Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 59% off on portable storage devices

Expand your storage with portable devices that keep your data safe in a snug package. As part of the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale , many external hard drives, SSDs, and USB flash drives are available for a discounted price. Discover the best choice for you with our comprehensive guide that covers the top 5 products based on capacity, speed, durability, and compatibility and make an informed decision.

1. Western Digital WD 5TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive, USB 3.0 with Automatic Backup, 256 Bit AES Hardware Encryption,Password Protection,Compatible with Windows and Mac, External HDD-Black

The Western Digital WD 5TB My Passport Portable HDD is a robust storage solution with USB 3.0 connectivity for fast data transfer. The HDD's automatic backup feature provides peace of mind, while 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection enhance data security. It is compatible with both Windows and Mac systems and comes in a sleek black variant.

Specifications of Western Digital WD 5TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive:

Capacity: 5TB

Connectivity: USB 3.0

Security features: 256-bit AES hardware encryption, password protection

Compatibility: Windows and Mac

Automatic backup

2. SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.1, SDDDC2 32GB, Black, USB 3.1/Type C Reversible Connector, Retractable Design, Type-C OTG-Enabled Android Devices, 5Y

The SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.1, SDDDC2 32GB in black, is a versatile solution with a reversible USB Type-C connector. Its retractable design ensures portability and protection.

With USB 3.1 speed, enjoy swift data transfers. OTG-enabled for Type-C Android devices, this drive offers seamless file sharing between your smartphone and computer. Backed by a 5-year warranty, it combines convenience and reliability.

Specifications of SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.1:

Capacity: 32GB

Connectors: USB 3.1, Type-C reversible

Retractable design

For type-C OTG-enabled Android devices

Warranty: 5 years

3. Seagate One Touch 5TB External HDD with Password Protection – Black, for Windows and Mac, with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, and 6 Months Mylio Create Plan and Dropbox Backup Plan (STKZ5000400)

Experience secure and spacious storage with the Seagate One Touch 5TB External HDD. Available in a sleek black offering, the HDD features password protection for improved security and can operate on both Windows and Mac systems. Added benefits include a 3-year data recovery service, a 6-month Mylio Create Plan, and a Dropbox Backup Plan.

Specifications of Seagate One Touch 5TB External HDD:

Capacity: 5TB

Colour: Black

Compatibility: Windows and Mac

Additional features: Password protection, 3-year data recovery services, 6-month Mylio Create plan, Dropbox backup plan

4. Samsung T7 Shield 2TB, Portable SSD, up-to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen2, Rugged, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant, for Photographers, Content Creators and Gaming, Extenal Solid State Drive (MU-PE2T0R/WW), Blue

Take your storage needs to the next level with the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD in vibrant blue. This portable SSD offers blazing speeds of up to 1050MB/s through USB 3.2 Gen2. In addition, its IP65 water and dust-resistant ratings are ideal for photographers, content creators, and gamers. Make sure your data remains secure and accessible with this external solid-state drive.

Specifications of Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD:

Capacity: 2TB

Speed: Up to 1050MB/s

Connectivity: USB 3.2 Gen2

Durability: IP65 water & dust resistant

Colour: Blue

5. Sandisk Extreme Portable 2TB, 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W, 3mtr Drop Protection, IP65 Water/dust Resistance, HW Encryption, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, External SSD, SkyBlue Color

The SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD in SkyBlue can deliver exceptional performance with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. The SSD provides 3m drop protection for flimsy hands. It also comes with an IP65 rating against water and dust, making it a good option for adventure chasers. The SSD also features hardware encryption for secure storage, and may be used with PC, Mac, and USB Type-C smartphones.

Specifications of Sandisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD:

Capacity: 2TB

Speed: 1050MB/s (read), 1000MB/s (write)

Durability: 3m drop protection, IP65 water/dust resistance

Compatibility: PC, Mac, Type-C smartphones

Warranty: 5 Years

