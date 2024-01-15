Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 38% off on smartphones under ₹15000

Amazon's Republic Day Sale, a much-anticipated event in the online shopping calendar, is back with enticing deals that promise great value, especially for smartphone enthusiasts. Running until January 18, this sale is an opportune moment for consumers looking to purchase high-quality smartphones without stretching their budget. Specifically, the highlight of this year's sale is the incredible offer of up to 38% off on smartphones priced under ₹15000.

Smartphones have transcended their role as mere communication devices to become essential tools for education, work, entertainment, and staying connected with the world. Understanding this pivotal role, Amazon's Republic Day Sale caters to a wide spectrum of consumers, offering a diverse range of smartphones that fit various needs and preferences. From feature-rich cameras to long-lasting battery life, robust processors to sleek designs, each smartphone under ₹15000 is designed to offer optimum functionality and an enhanced user experience.

The sale is not just about discounts; it's about making technology accessible to everyone. Whether you're a student needing a dependable device for online learning, a professional looking for efficient work-related functionalities, or someone who loves capturing life's moments, these smartphone deals are tailored to meet your needs without being heavy on the wallet.

Moreover, the sale provides a platform for various leading and emerging smartphone brands to showcase their products, ensuring that customers have a plethora of options to choose from. This year's sale sees a range of smartphones equipped with the latest features such as high-resolution cameras, powerful processors, advanced operating systems, and much more, all within the affordable price bracket of ₹15000.

As we move into the details of the Amazon Republic Day Sale, we will explore some of the best smartphone deals available, providing insights into their features, specifications, and why they stand out as smart purchases in this price range. So, gear up to make the most of these deals, and perhaps find your next smartphone companion at an unbeatable price.

1. Redmi 12 5G Moonstone Silver

The Redmi 12 5G Moonstone Silver is a compelling offering for those seeking a blend of performance and style at a competitive price point. Equipped with the efficient Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, it ensures smooth operation with its power-efficient 4nm architecture and 12GB of RAM (including 6GB Virtual). The 17.24cm FHD+ display with 90Hz AdaptiveSync and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection provides a premium viewing experience. The 50MP AI Dual camera setup is versatile for photography enthusiasts, and offers features like classic film filters and Night Mode, enhancing the photo-capturing experience. The 8MP Selfie camera is proficient for capturing quality self-portraits and video calls. Its 5000mAh battery, complemented by a 22.5W in-box charger, ensures extended usage time, making it a reliable companion for daily activities. The integration of MIUI 14 with Android 13 and added conveniences like a side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and a 3.5mm audio jack, further enhance its appeal. The IP53 rating offers a degree of protection against dust and splashing, making it a sturdy choice for everyday use.



Specifications of Redmi 12 5G Moonstone Silver

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, 4nm architecture

RAM: 12GB (including 6GB Virtual)

Display: 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, 280 NITS Peak Brightness

Camera: Rear: 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera with various modes including Night Mode, 50MP mode, Time-lapse, Google lens, Front: 8MP Selfie camera

Battery: 5000mAh(typ) with 22.5W charger included in-box

Operating System: MIUI 14 with Android 13

Other Features: MIUI Dialer, Side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, 3.5mm Audio jack, IP53 rating

2. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a powerhouse, offering a perfect blend of performance and durability. Its Exynos 1330 Octa-Core processor ensures smooth and efficient operation, complemented by the latest Android 13 OS. The 6000mAh battery is a standout feature, providing extended usage time. With a 50MP triple camera setup, it's ideal for capturing high-quality photos. The phone's commitment to future OS upgrades and security updates adds significant value, making it a smart choice for long-term users.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G:

Processor: Exynos 1330 Octa Core, 2.4GHz, 5nm

OS: Android 13 with One UI 5.0

Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP Triple Rear Camera, 13MP Front Camera

Battery: 6000mAh

Display: 16.72cm (6.6-inch) LCD, FHD+ Resolution, 401 PPI

RAM: 12GB with RAM Plus

Warranty: 1-year device, 6-month in-box accessories

Updates: 2 OS upgrades, 4-year security updates

Charger: Not included

3. Redmi 13C 5G

The Redmi 13C 5G is a testament to affordable technology done right. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC and 8GB of RAM (including 4GB virtual), delivering reliable performance. The 6.74" HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate offers a smooth visual experience. Its 50MP AI Dual camera is perfect for capturing quality photos and videos. With a robust 5000mAh battery and fast side fingerprint unlocking, it's an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking modern features.

Specifications of Redmi 13C 5G:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC

RAM: 8GB (including 4GB virtual)

Display: 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Camera: 50MP AI Dual camera with f/1.8 primary sensor

Battery: 5000mAh

Other Features: Side fingerprint sensor, Various camera modes including Night and Time-lapse

4. realme narzo 60X 5G

The realme narzo 60X 5G is an impressive device for photography and gaming enthusiasts. Featuring a 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, it offers rapid charging, ensuring you're always connected. The 50MP AI Primary Camera captures stunning details, while the high refresh rate display enhances the gaming experience. The device's ample storage and side fingerprint unlocking add to its appeal. It's a well-rounded option for users seeking performance and convenience.

Specifications of realme narzo 60X 5G

Battery: 5000mAh, 33W SUPERVOOC Charge

Camera: 50MP AI Primary Camera

Display: Fast refresh rate for improved visuals

Memory: 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB

Other Features: Side fingerprint unlock, Capable of storing 28000+ photos or 450+ TV series

5. iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo

The iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo stands out with its Snapdragon 695 5G processor, ensuring efficient power consumption and enhanced battery life. The 6.38 inches FHD+ AMOLED display with high brightness and refresh rate offers an immersive visual experience. The 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera is a boon for photography enthusiasts. With 44W FlashCharge, the device charges rapidly, making it suitable for users with a fast-paced lifestyle.

Specifications of iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo:

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G, 6nm

Display: 6.38 inches FHD+ AMOLED, 1300 nits, 90 Hz, Schott Xensation UP glass, IP54 rated

Camera: 64MP OIS Ultra Stable, 2MP Bokeh, 16MP Front Camera

Battery: 44W Flash

Charge: quick charging

Camera Features: Stabilization, Micro Movie Mode, Dual View Video, Night Mode, Panorama, Pro mode, 1080p at 60 fps

Other Features: Ultra Game Mode, Motion Control, 1200Hz touch sampling rate

Design: Norway Blue, Slim and Stylish

