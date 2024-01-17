Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get premium smartwatches for up to 66% off

Smartwatches are no longer just an extension of your smartphone and are capable of being used as standalone devices for your fitness needs. Contemporary premium smartwatches boast bright and vivid displays, a host of impressive features, a long battery life, and different modes in order to help you meet your personal goals. Smartwatches from some of the biggest brands like Samsung and Apple are currently available for discounted prices during the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale . Adorn your wrist with a stylish and efficient smartwatch this season with our top five picks.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth (44 mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only)

Samsung is among the most well-known companies in the world and has an expansive line-up for smartwatches. One such option is the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 that's designed especially for Android devices. If you wish to enhance your lifestyle with top-of-the-line features, all encased in a sophisticated silver finish, this might be the right pick for you this sale season.

The 44mm smartwatches seamlessly integrates into your daily lifestyle and has a myriad of health tracking features, allowing you to monitor your well-being on-the-go. Stay connected with your smartphone at all times with Bluetooth and make this stylish accessory yours today - currently available at a discounted rate.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch5:

Compatibility: Android only

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Display size: 44 mm

Colour: Silver

Health tracking features: Yes

Special features: Sleep monitor, alarm clock, activity tracker, stress tracking, heart rate monitor

2. WatchOut Wearables Presents Mad Gaze : World's First Gesture Controlled & 4G IoT Enabled Silicone Smartwatch (Black)

Are you in the market for a premium functional smartwatch that can do it all? The WatchOut Wearables' Mad Gaze smartwatches is the world's first gesture-controlled and 4G IoT-enabled smartwatch, pushing the boundaries of what wearable technology can do. Transform your everyday wearable experience with intuitive gesture control for easy navigation. With the watch's 4G capabilities, you can stay connected wherever you are - all complemented by the comfort of the silicone band. Bring home this stylish smartwatch that sets a new bar for innovation in the premium wearable segment.

Specifications of WatchOut Wearables Presents Mad Gaze:

Gesture-controlled

Connectivity: 4G IoT-enabled

Material: Silicone

Colour: Black

Powerful quad-core 1.25GHz CPU RAM: 1GB, ROM: 16GB

1.39-inch AMOLED capacitive touch screen

260K colours, 400x400 pixels resolution

Always on mode

3. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Starlight Aluminium Case & Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

A premium smartwatch guide is incomplete without the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation). The incredible smartwatch is designed for iPhone owners who're looking for the perfect accompaniment to their device. With the Apple Watch SE, users get a stunning Retina Display in a water-resistant body. In addition, the smartwatch is equipped with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics to help you make the most out of it. Apple claims that users can get deep insights into their health, including notifications if they have an irregular rhythm or an unusually low/high heart rate. The Apple Watch SE is also extremely customisable. What are you waiting for, get yourself an Apple Watch SE at a discounted rate today!

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen):

GPS: Yes

Case material: Starlight aluminium

Retina Display

Size: 44mm

Health Features:Fitness & sleep tracker, crash detection, heart rate monitor

Water resistance: Yes

Apple Watch requires an iPhone 8 or later

4. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium Multisport GPS Sports Watch, Real-time Navigation, Strength Exercise, 150+ Sports Modes&10 ATM Waterproof, Heart Rate, SpO2 Monitoring and 24-day Long Battery Life(Ember Black)

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a premium multi-sport GPS smartwatch that can take your fitness journey to the next level. Enjoy real-time navigation, personalised strength exercises, and over 150 sports modes. With a waterproof rating of 10 ATM, the smartwatch can stand pressures equivalent to a depth of 100 metres.

Users can monitor their heart rate, SpO2 levels, and enjoy the smartwatch's 24-hour battery life. If you're looking for a durable smartwatch with all modern features for your everyday well-being and workout needs, this could be the right fit for you - packed in the striking Ember Black colour. Go ahead, conquer every workout with this Amazfit smartwatch!

Specifications of Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium Multisport GPS Sports Watch:

Colour: Ember black

Multi-sport features: Real-time navigation, strength exercises

150+ Sports Modes

Waterproof rating: 10 ATM

Health features: Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring

Battery life: 24 days

Screen size: 1.39 inches

Support for five 5 satellite positioning systems - GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE (4.0 cm, Black, Compatible with Android only)

If you're looking for a smartwatch that works seamlessly with your Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is another smartwatch worth checking out. Explore a range of health features including body composition analysis and an optical heart rate sensor. In addition, buyers can unlock insights about their sleep, with supplementary tools for the management of women's health.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with enhanced fitness tracking to track workouts on-the-go. Samsung claims that the watch has a typical usage time of up to 40 hours.

No smartphone connectivity is no longer a problem. With LTE connectivity, users can stay connected to the digital world on this smartwatch even in the absence of smartphone connectivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE:

Connectivity: LTE

Operating system: Wear OS powered by Samsung

Display: Dynamic AMOLED

Health Features: Blood pressure monitoring, ECG Tracking, BIA, sleep tracking

Fitness Features: Over 90 workout modes, advanced running analysis

GPS Tracking

Battery life: Up to 40 hours

Additional features: Rotating bezel, wireless charging

