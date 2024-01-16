Amazon Republic Day Sale: Save up to 62% on 65-inch TVs for theatre-like home

The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings an unmissable opportunity for movie buffs and home entertainment enthusiasts, with staggering discounts of up to 62% on 65-inch TVs. This sale transforms the dream of having a theatre-like experience at home into an attainable reality. The allure of a 65-inch TV lies in its ability to create an immersive viewing environment, replicating the expansive and captivating visuals typically associated with cinema screens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, the sale boasts a selection of state-of-the-art 65-inch televisions from leading brands, each offering high-definition picture quality, advanced audio technology, and smart features. These TVs not only serve as a centrepiece for home entertainment but also elevate the aesthetics of living spaces. Whether it’s for streaming blockbuster hits, enjoying live sports, or gaming, these large-screen TVs promise a viewing experience that is as close as it gets to a cinematic spectacle. Dive into this article to explore the best deals on 65-inch TVs during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, and prepare to upgrade your home entertainment setup to a new level of luxury and immersion.

1. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is an epitome of visual excellence and smart technology. With a stunning 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it ensures breathtaking picture quality. The TV’s wide viewing angle and Dolby Audio enhance the viewing experience, making it ideal for movie nights and gaming sessions. Its compatibility with Google TV and various streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video turns your living room into a personal theatre.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase, eARC Input

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast Built-In, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa

Display Features: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, Motion Flow XR100

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive

2. OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV

OnePlus's 65-inch Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV is a fusion of sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology. The QLED display, coupled with HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, offers an immersive visual experience. The TV's Google TV interface and hands-free voice control provide convenient access to a wide range of content. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and a wide colour gamut, it delivers smooth and vibrant images, making it a top choice for both cinephiles and gamers.

Specifications of OnePlus 163 cm Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Special Features: Hands-free voice control, Google TV, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 97% Wide Color Gamut

Connectivity: Supported Internet Services include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube

Additional: Remote with Voice Assistant, Speak Now™

3. Samsung 163 cm Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung's 163 cm Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a marvel of modern technology. It offers a stunning 4K resolution with a 50 Hertz refresh rate, ensuring crisp and fluid visuals. The TV's connectivity options are extensive, including HDMI and USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The 20W speakers with OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound deliver an immersive audio experience. Smart features like screen mirroring, universal guide, and AI speaker make it a highly interactive and user-friendly choice for any modern home.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 20W Output, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound, Dual Audio Support

Smart TV Features: Supported apps (Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube), Screen mirroring, AI Speaker, Easy Setup, App Casting, Smart Hub

Display: Crystal Processor 4K, Pur Color, HDR 10+, UHD Dimming

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive plus additional 1 year on panel

4. TCL 164 cm Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The TCL 164 cm Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV, a standout in the Amazon Republic Day Sale, combines sleek design with high-end functionality. Its 4K resolution and 60 Hertz refresh rate deliver vibrant and smooth visuals. The bezel-less design enhances the viewing experience, and the Dolby Audio ensures rich sound quality. It's equipped with smart features like built-in Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, and in-built apps for streaming services. The AI Picture Engine 2.0 and HDR 10 provide an enhanced visual experience, making it a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment system.

Specifications of TCL 164 cm Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, 1 Headphone Output

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: 4K Google TV, In-Built Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz/5GHz, Screen Mirroring

Memory: 2GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, 64-bit Quad Core Processor

Display: A+ Grade Panel, 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle, AI Picture Engine 2.0, Dolby Audio, HDR 10, 4K Upscaling, Dynamic Color Enhancement, Micro Dimming Technology, Edgeless Design

Warranty: 1 Year Warranty on Product + 1 Year Additional on Panel

5. LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC

The LG 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, available in the Amazon Republic Day Sale, is a stellar choice for a cinematic viewing experience at home. It features a 4K Ultra HD resolution that delivers crisp and vibrant visuals. The TV's advanced AI Sound technology, coupled with a 2.0 Ch Speaker system, provides an immersive audio experience. With WebOS, AI ThinQ, and a variety of connectivity options including Wi-Fi, HDMI, and Bluetooth 5.0, it offers a seamless and intuitive smart TV experience. Its support for Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, along with Game Optimizer and Filmmaker Mode, makes it versatile for all entertainment needs.

Specifications of LG 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound, Auto Volume Levelling

Smart TV Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, HDR 10

Memory: 1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB Storage

Display: 4K Ultra HD LED, Slim Design, 4K Upscaler

Warranty: 1 Year LG India Comprehensive Warranty

