. The 50MP GN5 OIS Ultra-Sensing camera, complemented by ultra-wide and macro lenses, delivers outstanding clarity in all lighting conditions. Its fast charging capabilities are impressive, offering substantial battery life in just minutes. For gamers and power users alike, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G stands out as a comprehensive package, combining high-end gaming features with robust camera capabilities.

Specifications of iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G:

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, TSMC 4nm Process

Camera: 50MP GN5 OIS Ultra-Sensing, Ultra-Wide (8MP), Macro Camera

Display: High refresh rate, peak brightness

Charging: 120W FlashCharge (50% in 8 min, 100% in 25 min)

Additional Features: Motion Control, Gyroscope Enhancement, 4D Game Vibration, Voice Changer

Gaming: Independent Gaming Chip, Game Frame Interpolation, Game Display Enhancement

4. OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G is a sleek and powerful smartphone designed for the tech-savvy user. It features an advanced camera system including a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 32MP telephoto lens, ensuring superior photo quality. The 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED QHD display offers stunning visuals, enhanced by HDR10+ support. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, the device guarantees smooth and responsive performance. Its 5000 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging ensures you're always powered up. The OnePlus 11 5G is a perfect blend of style, power, and innovation, making it an attractive choice for those seeking a high-end smartphone experience.

Specifications of OnePlus 11 5G:

Camera: 50MP Main, 48MP Ultrawide, 32MP Telephoto; 16MP Front Camera

Display: 6.7 Inches, 120 Hz AMOLED QHD, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

OS: OxygenOS based on Android 13

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X, Storage: 128GB UFS3.1

Battery: 5000 mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC Charging

Security: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Enjoy discounts like never before on smartwatches

5. iQOO 12 5G

The iQOO 12 5G is setting a new standard for flagship smartphones. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, it boasts superior performance and graphics capabilities. The triple camera setup, with a 50MP Astrography Camera and periscope telephoto lens, offers unparalleled photography experiences. Its 6.78-inch 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display ensures vibrant and smooth visuals, making it ideal for gaming and multimedia consumption. The 120W fast charger and IP64 rating for dust and water resistance further enhance its appeal. The iQOO 12 5G is a perfect choice for users seeking a phone with cutting-edge technology and robust features.

Specifications of iQOO 12 5G:

Processor: 3.3 GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, 4nm TSMC Process

Camera: 50MP Astrography Camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide Angle, 64MP 3X Periscope Telephoto with 100X Digital Zoom

Display: 6.78-inch 144 Hz LTPO AMOLED, 3000 nit Peak Brightness, 2160Hz PWM

Additional Features: Supercomputing Q1 Chip, Dual Stereo Speakers, 4D Game Vibration, X-axis Linear Motor

Battery: Fast Charging with 120W Charger, IP64 Dust/Water Resistance

Operating System: Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14

Storage: LPDDR5X RAM & UFS 4.0 Storage

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!