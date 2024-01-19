Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 10% off on Apple iPads

The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings an exciting opportunity for Apple enthusiasts, offering up to 10% off on a range of iPads. This sale is the perfect chance for tech-savvy individuals, students, and professionals to own an iPad at a more affordable price. Known for their seamless performance, stunning displays, and robust build quality, Apple iPads are a top choice for those seeking a blend of entertainment and productivity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whether it's for creating digital art, managing business tasks, or enjoying media content, iPads have set a benchmark in the tablet market. This sale is an ideal time to invest in these versatile devices, with discounts making them more accessible to a broader audience. Don't miss the chance to grab an iPad at a discounted price and elevate your digital experience.

1. Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Grey (6th Generation)

The 2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a pinnacle of tablet technology, offering exceptional features and performance. Its expansive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display provides breathtaking visuals with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour, making it perfect for creative professionals and entertainment enthusiasts alike. Powered by the M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, this iPad Pro delivers unparalleled efficiency and power. The device is equipped with a 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, alongside a LiDAR Scanner for AR experiences, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. Its ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity ensures seamless online interactions.

Specifications of Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Grey (6th Generation):

Display: 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR with ProMotion, True Tone, P3 wide colour

Processor: M2 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU

Cameras: 12MP Wide, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, LiDAR Scanner; 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Connectivity: Ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E

Colour: Space Grey

Storage: 128GB

2. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) - Pink (10th Generation)

The Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad in a delightful pink shade is a stylish and functional device, ideal for personal and professional use. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, complemented by True Tone technology, makes viewing a pleasure. The iPad is powered by an A14 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth performance. It features a 12MP Wide back camera and a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, enhancing video calls and photography. The Touch ID provides secure authentication and Apple Pay convenience. This iPad is a smart choice for those looking to upgrade their tech.

Specifications of Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) - Pink (10th Generation):

Display: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina with True Tone

Chip: A14 Bionic with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

Camera: 12MP Wide back camera; 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Security: Touch ID

Connectivity: Wi-Fi + Cellular

Storage: 256GB

Colour: Pink

3. Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Grey (4th Generation)

The Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is a testament to advanced technology in a compact form. Featuring a brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion and True Tone, it’s perfect for multimedia tasks. The powerful M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU ensures exceptional performance. It includes a 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, plus a LiDAR Scanner for AR. The 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage makes video calls more engaging. Its ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity is ideal for seamless online activities, making it a top pick in the Amazon Republic Day Sale for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Grey (4th Generation):

Display: 11-inch Liquid Retina with ProMotion, True Tone, P3 wide color

Processor: M2 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU

Cameras: 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, LiDAR Scanner; 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E

Colour: Space Grey

Storage: 256GB

4. Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (9th Generation)

The Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad represents a harmonious blend of performance and elegance. Equipped with the A13 Bionic chip, it delivers speedy and efficient performance. The 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone offers a visually stunning experience. The iPad boasts an 8MP Wide back camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, enhancing your photography and video conferencing. With up to 256GB storage and stereo speakers, it’s an ideal choice for entertainment and work.

Specifications of Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (9th Generation):

Display: 10.2-inch Retina with True Tone

Chip: A13 Bionic with Neural Engine

Cameras: 8MP Wide back camera; 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Audio: Stereo speakers

Storage: Up to 256GB

Colour: Silver

5. Apple 2021 iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey (6th Generation)

The Apple 2021 iPad Mini is a marvel of design and technology, perfectly sized for on-the-go use. It features a stunning 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide colour. The A15 Bionic chip ensures a powerful and responsive experience. It includes a 12MP Wide back camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage. The Touch ID offers secure authentication. This iPad Mini is a great choice for those seeking portability and power.

Specifications of Apple 2021 iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey (6th Generation):

Display: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina with True Tone and wide colour

Chip: A15 Bionic with Neural Engine

Cameras: 12MP Wide back camera; 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Security: Touch ID

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Colour: Space Grey

Storage: 64GB

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!