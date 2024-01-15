Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 38% off on smartphones under ₹15000
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get your hands on the best performing smartphones under ₹15,000 during the Republic Day sale on Amazon. Check out the top discounts on feature-rich affordable smartphones.
Amazon's Republic Day Sale, a much-anticipated event in the online shopping calendar, is back with enticing deals that promise great value, especially for smartphone enthusiasts. Running until January 18, this sale is an opportune moment for consumers looking to purchase high-quality smartphones without stretching their budget. Specifically, the highlight of this year's sale is the incredible offer of up to 38% off on smartphones priced under ₹15000.