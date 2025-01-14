|Product
Dell SE2222H 22" (55.88 cm) FHD Monitor 1920 X 1080 Pixels, Refresh Rate 60Hz, VA Panel, 5-Year warranty, Brightness 250 cd/m², Contrast Ratio 3000:1, Ports: 1 x HDMI 1 x VGA, Adjustment Tilt |BlackView Details
₹7,990
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, BlackView Details
₹3,849
LG Electronics 24 inch (60 cm) QHD (2K) 2560 x 1440 Pixels, IPS-sRGB 99%, Height Adjust, Pivot (2Way), Swivel, Display Port, HDMIx 2, 3 Side Slim Border, Black Color - 24QP550View Details
₹14,799
Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I AMD Freesync Premium I 0.5 MS Response, 180 Hz Refresh Rate I 2 x HDMI, 1 x DP I Stereo Speakers I HDR 10 I BlackView Details
₹12,999
ZEBSTER GV120 20 Inch (50.8 cm) LED Monitor with Dual HDMI & VGA Input, HD+ 1600 x 900, 250nits Brightness, 16.7M Colors, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Wall MountableView Details
₹2,699
LG 29WQ500 (29 inch) UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™, 100Hz, 1ms, HDR10, OnScreen Control & Dual Controller, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Dynamic Action Sync - BlackView Details
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32") (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, BlackView Details
₹12,300
Samsung 27-Inch(68.5cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LC27R500FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)View Details
₹11,999
Epson Ecotank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Wireless Color LED Printers (Black)View Details
₹15,999
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy, Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Pages, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office PrintingView Details
₹14,999
HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for HomeView Details
₹6,499
HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for HomeView Details
₹6,060
Epson Ecotank L3211 All-in-One Ink Wired Tank Colour Home Inkjet Printers(Black)View Details
₹14,999
HP Ultra Ink Advantage 4929 WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy with 1 Year Warranty and Additional 2 Set of Inks.View Details
₹8,290
Brother DCP-T820DW - Wi-Fi & Auto Duplex Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home & OfficeView Details
₹19,499
Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for HomeView Details
₹4,499
The Amazon Republic Day Sale is bringing incredible deals on the best printers and monitors to upgrade your home or office setup. Whether you're a professional, student, or gamer, this sale has something for everyone. Explore a variety of top-notch monitors featuring 4K displays, ultra-wide screens, and high refresh rates, perfect for work or entertainment. For those looking to enhance productivity, the selection of high-quality printers offers exceptional printing speeds, wireless connectivity, and cost-efficient options.
The Amazon sale ensures you can save big while accessing premium technology. From compact and portable printers to immersive curved monitors, the choices are vast. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your tech game and enjoy incredible savings during one of the most awaited sales of the year. Shop now and make the most of the festive offers!
Upgrade your screen experience with the best monitors available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. From sleek designs to vibrant displays, these monitors cater to both work and play. Featuring Full HD and 4K resolution, fast refresh rates, and multiple connectivity options, they are perfect for gamers, professionals, or everyday use. The Amazon sale 2025 brings exciting discounts, making it the ideal time to invest in cutting-edge technology. Whether you need enhanced clarity for work or immersive visuals for gaming, these monitors deliver exceptional performance and value. Take advantage of these fantastic deals to elevate your setup and enjoy a seamless viewing experience.
Looking for the best curved monitor to elevate your work or gaming setup? The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here with incredible deals. Curved monitors are designed to provide an immersive experience with their panoramic views and reduced eye strain. Be it editing videos, gaming, or multitasking, these curved monitors deliver exceptional clarity and performance. During this ongoing Amazon sale, explore top-rated options with advanced features like high refresh rates, vibrant colours, and ultrawide displays. Enjoy seamless connectivity with multiple ports and ergonomic designs for comfortable use. Curved monitors are not just stylish but also highly functional, making them a must-have for professionals and gamers alike.
Discover the best printers during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale with incredible deals on top brands. From high-quality prints for professional tasks to quick outputs for home and school projects, there’s a perfect printer for every need. This Amazon sale 2025 offers discounts on inkjet, laser, and all-in-one models packed with features like wireless connectivity, duplex printing, and app integration. Trusted brands like HP, Canon, and Epson ensure excellent performance and reliability. It’s the ideal opportunity to upgrade or invest in a printer that simplifies your tasks while delivering exceptional results.
