Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 36% discount on tablets from top brands

While many people have written off tablets from their everyday life as an unnecessary purchase, these large screen technological marvels can be useful companions for those who enjoy working on the big screen and want a seamless smartphone-like experience with added functionalities.

Both Android and iOS tablets come loaded with amazing features, are easy to carry, and may serve as robust companions to your primary smartphone device. If you're an artist or a gamer, you will enjoy the freedom that comes with a larger screen area for you to play around with. With Amazon's Republic Day Sale, you can find value-for-money offers on tablets (and iPads), helping you find the perfect pick without burning a hole in your pocket.

Bring home a tablet this sale season with Amazon's crazy deals on the best-in-class offerings from brands like Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi. Take your portable computing needs to the next level with these tablet options, a landscape that is evolving on an everyday basis.

You may use tablets for a variety of purposes, whether it is work, entertainment, or creativity. Hence, making an informed decision is crucial to make sure that a tablet can support your computing needs and avoid frustration.

With our meticulously crafted guide, you can find the right tablet to empower your creativity and unique needs. Some things to look out for include processors, RAM, display features, and battery life. In this guide, we delve into all these aspects to help you make the most prudent choice - with best offers available on Amazon as part of the Republic Day sale.

Whether you're a professional who wants to improve their productivity or a casual user looking for an entertainment companion, there's something for everyone in this guide that's designed to make the tablet-buying process easier and enjoyable.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

Explore your productivity and entertainment needs with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+. The tablet from the South Korean tech behemoth comes with an expansive 11-inch display to give you a beautiful browsing experience, all made possible with WiFi support.

The Samsung tablet comes with a generous 8GB RAM and expendable 128GB storage, allowing you to meet your multi-tasking needs while giving you enough storage to store your favourite apps and all your files - be it e-books, pictures, or videos.

The sleek grey finish adds a touch of sophistication to the Samsung tab's design - whether you're using it for work purposes, streaming, or letting your creative energies flow through the tab - you can do it all! This portable devices combines power and good looks and will keep you satisfied for a long time.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

Display: 11.0 inches

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable)

Expandable storage type: MicroSD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Colour: Gray

2. realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Imagination Grey)

Bring your imagination to life with the realme Pad 2 and embark on an endless journey of productivity. The tablet features a robust 8GB RAM and 256GB storage to support all your needs. The 11.5-inch tablet from realme comes with Wi-Fi and 4G support, allowing you to stay connected on-the-go.

You could be streaming your favourite series, working, or working on new art - the realme tablet can do it all. This tablet beautifully blends style and functionality, helping you multi-task and perform without hiccups. With cutting-edge features, immerse yourself in the world of connectivity and entertainment; and redefine the way you engage with your technology. If you already have an Android device, the tablet can serve as a useful accompaniment to your computing needs on a larger screen than your phone, giving you ample space to be creative.

Specifications of realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Imagination Grey)

Display: 11.5 inches

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi + 4G

Colour: Imagination grey

3. Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is designed for seekers of cutting-edge technology. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, this tablet guarantees impressive performance.

The tablet is equipped with a vibrant 11-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. According to Xiaomi, you can see a spectrum of 1 billion colours on this impressive tablet.

This device from Xiaomi comes with Dolby Vision Atmos and quad speakers, allowing you to explore cinematic audiovisual experiences. With its sleek grey design, users can expect a touch of sophistication when they're holding and using the tablet.

With its Wi-Fi capabilities, users can expect seamless connectivity for your productivity and entertainment needs with unparalleled visuals and audio, making the Xiaomi Pad 6 a worthy purchase if you're in the market for a tablet.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Display: 2.8K+ (11-inch/27.81cm)

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Colour support: 1 Billion Colors

Dolby Vision Atmos, quad speakers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Colour: Gray

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

If you're looking for a tablet that seamlessly blends performance and style, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is worth checking out. With a 10.4-inch display and Wi-Fi connectivity, this tablet can meet your expectations for productivity and everyday creativity needs.

With an S-Pen included in the box, users can enhance their experience and begin their creative journeys as soon as they turn on the device. Slim, light, and adorned in a sleek grey finish, the portable powerhouse is ideal for those who want a trustworthy Android experience - from the house of Samsung.

With Dolby Atmos, enjoy cinematic sound whenever you're watching your favourite series or listening to the latest album of your choice. The tablet comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, allowing you to storage and multi-task with ease. So what are you waiting for? Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and unleash creativity with the S-Pen.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

Display: 26.31 cm (10.4 inches)

Included accessory: S-Pen in box

Design: Slim and light

Dolby Atmos Sound

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Colour: Grey

5. Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)

This one's for Apple fans! Experience elegance and performance of with the Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (9th generation). Equipped with the powerful of A13 Bionic chip, the tablet is designed for seamless performance - whether it is for work or play.

The iPad boasts 64GB storage capacity and supports Wi-Fi connectivity, making it the ideal companion in the digital world. The slim and portable tablet comes in a sleek Space Grey design and a vivid 10.2-inch Retina display that delivers crystal-clear visuals. Elevate your creativity, productivity, and entertainment with this tablet from Apple - a fusion of performance and design for all your portable computing needs.

Specifications of Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)

Display: 10.2-inch Retina Display

Processor: A13 Bionic chip

Storage: 64GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Colour: Space Grey

Operating system: iOS

Ideal for work, creativity, and entertainment

