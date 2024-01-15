Amazon Republic Day Sale: Upgrade your Android smartphone with up to 36% off

Are you looking for a new Android smartphone to buy this year? Look no further! With amazing deals now live on Amazon with its Republic Day sale, you can buy a powerful Android smartphone that packs a punch of power without burning a hole in your pocket. If you're in the market for an efficient and stylish smartphone with the latest specifications and software, take a look at our top 5 picks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking for an Android smartphone in the current market climate can't be easy owing to a barrage of devices with an overload of specifications. Most casual users who try to look for a new phone tend to get frustrated and stick with their old device because of the toiling hunt; and that's where we come in. Choose from the best options that are currently available for special prices on Amazon from big brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and iQOO.

Android smartphones of today are equipped with impressive cameras, top-of-the-game processors, and run on the latest software, offering a flagship-like experience at a fraction of the cost. Some things to keep in mind before buying a new smartphone are the display size, processor, RAM, software, storage, and camera capabilities. With our comprehensive guide, you can narrow down on the right choice a lot faster and save yourself hours of endless browsing on Amazon. Whether you want an everyday device that can handle it all with ease or a smartphone to play just games, these powerful picks might be what you need.

Stylish, compact, and powerful - these smartphones are designed to impress and perform. Look no further and check out our favourites from the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Considered among the most trusted brands in India, OnePlus consistently makes powerful smartphones at reasonable prices. With top-of-the-line specs, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is among the best options available in the market - now available for a cheaper price as part of Amazon's ongoing Republic Day sale.

Available in a captivating Pastel Lime variant, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This means you can expect a smooth everyday phone experience while storing all your apps and documents on your device. The refreshing colour is bound to make a style statement in public, and its impressive specs at this price are a cherry on the top.

Unlock the power of 5G connectivity and capture clear images with the smartphone's advanced camera setup. In the modern fast-faced digital lifestyle, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G might just be the right smartphone for you.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Colour: Pastel Lime

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Connectivity: 5G

Design: Sleek and stylish

Camera: 108 MP main camera with EIS; 2MP depth-assist lens and 2MP macro lens; front camera: 16MP

Operating system: Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Battery & charging: 5000 mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC charging

2. Redmi Note 13 5G (Stealth Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | MTK Dimensity 6080 5G | 7.6mm, Slimmest Note Ever

Looking for a new Android smartphone that lets you multi-task with ample space for your digital world? The Redmi Note 13 5G in Stealth Black could be the right pick for you. Featuring 6GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB storage, this smartphone can easily meet your daily needs on-the-go without compromising on any variables.

Powered by the MTK Dimensity 6080 5G processor, the RedmitNote 13 5F is designed lightning-fast connectivity, making sure that users enjoy a seamless online experience.

With a thickness of just 7.6mm, the smartphone stands as the slimmest Redmi Note ever, melding style with substance. Users can capture stunning moments with precision using the smartphone's advanced camera system. This slim and powerful smartphone has the potential to change your everyday smartphone computing.

Specifications of Redmi Note 13 5G

Colour: Stealth black

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: MTK Dimensity 6080 5G

Thickness: 7.6mm (slimmest Note ever)

Connectivity: 5G

Camera: 108MP 3X in-sensor zoom AI Triple Camera with 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP acro camera; 16MP Front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh large battery with 33W fast charger in-box and USB Type-C connectivity

3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver,6GB,128GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger

Samsung is known for constantly redefining mobile excellence. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in Prism Silver is no different. With its vivid 120Hz sAMOLED display, the smartphone can bring every detail to life.

For camera enthusiasts, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy M34 5G with a 50MP Triple No Shake Camera. In addition, the smartphone boasts 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, allowing users to multi-task easily while providing ample space for all your apps, pictures, and documents.

Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy M34 5G with a 6000mAh battery to ensure a long-lasting performance on a single charge. To top it all off, Samsung promises four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security upgrades, giving buyers peace of mind. Featuring Android 13, this Samsung smartphone is designed to last - with prices never seen before as part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Grab it while it lasts!

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Colour: Prism silver

120Hz sAMOLED display

50MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup

RAM: 6GB (also features 12GB RAM with RAM+)

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 6000mAh

Operating system: Android 13

4. realme narzo 60 5G (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) 90Hz Super AMOLED Display | Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design | with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger

Experience style and performance in a single package with the realme Narzo 60 5G, available in the gorgeous Mars Orange hue. The realme smartphone features an impressive 8GB RAM and a spacious 128GB storage, making it a performancee powerhouse to meet all your daily needs and storage expectations. t

With its 90Hz Super AMOLED display, the realme narzo 60 5G brings your content to life with vibrant colours and smooth transitions.

For those who love the amalgamation of design and performance, this smartphone is a robust choice, with its ultra premium vegan leather design that provides a luxurious feel. The smartphone ships with 33W SUPERVOOC charger to juice up your device quickly for all-day uninterrupted usage.

The realme Narzo 60 5G is a good choice for those looking for the perfect fusion of performance and good looks, especially with its attractive sale price.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 5G

Colour: Mars orange

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 90Hz super AMOLED display

Ultra premium vegan leather design

33W SUPERVOOC charging, 5000mAh battery

5G connectivity

64 megapixel AI camera

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset

Operating system: Android 13

5. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (Stellar Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with Charger | Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | Travel Adaptor Included in The Box

Engineered for seamless multi-tasking and a fast response time, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G boasts 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This way, the world will be available at your fingertips.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, which means that users can expect top-of-the-class performance and lightning-fast responsiveness, making it a good pick for the gaming enthusiasts who don't wish to spend a lot on their next smartphone.

With its immersive 120Hz FHD+ display, the smartphone is designed to turn every visual element into a spectacle. Unlike other companies, iQOO also provides a travel adaptor in the box, saving you the extra costs associated with buying a new smartphone these days.

Take your daily smartphone experience to the next level with iQOO's Z6 Lite 5G!

Specifications of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Colour: Stellar green

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

120Hz FHD+ Display

5000mAh battery with 18W charging

5G connectivity

50MP eye auto-focus main camera

Operating system: Android 12

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

