Amazon Republic Day Sale: High-performance cameras with up to 62% discount

Every memory is worth preserving, especially with the right camera. In this guide, we've compiled the best cameras to meet your artistic versatility. From action cameras to DSLRs to instant cameras, there's something for everyone in the market, especially during the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale with heavy discounts across all categories. Explore advanced features that bring your memories to life in crisp detail with top picks from Sony, GoPro, Fujifilm, and more. Let this comprehensive guide help you with unlimited possibilities through cameras that boast unique features, top-of-the-line performance, and unmatched style. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Sony Alpha ZV-E10L Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Optical Zoom Lens + Free Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds (WF-C700) | 24.2 MP |APS-C Sensor, Advanced Autofocus & 4K Movie Recording

The Sony Alpha ZV-E10L Mirrorless vlog Camera is designed to deliver a pleasurable photography experience. This camera is bundled with a 16-50mm optical zoom lens, in addition to the free wireless noise-cancelling earbuds - currently available on discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

With this camera, users get a powerful 24.2MP APS-C sensor. In addition, it is equipped with advanced auto-focus capabilities so that every shot is sharp and detailed.

Users can take cinematic videos on-the-go with 4K movie recording. Besides its stellar performance, the camera is also stylish and packed with industry-leading specifications. Meant for photography enthusiasts and professionals, this camera is bound to click impressive shots during your house parties, vacations, and more.

Specifications of Sony Alpha ZV-E10L Mirrorless vlog Camera:

Camera type: Mirrorless

16-50 mm optical zoom lens

Megapixels: 24.2 MP

Sensor type: APS-C

Advanced auto-focus system

4K Movie Recording

Additional features: Vlogging-friendly features, touchscreen, High-resolution EVF, external microphone input

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Free wireless noise-cancelling earbuds (WF-C700)

2. GoPro HERO10 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Front LCD and Touch Rear Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, Optical 1X and Digital 4X 23MP Photos (1 Year INTL Warranty + 1 Year in Warranty)

Feeling adventurous? The GoPro HERO10 is designed for your insatiable hunger to take over the world with each snap! The GoPro HERO10 makes 5.3K60 ultra HD video recording possible, while also capturing 23MP images by combining its optical 1x and digital 4x capabilities.

The camera has a durable and waterproof design that can survive in all environments. With a front LDC touch rear screen, shots can be taken easily. To make your GoPro experience better, the company provides a year-long international warranty. Discover the powerful capabilities of the GoPro camera that is able to capture moments in unbeatable clarity and is especially built for the fearless traveller.

Specifications of GoPro HERO10:

Camera type: Action camera

Video resolution: 5.3K60 ultra HD

Photo resolution: 23MP (Combination of optical 1s and digital 4x)

Display: Front LCD and touch rear screens

Waterproof: Yes

1 year international warranty

HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation

Supports microSD cards

3. insta360 X3 Action Camera, 1/2" Sensor, 5.7K 360 Capture, Optical Zoom 3X, 72 MP 360 Photo, 4K Single Lens Mode, Black

The insta360 X3 action camera is meant for all your on-the-go photography needs. With its 1/2-inch sensor, the camera can click crisp shots, capturing 5.7k 360-degree footage. The 3x optical zoom can enhance your creativity, with help from the camera's 72MP lens.

In the single lens mode, buyers can film in 4K resolution. Discover new avenues of photography with cutting-edge features like FlowState stabilisation and a waterproof rating - enabling it to provide an unrivalled shooting experience. So, what are you waiting for? See the world in a new light with the insta360 X3 Action Camera.

Specifications of insta360 X3 action camera:

Action camera

½-inch sensor

5.7K 360 capture, 3x optical zoom

72 MP 360 Photo

Single lens mode 4K resolution: 4K

Colour: Black

FlowState stabilisation

Waterproof: Up to 10 metres

Battery life: Up to 80 minutes of continuous shooting

Supports microSD cards

4. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Lilac Purple) Happiness Box with 40 Shots

Designed for instant joy, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera in the mesmerising Lilac Purple is a great option. It is bundled with the Happiness Box that features 40 shots. The camera brings spontaneity to life, turning every moment into a memory.

The Instax Mini 11 is simple device with automatic exposure and a built-in selfie mode to get perfect shots every time. With the Happiness Box bundle, add colourful films to bring your snapshots to life. Bring your favourite moments to life with this user-friendly instant camera.

Specifications of Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera:

Colour: Lilac purple

Special features: Selfie mirror, high-key mode for brighter photos, and automatic exposure measurement

Film format type: Instax mini

Item weight: 1814 grams

Item dimensions: 35.6 x 31.8 x 9.5 centimetres

2 AA batteries required

5. DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo -12MP Action Camera with Front Touchscreen, 4K Recording Upto 120 FPS& 155° FOV, Portable& Wearable,10m Waterproof,Black

Action videography has a new name - the DJI Action 2 , a compact powerhouse designed for adventurers. Have you ever wanted to capture all of life's thrilling moments in stunning detail? This dual screen camera has a 12MP lens that can record in 4K at up to 120 FPS with a 155 degree field of view.

The camera features a front touchscreen that empowers you to take shots effortlessly. In addition, the camera is portable and wearable, making it the perfect companion for your adventurous filming needs - all solidified by its 10m waterproof rating. If you're looking for a device to improve your content creation needs, check out this camera that's currently available on discount as part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Specifications of DJI Action 2:

Camera resolution: 12MP

Video recording: 4K at up to 120 FPS

Field of view (FOV): 155 degrees

Dual-screen design, front touchscreen

Portable and wearable

Waterproof Rating: 10m

Colour: Black

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!