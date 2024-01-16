Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab up to 50% off on smartphones under 10000

If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade this year, Amazon has some great deals during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Explore smartphones from different brands with amazing features and hardware, offering high-end processors, large displays, and massive batteries without draining your wallet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Each smartphone on this list delivers tremendous value for the Indian consumer. A multiple-camera setup is present to capture various perspectives of your cherished memories. Additionally, a large battery ensures more than a day of backup, and fast charging ensures you can quickly top up the battery and get on with your day. Explore six of the best deals and save a bunch while upgrading from your outdated phone.

1. Redmi A2

The Redmi A2 combines robust features for an exceptional user experience. Powered by the high-performance MediaTek Helio G36 processor, it boasts up to 2.2GHz speed, 2GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The large 6.52-inch HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass, 120Hz touch sampling rate and 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger elevate your viewing and usage. Capture memorable moments with the 8MP dual rear camera, featuring Portrait mode, and a 5MP front camera. With expandable storage of up to 1TB, dual SIM functionality, and dual standby, the Redmi A2 ensures versatility and connectivity.

Specifications of Redmi A2

Brand : Redmi

: Redmi Display : 6.6 inches HD+

: 6.6 inches HD+ Processor : MediaTek Helio G36

: MediaTek Helio G36 RAM and Storage: Up to 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Up to 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM Battery: 5000mAh

2. Samsung Galaxy M04

Experience seamless performance with the Samsung Galaxy M04 in Light Green. Boasting 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable to 8GB with RAM Plus, it runs on the powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core processor. Capture stunning moments with the 13MP dual camera setup and enjoy a vibrant 6.5-inch LCD. The device features a 5000mAh battery for extended usage and operates on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1. A sleek design and a 1-year manufacturer warranty make the Galaxy M04 an impressive choice.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M04

Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Display : 6.5 inches HD+

: 6.5 inches HD+ Processor : MediaTek Helio P35

: MediaTek Helio P35 RAM and Storage : 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage Battery: 5000mAh

3. Realme Narzo N55

Experience lightning-fast charging with the Realme Narzo N55 featuring 33W SUPERVOOC charging, juicing up its colossal 5000mAh battery from 0 to 50% in 29 minutes. Capture every moment in stunning detail with the Super High-res 64MP primary AI camera, complemented by flagship-grade ProLight Imaging technology for exceptional low-light performance. Enjoy seamless multitasking with up to 12GB of Dynamic RAM and savour visuals on the expansive 6.72-inch Full-screen display.

Specifications of Realme Narzo N55

Brand : Realme

: Realme Display : 6.72 inches Full HD LCD

: 6.72 inches Full HD LCD Processor : MediaTek Helio G88

: MediaTek Helio G88 RAM and Storage : 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM

: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM Battery: 5000mAh

4. Realme Narzo N53

Experience seamless multitasking on the Realme Narzo N53, equipped with 8GB dynamic RAM and a spacious 64GB ROM for all your apps and files. The 33W quick charging technology ensures lightning-fast charging, complemented by a slim 7.49mm design in Feather Gold for a touch of elegance. Capture memories vividly with the 50MP AI camera's intelligent scene recognition. Stay powered up longer with the massive 5000mAh battery. This slim smartphone delivers a premium and luxurious experience, combining performance, style, and endurance.

Specifications of Realme Narzo N53

Brand : Realme

: Realme Display : 6.74 inches HD+ LCD

: 6.74 inches HD+ LCD Processor : Not specified

: Not specified RAM and Storage : 8GB RAM, 64GB ROM

: 8GB RAM, 64GB ROM Battery: 5000mAh

5. Redmi 13C

The Redmi 13C in Starfrost White offers a powerful blend of performance and photography. Fueled by the 4G MediaTek Helio G85, it boasts a 6.74 inches HD+ 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, delivering smooth visuals. Capture stunning moments with the 50MP AI Triple Camera, while the 5000mAh battery ensures lasting power. The MediaTek G85 processor enhances gaming, supported by 8GB RAM. Fast Side fingerprint and a sleek design complete this feature-packed device.

Specifications of Redmi 13C

Brand : Redmi

: Redmi Display : 6.74 inches HD+ 90Hz

: 6.74 inches HD+ 90Hz Processor : MediaTek Helio G85

: MediaTek Helio G85 RAM and Storage : 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM

: 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM Battery: 5000mAh

6. Samsung Galaxy M13

Experience the Samsung Galaxy M13, a powerhouse smartphone featuring a vibrant Aqua Green design, a massive 6000mAh battery for extended usage, and an impressive camera setup with a True 50MP main lens. Enjoy seamless multitasking with up to 12GB RAM and expandable 64GB internal storage. Running on Android 12 with One UI Core 4, the device boasts a stunning 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Display. The Octa-Core Processor ensures smooth performance, making the M13 a reliable companion for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13

Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Display : 6.6 inches LCD

: 6.6 inches LCD Processor : Octa-Core

: Octa-Core RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Up to 12GB RAM, 64GB ROM Battery: 6000mAh

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!