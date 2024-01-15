Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 5 tablets with discount of up to 57%

Explore our comprehensive buying guide to get great discounts on tablets. Choosing the best tablet for you can be quite confusing with all these options and specifications available. But this guide will help you choose the best that fits your needs. And since these tablets are on sale during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, these would be budget friendly as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We've searched high and low to find tablets that not only work great but also save you money. These tablets aren't just powerful, they look good too. We picked them carefully, so you can be sure you're getting the real deal. Dive into our guide to discover the best tablet deals, and get ready to enjoy the latest tech without burning a hole in your pocket.

1. Lenovo Tab P12 The Lenovo Tab P12 boasts a 12.7-inch 3K display, fuelled by an Octa-Core processor and 8GB RAM for seamless performance. With 128GB expandable storage, the tablet offers ample space. Capture stunning moments with the 13MP front camera and enjoy immersive audio through JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos. Its impressive 10200mAh battery ensures extended usage. Wi-Fi 6 certification ensures high-speed connectivity. In a sleek Storm Grey design, this tablet combines power and style for a premium user experience.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P12 Brand : Lenovo

: Lenovo Display : 12.7 inches, 3K resolution

: 12.7 inches, 3K resolution Processor : MediaTek Dimensity Octa-Core processor

: MediaTek Dimensity Octa-Core processor RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB expandable

8GB RAM, 128GB expandable Battery: 10200mAh

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 38% off on smartphones under ₹ 15000 2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Experience immersive entertainment with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite featuring an 8.7-inch display, Dolby Atmos speakers, and a slim metal body. Enjoy a vibrant 1340x800 pixel resolution on an elegant slim bezel, achieving an 80% screen-to-body ratio. The tablet boasts a powerful MT8768T processor, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB). Capture memories with an 8 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front-facing camera. The device ensures a long-lasting experience with its 5,100 mAh battery and supports fast adaptive charging.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Brand: Samsung

Samsung Display: 8.7 inches, 1340 x 800 pixels resolution

8.7 inches, 1340 x 800 pixels resolution Processor: MT8768T

MT8768T RAM and Storage: 3 GB RAM, 32 GB internal (expandable to 1 TB)

3 GB RAM, 32 GB internal (expandable to 1 TB) Battery: 5,100 mAh

3. Apple iPad Air 5th Gen The Apple 2022 iPad Air, 5th Generation, features a vibrant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powered by the Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine for seamless performance. With a 12MP Wide camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and up to 256GB of storage, it offers a versatile and powerful user experience. The device boasts stereo landscape speakers, Touch ID for secure authentication, and compatibility with accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation), all packed into a sleek design. Available in various colours, it ensures all-day battery life for on-the-go productivity.

Specifications of Apple 2022 iPad Air (5th Generation) Brand : Apple

: Apple Display : 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (resolution not provided)

: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (resolution not provided) Processor : Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine

: Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine RAM and Storage : Not specified

: Not specified Battery: All-day battery life

4. Motorola Tab G70 The Motorola Tab G70 boasts an immersive 11-inch 2K display with Dolby Vision, powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor for seamless performance. With 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable to 1TB), and a 7700mAh battery, it excels in business, reading, and browsing. The tablet features a 13MP primary camera, Face Unlock, and Google Assistant. The Quadcore speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance audio, making it a versatile device for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Motorola Tab G70 Brand : Motorola

: Motorola Display : 11 inches, 2K resolution

: 11 inches, 2K resolution Processor : MediaTek Helio G90T

: MediaTek Helio G90T RAM and Storage : 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM

: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM Battery: 7700 mAh

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Exclusive discounts up to 21% on flagship smartphones 5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Experience the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, featuring a generous 31.5cm (12.4 inch) display with a cinematic 60Hz TFT screen and a sleek metal body. This tablet comes with an S-Pen, ensuring creative flexibility. Powered by a Qualcomm SDM 750G processor and boasting 4G connectivity, it ensures efficient performance. Capture moments with an 8MP rear camera, complemented by a 5MP front camera. Enjoy a 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super-Fast Charging. Elevate productivity with Samsung DeX mode and a keyboard attachment. The AKG-powered dual speakers, along with Dolby Atmos, deliver an immersive audio experience. Weighing only 608g, it's a powerful and portable device.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Display : 12.4 inches LCD, 2560 x 1600 pixels

: 12.4 inches LCD, 2560 x 1600 pixels Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM and Storage : 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM Battery: 10,090 mAh

