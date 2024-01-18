Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get the best of Android with deals on OnePlus phones

OnePlus is among the most well-known brands in India, with an expansive line-up of smartphones available in various budget segments. Whether in the market for a performance powerhouse, impressive cameras, or an all-day battery life, there's something for everyone in the OnePlus bouquet. With tantalising deals currently live on Amazon as part of the ongoing Republic Day sale, users can make the most out of their purchase. Find the perfect balance of features, functionality, and design with the variety available across OnePlus devices. With our 5 picks, you can find the right smartphone to match your daily needs.

1. OnePlus 11 5G (Titan Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Shimmering in the striking Titan Black variant, the OnePlus 11 5G is the company's latest flagship smartphone. With its attractive looks and top-of-the-line features, the OnePlus 11 5G is a device designed to perform. Enjoy ample multitasking with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage - enough for your files - be it games or high-quality images. Buyers can expect a lightning-fast 5G connectivity, a sharp curved display, and a potent camera setup that can capture details in immense clarity. Discover innovative pocket computing with the OnePlus 11 5G, currently available at a lower price in the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Specifications of OnePlus 11 5G:

Colour: Titan black

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Network: 5G

Display: 6.7 inches; 120 Hz AMOLED QHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

Camera: 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, 32MP telephoto lens

Battery: 5000 mAh with 100W SUPERVOOC

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 13

2. OnePlus 11R 5G (Sonic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The sibling device of the OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus 11R 5G is engineered to deliver a flagship experience at a fraction of the price. Equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to ensure a smooth performance, the OnePlus 11R 5G will certainly hold your attention with its slim design and sturdy build. In addition, the smartphone features a vibrant display that is designed to captivate buyers. The smartphone's versatile triple camera setup can help bring your visions to life. If that weren't enough, the OnePlus 11R 5G is a feature-rich smartphone that supports fast-charging - always ready for the next adventure. With OnePlus' brand reputation to back up the device and its amazing price during the ongoing the Amazon Republic Day Sale, the phone is for users who want the flagship experience at a cheaper rate.

Specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G:

Colour: Sonic black

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Network: 5G

Display: 6.7 inches; 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED

Operating system: OxygenOS based on Android 13

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 16MP front camera



3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is a device for those who have a tight budget but still want the best of OnePlus. It is powered by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage - offering a speedy experience and ample space for all your documents and your entire media library - with easy multitasking. With 5G connectivity, stay in touch with the digital world even when you're on-the-move. The gorgeous Aqua Surge variant is a stylish choice for users who want a fashionable device. This phone is designed for the everyday user who uses social media and plays light games on their place. If you're seeking a phone that is exclusively for gaming, this might not be the ideal choice.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G:

Colour: Aqua surge

Display: 6.7 inches; 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+

Type: Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz

Operating system: OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro lens; 16MP front camera

4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Available in the unique Pastel Lime colour, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is one of the top OnePlus smartphones to consider this sale season on Amazon. Boasting a sleek design, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is designed to captivate buyers. While the smartphone may not be able to handle extremely high-performance tasks like intensive games and you might experience some lags when too many apps are open, this smartphone can perform everyday tasks easily. With OxygenOS, Android becomes streamlined. The smartphone also has a decent camera setup that takes crisp shots in different conditions.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

Colour: Pastel lime

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

5G connectivity for high-speed data

Display: 6.72 inches; 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate

108 MP main camera, 2MP depth-assist lens and 2MP macro lens; Front camera: 16MP

Operating system: Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC



5. OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Tempest Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Make your Android experience more enjoyable with the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, available with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage to support your everyday needs. Make multi-tasking easier and enjoy native access to your favourite apps and media on the smartphone. Available in the Tempest Gray finish, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G can help you stay connected with the world with support for 5G. OnePlus' OxygenOS built on top of Android 13.1 delivers a fluid and intuitive user interface. With this smartphone, you can improve your smartphone experience and stay connected with the digital world.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 3 5G:

Colour: Tempest gray

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Connectivity: 5G

OxygenOS based on Android 13.1

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset (4nm architecture)

Battery & charging: 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging

Camera: 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro

