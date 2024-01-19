Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab wireless security cameras with up to 64% off

Secure your space with our comprehensive buying guide on wireless security cameras. Whether you're worried about intruders, want to keep an eye on your home during a long vacation, or simply like the sense of peace that comes with wireless cameras - we've got you covered. Safeguard your home, office, or garden with cameras that boast the best technology, including resolution, night vision, and options for smart connectivity. Stay safe with 5 best picks from brands like Xiaomi, Qubo, and more - all currently available on discounted prices at the Amazon Republic Day Sale .

1. MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i | Full HD Picture | 360 View | 2MP CCTV | AI Powered Motion Detection | Enhanced Night Vision| Talk Back Feature (2 Way Calling), 1080p, White

Take your home security to the next level with the MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i. Buyers can capture full HD visuals with its 2MP CCTV lens and enjoy a 360-degree view for comprehensive monitoring. Expect timely alerts with AI-powered motion detection. In addition, night vision guarantees clear footage even in low-light conditions. Communicate seamlessly with the camera's talk back feature - all encased in a sleek white design to keep your home secure.

Specifications of MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i:

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Field of view: 360 degrees

Motion detection: AI-powered

Night vision

2-way calling for seamless interaction

2. TP-Link Tapo 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled| 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection| Sound and Light Alarm| Indoor CCTV (Tapo C200) White

The TP-Link Tapo C200 Wi-Fi smart camera is for those long journeys away from home. Buyers can enjoy 1080p full HD clarity with the camera's 360 degree pan and tilt capability - allowing you to see everything clearly. This camera comes with in-built Alexa and is equipped with 2-way audio to facilitate seamless communication. Your low-light footage will be visible in clarity with night vision, while motion detection will trigger sound and light alarms so that you can take prompt action. This indoor CCTV camera offers advanced features and reliable security.

Specifications of TP-Link Tapo 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera:

Resolution: 1080p full HD

Pan/tilt capability: 360°

2-way audio

Night vision: Enabled for clear footage in low light

Security features: Motion detection, sound and light alarm

3. Qubo Smart 360 WiFi CCTV Security Camera for Home from Hero Group | 2MP 1080p Full HD | Mobile App | Two Way Talk | Night Vision | Cloud & SD Card Recording | Made in India | Alexa & OK Google

The Qubo Smart 360 WiFi CCTV camera offers a crisp 2MP 1080p full HD resolution so that your surveillance needs are met with efficiency. You can observe the camera's view through the mobile app, along with the two-way talk feature that adds a layer of interactivity.

In addition, the camera has night vision capabilities, cloud, and SD card recording options to ensure that you stay safe. It can also integrate seamlessly with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it a smart choice this sale season.

Specifications of Qubo Smart 360 WiFi CCTV Security Camera for Home from Hero Group:

Resolution: 2MP 1080p full HD

Connectivity: WiFi, Mobile App

Audio: Two-way communication

Recording options: Cloud & SD card

Alexa & Google Assistant support

4. CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | View & Talk | Motion Alert | Night Vision | SD Card (Up to 128 GB) | Alexa & OK Google | 2-Way Talk | IR Distance 10Mtr | CP-E35A

Upgrade your home surveillance with the CP Plus 3MP full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV camera. It's loaded with a host of features, including a 360 degree pan and tilt feature so that you don't miss out on any coverage.

Other features include motion alert, view & talk, and night vision, making it a surveillance powerhouse - whether it is day or night. The CP Plus camera supports up to a 128GB SD card storage. In addition, Alexa and OK Google compatibility adds smart control to the speaker, making it a reliable choice for modern security needs.

Specifications of CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV camera:

Resolution: 3MP full HD

360 degree pan & tilt

Storage: SD Card (Up to 128GB)

Connectivity: Smart Wi-Fi, Alexa & OK Google

Features: Motion Alert, Night Vision, 2-Way Talk, IR Distance - 10Mtr

5. Mi 360 Home Security Wireless Camera 2K Pro with Bluetooth Gateway BLE 4.2 l Dual Band Wi-fi Connection l 3 Million HD 1296p| 3MP CCTV |Full Color in Low-Light | AI Human Detection, White

The Mi 360 home security wireless camera is engineered to keep you in touch with your surroundings. Featuring a 3MP CCTV with 2K resolution, it delivers crisp visuals. In addition, the dual-band Wi-Fi ensures a consistent connection. The camera also has the unique Bluetooth Gateway BLE 4.2 feature. Buyers can experience full-colour imaging in low-light scenarios. The camera is also extremely intelligent, with AI human detection and more. Go ahead, safeguard your space today!

Specifications of Mi 360 Home Security Wireless Camera 2K Pro:

Resolution: 3MP (1296p) 2K

Connectivity: Dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Gateway BLE 4.2

Full colour in low-light

AI Human Detection

Colour: White

