Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Qubo (2025 Launch) Car Dash Camera Pro 2K Resolution QHD Dash Cam from Hero Group, Made in India, Type-C, Wide Angle View, G-Sensor, WiFi, Emergency Recording, Upto 1TB SD Card Supported
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Crossbeats RoadEye Neo Dash Camera for Car | WiFi & APP | 2MP FHD 1080p 170° Wide Angle Dashcam | 360° Front Camera for Car | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Loop & Audio Recording | Easy DIY Set Up
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Pioneer Car Dash Camera VREC-H120SC Impressive1296p |2MP camera |Super Compact design|Wide Field of View | Wi-Fi |G-sensor |Emergency Recording| microSD Card support Upto 128GB|Super Capacitor|(Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AZDOME 4K Dash Cam Front and Rear, STARVIS Night Vision, UHD 2160P WiFi Dash Camera for Cars with GPS, Included 64GB Card, 2.4 IPS Screen Dashcam, 170°Wide Angle, WDR, 24H Parking Mode (GS63H Pro)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Qubo Car Dash Cam Pro 3K by Hero Group, HDR Dual Channel, Made in India, Sony STARVIS IMX335 Sensor, 3K 5MP Front UHD 2MP Rear FHD, 140° View, 3.2 LCD Display, GPS Log, Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
DDPAI Dash Cam, with Wi-Fi 1296P Dash Camera, Emergency Accident Lock, 140 Wide Angle, Car DVR Dashboard Camera with G-Sensor, WDR, Built-in Super Capacitor, SD Card Upto 1TB Supported - Mini PRO
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JXL 7 Inch Car Android Double Din Player 2GB/32GB Capacitive Touch Screen Quad Core Proceessor 1080P HD Screen, Latest Android Version 10.1and BT 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB 2.0, Navigation 2GB/32GB
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Car Stereo XAV-AX5500 17.6 cm (6.95 inch) Capacitive Touch Screen Digital Media Receiver with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, WebLink™ Cast, PRE Out - 3 x 5V, Output Power - 55W x 4
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Qubo Wireless GPS Tracker from Hero Group | Pre-Recharged SIM | Voice Monitoring | 10000 mAh Battery | Ride Start & Geo Fence Alerts | for Car, Bike, Scooty | 1 Year App Subscription Included
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
myTVS Heavy Duty Metal Electric Tyre Inflator for Car | 150Psi Double Cylinder Portable Air Pump/Compressor | Auto Cut-Off Tyre Inflator Air Pump for Car, Trucks, Bus with 1+1 Year Warranty (TI-18)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ResQTech Heavy Duty Digital Tyre Inflator (New and Improved Version, 2 Years Warranty)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bosch GAS 18V-1 Heavy Duty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 0.7 Litres, 60 mbar, 1.3 kg + Suction & Extension Tubes, Floor & 2 Nozzles, 1 Year Warranty (Solo Tool - 18V Batteries & Charger sold seperately)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AUTO SNAP 9 Inch HD 1280 Android Display Double Din Stereo Player 13 Android Wireless Android Auto Car Play Gorilla Glass IPS Display Car Stereo 4GB RAM 32GB ROM
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JXL 9 Inch HD 1280P Car Android Stereo 4GB RAM/32GB ROM with MTK (TS9) Processor Wireless Android Auto and Wireless Apple Car Play Gorilla Glass IPS Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
plimpton Upgraded Portable Carplay Android Auto Screen for Car, 7 Inch IPS Touch Screen Wireless Car Play Driveplay Multimedia Player with Voice Control, BT, Mirror Link for All Vehicle
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bassoholic 9 Inches (22Cm) Car Radio Receiver Android System with 2GB/32GB RAM,IPS Capacitive Touch Panel with Gorilla Glass/HD/WiFi/GPS/Wheel Connectivity
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Nexus Drive 64GB/4GB 9 Android Car Stereo/Media Player for car, GPS, HD Screen, DSP, Supports Wireless Carplay & Android Auto, Double Din with 25x4W RMS Output
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Plimpton Upgraded Portable Carplay for Android Auto Screen for Car, 9 Inch IPS Touch Screen Wireless Car Play Driveplay Multimedia Player with Rear Backup Camera, Voice Control, FM, GPS, Mirror Link
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Car Stereo XAV-AX5500 17.6 cm (6.95 inch) Capacitive Touch Screen Digital Media Receiver with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, WebLink™ Cast, PRE Out - 3 x 5V, Output Power - 55W x 4
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Qubo Wired Car GPS Tracker from Hero Group (Pre-Recharged SIM & 1 Year App) | Remote Engine Cut-Off (Relay Included) | 450 mAh battery | Instant Alerts - Ignition, Theft, Towing | Installation Support
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fleettrack Hidden Mini GPS Tracker for Car, Bike, Truck & Bus | 1-Year Pre-Recharged SIM with Zero Activation Fees | Free Mobile App (Android & iOS) | 15+ Premium Features
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JioMotive OBD GPS Tracker & Wi-fi Router| 4G eSIM Plug n Play| Instant On/Off, Geo Fencing Alerts| 1 Year Free Subscription| Jio Locked
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Ajjas GO - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Family Vehicles, Scooty or Anything | Premium Mobile App | Voice Monitoring | 1 Year Android + iOS Software |
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Onelap GO (with No Hidden SIM Recharge) - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Kids School Bag, Scooty, Trucks or Anything | Voice Monitoring | Magnetic Grip | Next-Gen Android & iOS App.
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
SeTrack Wireless GPS Tracker with Voice Monitoring Waterproof Magnetic 10000mAH Device (Make in India) with Android and iOS Mobile App with Anti Theft Alarm for Car, Bike, Kids Bag, Elders, Women
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
NV GO - Portable Wireless Tracker with 10000 mAh Battery | Voice Monitoring | Magnetic Base | 20+ AI Features | Waterproof | Real-Time GPS Tracking for Car, Bike, Kids, Luggage | Premium Mobile App
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator Max from Hero Group | Battery & Car 12V Port Dual Mode | 5200 Mah | Super Fast Inflation | 150 Psi | Digital Display | 5 Air Fill Modes | Multiple Nozzles | Auto Cut-Off |
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Onelap Quikflate Plus™ - Wireless + Wired (Real 6600 mAh inbuilt Battery) Digital Tyre Inflator with Pressure Gauge for Cars, SUV, Bikes, Cycle, Balls, Balloons
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car - 150 PSI, 12V DC Portable Air Compressor with Digital Tire Pressure Gauge & LED Light | Car Accessories, Auto Air Pump for Cars, Motorcycle, Bicycles & Other Inflatables
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
BLACK+DECKER ASI400-XJ Multi-purpose Tyre Inflator With Digital Guage, Autocutoff System & 2 Operating Modes, Tyre Inflator Offers A Modern Solution For Multiple Inflating Applications, 12V/160PSI,1 Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Qubo Smart 2-in-1 Battery Jump Starter & Tyre Inflator 160 PSI 8000 mAh | Power Bank for Mobile Phones | Emergency Start | Pre-Set Pressure |
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GoMechanic 2-1 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner with Blower | 13000Pa | Hepa Filter | Portable | Lightweight | Car & Home use | Type C Charging
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Woscherr 578D 2in1 Tyre Inflator for and Car Vacuum Cleaner, DC12V|150 PSI Digital Air Pump for Car Tyre|120 Watt Car Vacuum Cleaner High Power 5500PA Handheld|LED Light| Auto Shut Off| Wet/Dry Use
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
amazon basics Car Vacuum Cleaner | Cordless Handheld | 5800PA Suction | Powerful BLDC Motor | Stainless Steel HEPA Filter | Multipurpose Wet & Dry Cleaner | Lightweight
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AstroAI Car Vacuum, Car Accessories, Portable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with 12V DC Power,16.4 Ft Cigarette Lighter Cord,LED Light,Car Cleaning Kit with 3 Filters for Quick Cleaning(Red)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
With up to 80% off, it's the perfect time to explore the best automotive accessories at the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. From advanced GPS trackers to keep your car safe, high-quality dash cams for hassle-free travel recording, and efficient car vacuum cleaners for a spotless interior, there's something for every need. You'll also find essential tools like tyre inflators and premium car audio systems that take your driving experience to the next level. This Amazon sale 2025 offers unbeatable deals to enhance your car’s functionality and style. Upgrade your vehicle with these fantastic options and make every drive more enjoyable. Don’t miss out on these incredible discounts; shop now to grab your favourites before stocks run out!
Upto 80% off on the best dash cams
The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings incredible deals on the best dashcams, perfect for anyone looking to enhance their driving safety. With up to 40% off, this sale offers top-quality options to capture every moment on the road. Featuring wide-angle lenses, night vision, and seamless connectivity, these best dash cameras ensure high-resolution recordings. Additionally, many models come equipped with GPS tracking and parking mode, offering peace of mind while your vehicle is unattended. Don’t miss the chance to get the best deals on reliable and feature-packed dashcams during the Amazon sale 2025.
Our top picks for you:
Upto 80% off on the best Android system for cars
Take advantage of the Amazon sale to transform your car’s tech, offering enhanced performance and smart connectivity at amazing prices. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers incredible discounts on the best Android systems for cars. These systems provide smooth integration with your smartphone, giving you easy access to apps, navigation, and music via a user-friendly touchscreen. Features like voice control, Bluetooth connectivity, and real-time updates ensure a more enjoyable and convenient driving experience. The Amazon sale brings a variety of options for those seeking a simple upgrade or a fully loaded infotainment system.
Upto 65% off on the best GPS Trackers for cars
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is an excellent opportunity to grab the best GPS trackers for cars at fantastic prices. These trackers offer real-time location monitoring, geofencing, and instant alerts for added security. With advanced features such as driving behaviour tracking, emergency notifications, and remote immobilization, you can ensure your vehicle stays safe at all times. From basic models to premium ones with added functionalities, there is something for every need. Make the most of the Amazon sale 2025 to protect your car with the best GPS tracker available.
Upto 75% off on the best tyre inflators
During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, you’ll find unbeatable deals on the best tyre inflators, perfect for maintaining your vehicle's tyre pressure. These portable and compact devices ensure quick and convenient inflation for your tyres. With features such as auto shut-off, digital displays, and multiple attachments, these inflators make tyre maintenance simple. hoose from a range of models that fit your needs, from smaller units to those designed for larger vehicles.
Upto 50% off on the best vacuum cleaners for car
Discover the best vacuum cleaners for cars during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. These compact, powerful devices are designed to keep your car interiors spotless, tackling dirt, dust, and debris with ease. Expect features like high suction power, versatile attachments, and portable designs, these vacuum cleaners simplify cleaning hard-to-reach areas like under seats and tight corners. Some models even include a wet-and-dry feature for added convenience. Perfect for maintaining a clean, comfortable car interior, these cleaners are easy to use and store. So take your pick and make the most of this ongoing Amazon sale.
Similar articles for you:
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get the best laptops and save up to 40% on top brands like Dell, Apple, Lenovo and others
Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2025: Great discounts on best refrigerators with latest technology
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is LIVE: Shop the best deals on TVs, laptops, home theatres and more
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Day 2: Unlock huge discounts on top ACs from LG, Haier and more; up to 60% off
FAQs
Question : What features should I look for in a car vacuum cleaner?
Ans : Look for strong suction power, versatile attachments, a compact design, and a wet-and-dry feature for comprehensive cleaning.
Question : How does an Android system enhance my car’s entertainment experience?
Ans : Android systems provide seamless connectivity, access to apps like Google Maps and Spotify, and features like voice control for safe and hands-free operation.
Question : What are the benefits of a GPS tracker for cars?
Ans : GPS trackers help in real-time location tracking, route optimisation, and enhanced vehicle security.
Question : Are portable tyre inflators reliable for emergencies?
Ans : Yes, they are highly reliable and ideal for inflating tyres on the go, ensuring a smooth driving experience.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Grab amazing deals on laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets, winter essentials, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with Amazon's blockbuster sale and save big on top brands.