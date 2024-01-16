Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 33% discount on premium Bluetooth speakers

Gift yourself the brilliance of premium speakers with amazing discounts that are currently live on Amazon as part of the Republic Day sale. Experience unparalleled audio quality with Bluetooth speakers from top brands like Sony, JBL, Bose, and more. To make shopping easier for you, we've picked out the top 5 options that deliver across the board - whether it is sound quality, premium features, and battery life - so that the party never stops. While these Bluetooth speakers are small in size, they're powerful enough to rival the sound of wired speakers. If you want to set the tone for this year, we suggest choosing a premium Bluetooth speaker from our list below. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Sony SRS-XP500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker (Karaoke/Guitar Input, IPX4 Splashproof Protection,20hrs Battery,Ambient Light,USB Play & Charge,Quick Charge, Power Bank)

Sony is among the top choices for users who want to buy a new Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful audio. The SRS-XP500 is designed to be portable, attending to all your party needs without any interruptions owing to its 20-hour-long battery. With additional features like ambient light, USB play & charge, quick charging, and the impressive power bank functionality, this speaker could change how you perceive audio devices. What are you waiting? Get the item on a lower price during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XP500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker

Karaoke/guitar input

Splash proof protection: IPX4

Battery Life: 20 hours

Ambient light

USB Play & Charge

Quick charge

Power bank

Bluetooth

2. JBL Partybox 110 | Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker | 160W Monstrous Pro Sound | Dynamic Light Show | Upto 12Hrs Playtime | Built-in Powerbank | Guitar & Mic Support PartyBox App (Black)

Where my party people at? The JBL Partybox 110 is a wireless phenom. Designed to impress with its monstrous professional sound and a dynamic light show, this speaker will turn heads at all your parties. Designed to go all-night-long, the speaker from JBL can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Special features include a built-in power bank, guitar and mic support, and the PartyBox App support for more customisation requirements. If you want a speaker that packs power, style, and performance in a single package, look no further!

Specifications of JBL Partybox 110

Wireless Bluetooth party speaker

Power output: 160W

Dynamic light show

Playtime: Up to 12 hours

Built-in power bank

Guitar & Mic Support

Control: PartyBox App

Colour: Black

3. Bose SoundLink Revolve+(Series II) Portable and Long-Lasting Bluetooth Speaker with 360° Wireless Surround Sound, 17 Hours of Battery Life, Water and Dust Resistant (Triple Black)

A well-known name in the audio space, Bose is famous for its premium Bluetooth speakers that offer an immersive audio experience, designed for a niche consumer base. The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Bluetooth speaker is a portable powerhouse that delivers 360° wireless surround sound, turning your room into a personal concert stadium. The speaker boasts 17 hours of battery life, making it a great companion for those never-ending parties and long trips. The speaker has a water and dust-resistant design for your outdoor adventures.

Specifications of Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

360° wireless surround sound

Battery life: 17 hours

Design: Portable and water/dust resistant (IP55 rating)

Colour: Triple black

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Built-in microphone

4. Marshall Stanmore Ii Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 80 Watts (Black)

If you're familiar with the world of speakers and audio solutions, chances are you've heard of the brand Marshall and its iconic speakers. Featuring Marshall's signature branding and look, the Marshall Stanmore Ii is an aesthete's dream come true. There's more to it than good looks, though! The wireless Bluetooth 5.0 speaker is able to provide wireless sound at a range of up to 10 metres (30 feet). It combines modern technology with Marshall's iconic design to deliver crisp sound, turning your personal space into an oasis. Users can fine-tune their music on this speaker with the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls situated on the speaker's top panel.

Specifications of Marshall Stanmore Ii Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 80 Watts (Black)

Audio output: 80W

Bluetooth connectivity

Colour: Black

Wireless range: 10 metres

Analogue controls

Weight: 4.1 kilograms

5. Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Voice Assist & Alexa Integration, 3 Microphones for Great Call Quality,IP 67 Dustproof and Waterproof, Green (1734012)

Another well-known audio company is Bang & Olufsen. With the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd generation portable Bluetooth speaker, transform your everyday audio experience. The speaker is equipped with voice assist and Alexa integration to make sure you have seamless control over the device. It also has three microphones for exceptional call quality. An IP67 rating protects the speaker against dust and water, so that your adventures continue unabated. Enjoy good looks and performance together in the green variant that's bound to add elegance to your audio setup.

Specifications of Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth

Voice assist: Yes

Integration: Alexa

Microphone support

IP rating: IP67 (dustproof and waterproof)

Colour: Green

Power capability: 2x30 watts

Battery life: Up to 18 hours

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!