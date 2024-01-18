Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 25% off on reliable printers

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is offering a fantastic opportunity for both professionals and home users to upgrade their printing setup with up to 25% off on reliable printers. Remote work and digital learning are prevalent nowadays, and having a dependable printer at home or in the office is more crucial than ever. This sale is perfectly timed for those looking to purchase their first printer or replace an outdated model with a more efficient and feature-rich option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From compact and cost-effective models perfect for everyday printing needs to advanced, multifunction printers capable of handling large volumes, the range of discounted printers caters to various requirements and budgets. Whether you're printing documents, photos, or creative projects, these printers promise high-quality outputs with enhanced connectivity and ease of use. Check out the top picks in this article to find a printer that not only fits your printing needs but also offers value for money in the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

1. Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3210 is a versatile all-in-one printer ideal for home and small offices. Renowned for its economical and eco-friendly Heat Free technology, it delivers remarkable quality at low operating costs. Its compact design and spill-free refilling process make it a user-friendly option. The printer supports a range of page sizes and offers a high print resolution, perfect for various printing needs.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer:

Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy

Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi

Page Size Supported: A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, DL

Features: Low maintenance cost, Space-saving design, Spill-free refilling

Operating System Compatibility: Windows, Mac OS

Warranty: Free Home Installation and Onsite Warranty

2. HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Printer

The HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 is a highly affordable Wi-Fi printer, perfect for home use. This efficient printer offers print, scan, and copy functionalities. It's known for its cost-effective printing, with a per-page cost starting at just 44 paise. The printer also supports quick mobile setup with the HP Smart App and offers reliable connectivity options.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Printer:

Functionality: Print, Copy, Scan, Wi-Fi, Smart App Setup

Cost Per Page: Starting at 44 paise/Page

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0

Features: High-speed printing, dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset

Additional: HP ON-SITE 1-Year Warranty

3. HP Laserjet P1108 Printer

The HP Laserjet P1108 is a reliable monochrome laser printer, now available with a significant discount in the Amazon Republic Day Sale. It's perfect for home and small office use, offering efficient and cost-effective printing at just ₹2 per page. Its compact design, coupled with high-quality output, makes it an ideal choice for regular or heavy usage.

Specifications of HP Laserjet P1108 Printer:

Type: LaserJet, Monochrome

Connectivity: USB

Toner: HP 88A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge

Page Yield: 1500 pages

Cost Per Page: ₹2 (Black & White)

Page Size Supported: A4, A5, A6, B5, postcards, envelopes

Duty Cycle: Up to 5,000 pages per month

Warranty: 1 year

4. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 Printer

Canon's PIXMA MegaTank G2012 is an all-in-one colour printer ideal for home or office use. It offers high-volume printing with extremely low print costs. The printer boasts a high-resolution output and supports various paper sizes, making it versatile for different printing needs. The additional feature of borderless printing enhances its functionality.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 Printer:

Type: Inktank, Color

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Print Speed: 5.0 ipm (color), 8.8 ipm (monochrome)

Print Cost: ₹0.10 (monochrome), ₹0.24 (color)

Page Size Supported: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal, etc.

Page Yield: 6000 prints (Black), 7000 prints (Color)

Warranty: 1 year or 15000 prints

5. Brother DCP-T525W Printer

Brother's DCP-T525W is a colour ink tank multifunction printer suitable for both home and office settings. This Wi-Fi-enabled printer offers print, scan, and copy functionalities with high print speeds. Its high resolution ensures quality outputs, and the large input sheet capacity caters to extensive printing needs.

Specifications of Brother DCP-T525W Printer:

Type: Inktank, Color, Monochrome

Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy

Print Speed: 12 ppm (color), 30 ppm (monochrome)

Resolution: Up to 1200 × 6000 dpi

Paper Size: A4, Letter, Legal, etc.

Sheet Capacity: 150 pages

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Scanner Resolution: Up to 19200 × 19200 dpi

