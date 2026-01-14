Amazon Republic Day Sale pre deals reveal discounts on laptops under ₹40,000 from brands like HP, Dell, Asus and more

Amazon has begun teasing early offers ahead of its Republic Day Sale, and budget laptop buyers have reason to pay attention. Pre-deals reveal notable discounts on laptops priced under ₹40,000, covering everyday work, online classes, and casual home use.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
HP 255 G10 Laptop for Home or Work, 16GB RAM DDR5, 512GB SSD, 15.6" Full HD, Ryzen 3 7335U (Beats Intel i5-1135G7), HDMI, USB-C, Windows 11View Details
₹39,990
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Cool Silver, 1.7Kg, X1504VA-NJ3320WS, Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* LaptopView Details
₹35,990
Dell 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16 GB:DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6"/39.6 cm Narrow Border Display, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, Intel UHD Graphics, 1.66 Kg Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹40,990
acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light LaptopView Details
₹35,999
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 13th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2024/Iron Grey) 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Onsite/1.65 kg, 83CCA08KINView Details
Brands such as HP, Dell, and Asus feature prominently, with listings pointing to value-focused processors, SSD storage, and lightweight designs. These early price drops give buyers a head start, especially for those planning a practical upgrade without stretching budgets during the main sale window.
Amazon Republic Day Sale discounts make HP laptops under ₹40,000 more accessible for everyday computing needs. Buyers can expect solid performance for office work, online learning, and light multitasking, paired with SSD storage and reliable displays. This price range suits students and home users seeking dependable machines without excess frills, while sale pricing helps stretch value further during the event.
Republic Day Sale deals on Dell laptops under ₹40,000 focus on reliability and practical performance. Expect configurations suited to office tasks, web use, and study, often paired with SSD storage for quicker load times. These models appeal to students and home users who value sturdy builds and dependable after-sales support, with sale discounts improving overall value.
Deals on Asus laptops under ₹40,000 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale highlight slim designs and value-focused performance. Buyers can expect everyday processors, SSD storage, and displays suited to work or study. This range suits students and home users who want a lightweight machine for daily tasks, with sale pricing helping stretch budgets further.
Republic Day Sale offers on Lenovo laptops under ₹40,000 focus on practicality and everyday performance. Expect sturdy designs, comfortable keyboards, and configurations suited to work, study, and streaming. These models appeal to users who prioritise reliability and long typing sessions, with sale discounts making them easier to justify for budget-conscious buyers.
Acer laptops under ₹40,000 present strong value during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Buyers can expect competitive specifications, SSD storage, and displays suited to daily work or study. This range fits students and home users who want decent performance without premium pricing, with sale discounts helping stretch value further across popular models.
