The Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV provides exceptional picture quality thanks to its 4K resolution, HDR capabilities, and advanced Crystal Processor 4K. It ensures seamless connectivity with three HDMI ports, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth options. Experience rich audio with a 20W output and Q-Symphony technology. The smart features include Bixby, SmartThings, Apple AirPlay, and more. Its modern design, UHD dimming, and Motion Xcelerator make it an excellent choice for one of the best 55 inch TVs during the Amazon sale 2025.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 50 Hz Resolution 4K Display UHD Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Check out the Amazon Republic Day sale for the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This is a preferred choice for the best 55 inch TV and has stunning visuals with advanced smart features. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it delivers sharp 4K resolution with HDR10 support. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Enjoy 20W sound with AI Acoustic Tuning and Virtual Surround 5.1. Smart features include WebOS, AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer, and access to popular OTT apps, ensuring an immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Display LED Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Sony BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Featuring stunning 4K resolution powered by the 4K Processor X1, HDR10, and Live Color technology, this TV offers vibrant visuals. Enjoy seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. Smart features like Google TV, Chromecast, and Alexa compatibility enhance your experience.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Display LED Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B, available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. This TV boasts a sleek metallic bezel-less design and stunning 4K resolution with HDR10 and Dynamic Color Enhancement. Enjoy 24W Dolby Audio for immersive sound and seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Smart features include Google TV, 16GB storage, and access to top streaming apps, making it perfect for modern entertainment.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Display LED Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

Discover brilliant entertainment with the Xiaomi X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV. With stunning 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Reality Flow MEMC, it delivers sharp and vivid visuals. The 30W Dolby Audio and DTS-X sound system offers immersive audio. Enjoy seamless streaming with Google TV, dual-band Wi-Fi, and access to popular apps. Its sleek design and robust connectivity make it a perfect upgrade for your home. This TV is on offer at the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Display LED Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black)

Get the Acer I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT at a great price during the Amazon Sale 2025. Enjoy stunning 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and HDR10, paired with 36W Dolby Atmos sound. It’s perfect for streaming with Google TV, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5.2, and built-in Chromecast. Access your favourite apps like Netflix and Prime Video easily with the voice-enabled remote, plus take advantage of smart features like personal profiles and eco mode.

Specifications Connectivity Buetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Display LED Click Here to Buy Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)

The Redmi Xiaomi F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN offers exceptional 4K visuals with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for immersive sound. Enjoy seamless streaming with apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar. The TV comes with Fire TV built-in, a voice remote with Alexa, and screen mirroring options. With 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, it’s perfect for all your entertainment needs. Grab this deal during the Amazon Republic Day Sale

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60Hz Resolution 4K Display UHD

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60Hz Resolution 4K Display UHD Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV

The Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV elevates your viewing experience with its Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ for vibrant colours and stunning clarity. Enjoy 24W Dolby Atmos sound with multiple audio modes tailored to every moment. Featuring Google TV, built-in Chromecast, and voice control, it’s designed for seamless entertainment. Upgrade your home with this premium QLED TV during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Display QLED Click Here to Buy Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 55E68N (Grey)

The TOSHIBA C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is a deal you can’t miss at the ongoing Amazon sale 2025. This stunning QLED TV features Quantum Dot Technology and Dolby Vision for lifelike visuals and exceptional clarity. With Dolby Atmos-powered 24W speakers and a bezel-less design, it’s crafted for an immersive viewing experience. Enjoy seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, built-in WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2. The VIDAA Smart TV interface, equipped with Amazon Alexa and voice control, offers effortless navigation and access to your favourite apps.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Display QLED Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55C450ME (Silver)

This 4K QLED display TV from Vu offers vibrant colours and sharp images, while the built-in 88-watt soundbar ensures you get clear audio for a truly immersive experience. You’ll find plenty of connectivity options, including multiple HDMI and USB ports, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth for easy device connections. With Google TV, you can dive into a huge selection of apps and content. Plus, special modes like Cinema and Cricket let you customise the picture quality for whatever you’re watching.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Display QLED Click Here to Buy Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)