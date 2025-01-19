|Product
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina DisplayView Details
₹20,599
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Midnight Pulse)View Details
₹7,999
Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Black Smartwatch FTW4069View Details
₹9,598
Fastrack Dezire FX1 PRO Fashion Smart Watch, 1.43" AMOLED, 466*466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, Upto 5 Day Battery, IP68 (Black)View Details
₹3,299
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details
₹1,299
Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85" AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap)View Details
₹3,989
Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, New DIY Watch Faces, Ultra Personalization with Smart Dock, Productivity Suite, 100 Sports Modes and More (Rosegold Elite)View Details
₹3,499
Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Alpine Olive)View Details
₹5,000
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)View Details
₹3,599
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹38,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GraphiteView Details
₹17,499
HONOR Pad X8 with Free Flip-Cover, 25.65cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue HourView Details
₹9,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹17,999
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint ColourView Details
₹16,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹21,999
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,WhiteView Details
₹13,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹19,999
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2") Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite GreyView Details
₹27,999
Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1") Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 256GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Quick SilverView Details
₹26,999
Canon EOS R8 Full-Frame 24.2 MP Mirrorless Camera Body | 4K Full HD Video Recording | (Black)View Details
₹96,990
Sony Digital Camera ZV-1F for Content Creators with Ultra-Wide 20mm Prime Lens | Soft Skin Feature | Bokeh | Creative Look | Active Mode Stabilisation -BlackView Details
₹38,488
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens (Black), 3x Optical Zoom"View Details
₹38,990
Fujifilm X-H2 40MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|Pixel Shift|IBIS System|Ultra High Resolution Mirrorless Camera|8k 30p|Subject Tracking with XF16-80mm f/1:4 Lens for pro Photographers and videographersView Details
₹2.1L
Sony Alpha ILCE-6100Y 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm & 55-210 mm Zoom Lenses, APS-C Sensor, Fast Auto Focus,Real-time Eye AF,Real-time Tracking, Vlogging & Content Creation -BlackView Details
₹73,989
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - BlackView Details
₹61,488
Canon EOS R10 24.2MP RF-S18-150 F/3.5-6.3 IS STM Mirrorless Camera (APS-C Sendor, 4K UHD Video) for Wedding & Content Creators - BlackView Details
₹86,990
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3K Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 28-70mm Zoom Lens | 4K Full Frame | Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | Tiltable LCD, Low Light Camera - BlackView Details
₹1.4L
Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera with Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR Lens with Additional Battery & 64 GB SD CardView Details
₹92,999
The Amazon Republic Day Sale is here, offering up to 80% off on the best cameras, smartwatches, and tablets. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gadgets at unbeatable prices. If you're into photography, grab a high-quality camera with advanced features like fast autofocus and high-resolution sensors to capture every moment with precision. Smartwatches are available with cutting-edge fitness and connectivity features to keep you on track, while stylish designs enhance both functionality and fashion. Tablets from top brands offer powerful performance and crisp displays, ideal for both work and entertainment.
With huge savings across all categories, you don’t want to miss out on these limited-time offers. This Amazon sale ends today, so shop now and grab the best deals on premium gadgets.
The Amazon Republic Day Sale is offering unbeatable discounts of up to 80% on the best smartwatches. Now’s your chance to upgrade your wearable tech at incredible prices. Enjoy advanced features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and more, all in sleek, stylish designs.
From top brands to trendy models, this sale has a wide selection to match every need and budget. Don’t miss out on premium quality and performance at affordable prices during the Amazon sale. These offers are available for a limited time only. Shop now and grab the best deals on smartwatches before the Amazon sale 2025 ends.
The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings you amazing discounts of up to 55% on the best tablets. Explore a variety of options, from high-performance models to sleek, portable designs perfect for work, entertainment, and everything in between. Top brands are offering tablets with advanced features like long battery life, high-resolution displays, and powerful processors, all at unbeatable prices. Whether for productivity or casual use, this sale has something for every need. Score the best deals on tablets before the Amazon sale ends.
The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers up to 30% off on the best cameras. Upgrade your photography setup with top-rated models featuring fast autofocus, high-resolution sensors, and impressive image quality. From advanced DSLRs to mirrorless and compact cameras, this sale has something for everyone. Leading brands are offering premium cameras at unbeatable prices, perfect for capturing portraits, landscapes, and action shots. Make the most of the best deals as this Amazon sale 2025 has the best cameras for your needs.
