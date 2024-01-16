Amazon Republic Day Sale: Upgrade to premium earbuds with up to 77% off

Are you looking for a wireless listening experience? With our top 5 selections currently available on discount as part of the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale , you can find the earbuds of your dreams and upgrade how you consume audio daily. Immerse yourself into your favourite song or series with these True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds from big audio brands like Sony, boAt, JBL, Bose, and Noise.

Whether you're an audio aficionado or a casual consumer of media, these wireless earbuds will blow you away with their impressive features, audio quality, and battery life. Get the best deals before sale season ends on Amazon!

1. boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds with 120 HRS Playback(24hrs/Charge), Crystal Bionic Sound with Dual EQ Modes, Quad Mics ENx™ Technology, Low Latency(60ms), in Ear Detection(Ivory White)

Experience true audio bliss with the boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds in the elegant Ivory White finish. Users can expect 120 hours of playback on a single charge, allowing them to undertake various musical journeys. The earbuds offer a crystal-clear, bionic sound with dual EQ modes. In addition, this pair of earbuds come with quad mics and ENx™ technology for improved noise cancellation.

Specifications of boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds

Colour: Ivory white

Playback time: 120 hours (24 hours per charge)

Crystal bionic sound with dual EQ modes

Microphones: Quad mics with ENx™ technology

Low Latency (60ms)

Special feature: In-Ear Detection

Connectivity: Bluetooth

2. Noise Buds VS104 Max Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with ANC(Up to 25dB),Up to 45H Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=180 min), 13mm Driver, BT v5.3 (Silver Grey)

Enjoy superior audio quality with the Noise Buds VS104. Adorned in silver grey, the earbuds feature efficient Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB to make sure you enjoy your music without any outside interruption.

In addition, the earbuds offer a remarkable 45 hours of playtime, allowing you to enjoy music on-the-go. With its quad mic setup, enjoy clear calls, while its 13mm driver delivers rich and dynamic sound. Users can also charge the earbuds quickly!

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Max Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Colour: Silver grey

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB

Playtime: Up to 45 hours

Microphone: Quad mic with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation)

Charging: Instacharge (10 minutes = 180 minutes playback)

Driver size: 13mm

Bluetooth: v5.3

3. Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth, in-Ear Headphones with Microphone, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life and Quick Charge, Works with iOS & Android, Multi-Point - Black

What's an earbud buying guide without Sony? The company is well-known for its premium earbuds. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, users can buy the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds at a reduced price.

With these earbuds, enjoy superior sound quality and industry-leading noise cancellation. Sony promises up to 36 hours of battery life, quick charging, and seamless compatibility with iOS and Android devices. This pair of earbuds is the ideal choice for those who want a truly premium listening experience.

Specifications of Sony WF-1000XM5

Colour: Black

Noise cancellation

Bluetooth

Built-in microphone

Battery Life: Up to 36 Hours

Quick charge

Compatibility: iOS & Android

Multi-point connection

In-ear design

4. Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II, Wireless, Bluetooth, World’s Best Noise Cancelling in-Ear Headphones with Personalized Noise Cancellation & Sound, Triple Black

Another leader in the audio world, Bose makes earbuds for those seeking a premium industry-leading experience. Expect an unparalleled audio experience with the Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II. The earbuds have among the world's best noise cancellation capabilities to redefine your everyday listening experience with ease. With this pair of earbuds, users can enjoy personalized noise cancellation and sound. Enjoy style and superior sound with these earbuds.

Specifications of Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II

Colour: Triple black

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Wireless with Bluetooth support

Personalised Noise Cancellation & sound

In-ear design

5. JBL Tune 235NC in Ear Wireless ANC Earbuds (TWS), Massive 40Hrs Playtime with Speed Charge, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, 4 Mics for Perfect Calls, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.2 (Black)

The JBL Tune 235NC in-ear wireless earbuds make audio perfection a reality. Equipped with customizable bass available via the app, users can tweak the earbuds' performance to suit their needs.

Enjoy an extensive playtime of up to 40 hours and fast charging. The earbuds come with 4 advanced microphones that make calling an enjoyable experience. Seamless connectivity is made possible by Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.2. Enjoy sonic excellence with these earbuds from JBL.

Specifications of JBL Tune 235NC in Ear Wireless ANC Earbuds

Colour: Black

Wireless type: True Wireless (TWS)

Noise cancellation: Yes

Playtime: 40 hours with speed charge

Customizable bass

4 advanced mics for perfect calls

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Google Fast Pair

In-ear design

