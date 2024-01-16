Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab flagship smartphones with up to 42% off

Flagship smartphones bring luxury to everyday computing with top-of-the-line processors, cameras, and exclusive features. As part of the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale, many premium smartphones from big brands like Samsung, Apple, and Motorola are currently available for a fraction of their original price. With future-ready technology in the mix, flagship smartphones now include foldable devices that can completely transform your experience. Enjoy the best-in-class features on the latest flagship smartphones with our top 5 picks with unmatched style and performance. With insane discounts currently live on Amazon, you can have a beast in your pocket soon! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Green

TThe Apple iPhone is among the most-preferred flagships in the market. With Apple's cutting-edge innovation and an exceptional software experience, the iPhone 13 is a great flagship choice for those looking for an upgrade at a discounted price during the ongoing Amazon sale. Enjoy iOS in the gorgeous green shade and 128GB of storage which is optimal for the casual user. The iPhone 13 is equipped with a Super Retina XDR display and complemented by the A15 Bionic chip to make sure you get the best daily computing. Get all the benefits of the Apple ecosystem with this high-performance smartphone - grab it today!

Specifications of Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)

Colour: Green

Storage capacity: 128GB

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR

Processor: A15 Bionic chip

Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP wide and ultra wide cameras

Operating system: iOS

2. Motorola razr 40 Ultra (Peach Fuzz, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3.6" External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 165Hz Display | 32MP Selfie Camera |30W TurboPower Charging | Android 13

Is the future foldable? Turns out, so is the present! With Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, experience a futuristic smartphone experience. To support all your multi-tasking needs, the device boasts 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The flip phone's 3.6-inch external AMOLED display and 6.9-inch 165Hz main display mean an exceptionally vivid display on-the-go.

Besides this, the foldable runs on Android 13 and supports 30W fast-charging so that the fun never stops. Enjoy smartphones in a new light with the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in the Peach Fuzz variant.

Specifications of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Colour: Peach fuzz

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

External display: 3.6-inch AMOLED

Main display: 6.9-inch AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate

Selfie Camera: 32MP

Main camera: 12MP + 13MP

Charging: 30W TurboPower charging

Operating system: Android 13

3. Apple iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB) - Purple

Looking for the unmatched iOS experience on a big screen? The Apple iPhone 14 Plus might be the right device for you, with its expansive 512GB storage so you never run out of things to do on your smartphone. Available in the stunning purple colour with a discounted price owing to the Amazon Republic Day Sale, the iPhone 14 Plus is the ideal candidate for purchase if you have a large budget and a yearning for the most premium smartphone experience. Experience the style of iPhone, the ease of iOS, and the brand promise of Apple this sale season.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB)

Colour: Purple

Storage capacity: 512GB

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps

Action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos

Camera: Not specified (commonly includes advanced camera system)

A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU

Connectivity: 5G

Operating system: iOS 16

All-day battery life and up to 26 hours of video playback

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G is a beast! If you're in the market for a foldable, this smartphone by Samsung is a good choice. Boasting exceptional features and capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is a device for those who like to experiment and take their experience a step ahead. While slate phones are safe and reliable, foldables can offer added functionality with an additional screen, a larger main screen size, and easier multi-tasking. Want to try a smartphone that disrupts our understanding of what phones should look like? Try the Samsung foldable, available at a lower price during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G

Colour: Phantom black

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Foldable design with 6.2-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch main screen

Connectivity: 5G

Camera: 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP cover camera

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Operating system: Android 13.0

5. iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's 1st Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform | India's only Flagship with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP Camera

The underdog is here! Unlock extraordinary potential with the iQOO 12 5G, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage - making it a flagship that can fulfil all your needs at lightning speeds. According to iQOO, this is India's first smartphone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, making it a trailblazer in the flagship category. For impressive photography, the smartphone is equipped with a triple setup - 50MP + 50MP + 64MP. Bring home a powerful smartphone and experience a premium Android experience with the iQOO 12 5G!

Specifications of iQOO 12 5G

Colour: Legend

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform

Camera Setup: 50MP + 50MP + 64MP

Connectivity: 5G

