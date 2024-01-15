Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 5 smartwatches with up to 77% discounts

Smartwatches are a versatile companion for anyone living a busy life. These small gadgets can do much more than just tell time. It can show you your smartphone's notifications, control music and camera on the phone. Multiple high-tech sensors are available on the smartwatches to read your body vitals and show you the results on your phone. These smartwatches can be very expensive but we found pocket-friendly options available at a discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These high-tech smartwatches can be very helpful during situations when you need a glance over your notifications. It can also help when you need to record your body vitals when working out. Dive into this list of five best smartwatches to pick the best option promising high-end features and seamless connectivity. Act quickly to make sure that you won't miss the discounts on these premium smartwatches.

1. NoiseFit Endeavour

Introducing the Noise Endeavour Smart Watch, a robust blend of style and functionality. Boasting a 1.46" AMOLED Always On Display, this sporty timepiece offers crystal-clear visibility and 600 nits brightness for outdoor enthusiasts. Its sturdy design, equipped with SoS technology, ensures safety with emergency calls to predefined contacts. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth calling directly from your wrist, alongside 100+ sports modes and the Noise Health SuiteTM, featuring vital health monitoring tools. Elevate your fitness routine with this versatile companion that seamlessly integrates into your active lifestyle.

Specifications of Noise Endeavour Smart Watch

Brand : Noise

: Noise Display : 1.46 inches AMOLED

: 1.46 inches AMOLED Bluetooth calling : Yes

: Yes Sensors : Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor

: Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor Sports modes: 100+

2. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

Experience the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Smart Watch - a tech marvel boasting a colossal 1.96" AMOLED display, a premium metallic build, and a functional crown for seamless navigation. With a 7-day battery life (2 days with calling) and advanced Bluetooth calling via Tru SyncTM, it's designed for those who demand excellence. The MEMS Microphone ensures crystal clear calls, and the NoiseFit app lets you track activities, compete with friends, and achieve fitness goals. Jet Black elegance meets cutting-edge technology, offering an unparalleled blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3

Brand : Noise

: Noise Display : 1.96" AMOLED

: 1.96" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling : Yes

: Yes Sensors : HR sensor, Spo2 sensor

: HR sensor, Spo2 sensor Sports Mode: Yes

3. Boat Lunar Orb smartwatch

The boAt Lunar Orb is a sleek smartwatch featuring a 1.45" AMOLED display, BT Calling, and a DIY Watch Face Studio. With an IP67 rating, it's suitable for various activities, from workouts to leisure. Stay connected with Bluetooth Calling, and indulge your sports passion with live cricket and football scores. The watch offers a customizable experience with DIY watch faces and an Always on Display feature. It supports essential applications like HR, SpO2, and fitness tracking, making it a versatile companion for both men and women.

Specifications of boAt Lunar Orb

Brand : boAt

: boAt Display : 1.45-inch AMOLED

: 1.45-inch AMOLED Bluetooth calling : Yes

: Yes Sensors : HR, SpO2, pedometer

: HR, SpO2, pedometer Sports mode: 700+ Active Modes

4. CULTSPORT Cult.Sport Ranger XR

Experience the pinnacle of outdoor smartwatch technology with the CULTSPORT Cult.Sport Ranger XR 1.43" AMOLED Smartwatch. Featuring a vibrant 1.43" AMOLED display with 850 nits brightness, Always On Display, and a robust 420mAh battery offering an impressive 10 days of usage. The smartwatch is equipped with precision sensors for accurate health and activity tracking, seamless Bluetooth calling, and automatic sports recognition with 70+ modes. Stay connected, monitor your well-being, and simplify fitness tracking with this rugged and advanced smartwatch designed for men.

Specifications of CULTSPORT Cult.Sport Ranger XR 1.43" AMOLED Smartwatch

Brand : CULTSPORT

: CULTSPORT Display : 1.43" AMOLED

: 1.43" AMOLED Bluetooth calling : Yes

: Yes Sensors : Heart rate, blood oxygen, pedometer

: Heart rate, blood oxygen, pedometer Sports mode: 70+ modes

5. Boat Enigma X500 Smart Watch

The boAt Enigma X500 Smart Watch boasts a 1.43" AMOLED Display, delivering vibrant visuals. Its premium design combines aesthetics and functionality seamlessly, with an intuitive Functional Crown for effortless navigation. The Always on Display feature keeps you informed at a glance. Enjoy up to 10 days of battery life and access voice assistants for hands-free convenience. Built for the outdoors, it's IP68-rated for durability. Prioritize well-being with health tracking, including Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitoring.

Specifications of boAt Enigma X500

Brand: boAt

Display: 1.43" AMOLED

Bluetooth calling: Yes

Sensors: Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen

Sports modes: 100+

