Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 5 wireless headphones with up to 46% off

Follow us on a journey of audio experience with our comprehensive buying guide for the best wireless headphones. Navigating the Amazon Republic Day Sale for the best wireless headphones you can buy with huge discounts. From immersive sound quality to ergonomic designs, we've scrutinized each headphone to ensure it meets the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

This buying guide includes a multitude of wireless headphones offering top-notch features like active noise cancellation, long-lasting battery life, and seamless connectivity. These wireless headphones not only elevate your multimedia experience but also come with irresistible discounts during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Gear up to make a sound investment in quality and convenience, bringing unparalleled musical enjoyment to your daily life.

1. JBL Tune 770NC wireless headphones

The JBL Tune 770NC wireless headphones deliver an immersive audio experience with Adaptive Noise Cancelling for focused sessions. With Ambient Aware and Talk Thru features, users can stay aware of their surroundings without removing the headphones. Boasting Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, JBL Pure Bass Sound, and a customizable EQ via the JBL Headphones app, these headphones offer a tailored audio experience. With up to 70 hours of playtime, hands-free calls, and voice-aware technology, the Tune 770NC ensures convenience and versatility for users.

Specifications of JBL Tune 770NC

Brand : JBL

: JBL Drivers : 40mm

: 40mm Bluetooth : v5.3

: v5.3 Playtime : Up to 70 hours

: Up to 70 hours App support: Yes

2. Sony WH-CH520

Sony WH-CH520 offers up to 50 hours of playtime and quick charging for extended use during road trips or music festivals. Customize your sound with EQ Custom via the Headphones Connect App, and elevate compressed music files with DSEE Upscale technology. These lightweight on-ear Bluetooth headphones support multipoint connectivity, enabling seamless device switching, and feature a built-in mic for crystal clear hands-free calls.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH520

Brand : Sony

: Sony Drivers : 30mm

: 30mm Bluetooth : v5.2

: v5.2 Playtime : Up to 50 hours

: Up to 50 hours App Support: Yes

3. Sennheiser HD 350BT

The Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones deliver an immersive audio experience with deep dynamic bass and support for codecs like AAC and AptX Low Latency. These headphones boast a 30-hour battery life, USB-C fast charging, and advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology for reliable connectivity. The minimalist design ensures durability, and the accompanying app offers an equalizer, Podcast Mode, and firmware updates. Intuitive controls include a Virtual Assistant button for Siri and Google Assistant. Crafted with excellence, these headphones are available in black or white, providing both style and substance.

Specifications of Sennheiser HD 350BT

Brand : Sennheiser

: Sennheiser Drivers : 30 mm

: 30 mm Bluetooth : Version 5.0

: Version 5.0 Playtime : 30 hours

: 30 hours App support: Yes

4. Soundcore by Anker Q20i

Soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones offer a premium audio experience with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, blocking up to 90% of external noise. Boasting dynamic 40mm drivers with BassUp technology, they deliver detailed sound and deep bass. Enjoy 40 hours of playtime in ANC mode, 60 hours in normal mode, and quick 5-minute charging for an additional 4 hours. Dual connection via BT 5.0 facilitates seamless switching between devices. The Soundcore app allows personalized EQ adjustments and offers three modes: ANC, Normal, and Transparency for awareness of surroundings.

Specifications of Soundcore by Anker Q20i

Brand : Soundcore by Anker

: Soundcore by Anker Drivers : 40mm

: 40mm Bluetooth : Version 5.0

: Version 5.0 Playtime : 40 hours

: 40 hours App support: Yes

5. Boat Nirvana 751

Experience audio bliss with the boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Over-Ear Headphones. Immerse yourself in crystal clear sound through 40mm drivers and up to 33dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. Enjoy a whopping 65 hours of playtime, with a quick 10-minute ASAP Charge providing 10 hours of music. Stay aware of your surroundings with Ambient Sound Mode, all wrapped in an ergonomic design for comfort. Effortlessly control playback, voice assistants, and calls. Elevate your audio experience with these headphones.

Specifications of boAt Nirvana 751 ANC

Brand : boAt

: boAt Drivers : 40mm

: 40mm Bluetooth : 5.0

: 5.0 Playtime : Up to 65 hours

: Up to 65 hours App support: No

