Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get discounts up to 55% on tablets under 25000

The Amazon Republic Day Sale presents an exciting opportunity for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike, offering discounts of up to 55% on a wide array of tablets priced under ₹25,000. Tablets have emerged as versatile tools, blending the portability of smartphones with the functionality of laptops. This sale event is an ideal time for consumers looking to purchase their first tablet or upgrade to a newer model without stretching their budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The selection includes a diverse range of tablets from leading brands, each boasting features like high-resolution displays, efficient processors, long-lasting batteries, and more. Catering to various needs, from online learning and work-from-home setups to entertainment and casual browsing, these tablets are more than just gadgets; they're gateways to a world of digital convenience. Dive into this article to explore the best tablet deals available in the Amazon Republic Day Sale, and find the perfect device that fits your lifestyle and budget.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a perfect blend of functionality and style. It features a 10.4-inch TFT display, offering vivid visuals with a 60Hz refresh rate. Its slim, lightweight metal unibody design is complemented by a powerful octa-core processor and a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery. The tablet's dual speakers with AKG and Dolby Atmos support ensure an immersive audio experience. The inclusion of the S Pen elevates its usability, making it ideal for both creativity and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:

Display: 10.4-inch TFT, 60Hz, 16M colour support

Processor: Octa-Core

Battery: 7,040mAh

Camera: 8MP Rear, 5MP Front

Audio: Dual Speakers, AKG, Dolby Atmos

OS: Android 12

Additional: S Pen Support, Samsung Knox Security

2. Lenovo Tab M10 5G

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G stands out with its exceptional features. It boasts a 10.6-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and clear visuals. Equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB, it handles multitasking with ease. The tablet's Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor delivers reliable performance. Its 7700mAh battery and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos make it a great choice for entertainment and everyday use.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 5G:

Display: 10.61-inch FHD+, 90Hz, 2K (2000x1200)

RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB, Expandable up to 1TB

Camera: 13MP Primary, 8MP Front

OS: Android 13

Battery: 7700mAh Lithium Polymer

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, Octa-Core

3. Redmi Pad

The Redmi Pad offers a stunning 10.61-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ideal for both work and play. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it ensures smooth performance. It's 8000mAh battery, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and slim metal unibody design make it a versatile and attractive tablet for users seeking both efficiency and style.

Specifications of Redmi Pad:

Display: 10.61-inch, 2K Resolution, 90Hz Refresh Rate

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99, Octa-Core

RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB, Expandable up to 1TB

Camera: 8MP Rear, 8MP Front

Audio: Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Battery: 8000mAh

OS: Android 12, MIUI 13

4. Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is a highlight of the Amazon Republic Day Sale, offering an 11.5-inch 2K IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor, coupled with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, provides a seamless user experience. The tablet's 7700mAh battery and four speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos make it perfect for multimedia consumption. Its sleek design and high-performance capabilities make it an excellent choice for both professionals and casual users.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen):

Display: 11.5-inch 2K IPS, 120Hz, 400 Nits

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core

Audio: 4 Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 7700mAh

5. HONOR PAD 8

The HONOR PAD 8 is a standout tablet with its large 12-inch IPS 2K display, providing an immersive viewing experience. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and 6GB RAM, ensuring smooth performance. The tablet's 7250mAh battery offers long-lasting use, and the eight speakers with DTS: X ULTRA sound provide an exceptional audio experience. With Android 12 and TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification, it's a top pick for both entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of HONOR PAD 8:

Display: 12-inch IPS 2K, Eye Comfort Mode

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, Octa-Core

RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB

Audio: 8 Speakers, DTS: X ULTRA Sound

Battery: 7250mAh, Up to 14 Hours

OS: Android 12

Additional: TÜV Certified Eye Protection, Metal Body

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

