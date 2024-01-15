Amazon Republic Day Sale: Upto 52% discount on dash cams, our top 5 picks

In an era where road safety is crucial, investing in a good dash cam is a smart decision for every car driver. Dash cams record every move of your car, providing a sense of security. With a large array of dash cams available in the market, each with a multitude of specifics and features, selecting the perfect product is a daunting task. Premium dash cameras can be expensive, which is why we've selected five of the best dash cams to buy during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dash cams are easy to install and set up inside your car using a suction cup, making them easily removable for charging. Some models come with a colour display for a quick view of the road. A companion app is provided for easy footage extraction. Explore our guide to make an informed decision and choose the one that suits your needs and budget.

1. Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro

Qubo Car Dash Camera has 3K video resolution for crisp and clear footage. Featuring a quality sensor from the industry-leading brand, Sony offers cutting-edge features. Enjoy a broader perspective, thanks to its 140-degree field of view providing more information which is needed in the case of misfortune. The Qubo app adds a convenient and easy way of looking at and extracting the footage when needed.

Specifications of Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro

Brand : Qubo

: Qubo Resolution : 3K QHD

: 3K QHD Field of view: 140 degrees

140 degrees Display : 3.2 inches LCD

: 3.2 inches LCD App support: Yes

2. Transcend DrivePro 550 Dash Camera for Car

The Transcend DrivePro 550 Dash Camera offers top-notch car surveillance with its 1080P resolution and Sony's latest STARVIS technology. Equipped with WiFi, GPS, and a built-in battery and display, this dashcam ensures reliable recording and easy playback. It features dual cameras which give you the car view alongside with the road view.

Specifications of Transcend DrivePro 550 Dash Camera for Car

Brand: Transcend

Transcend Resolution : 1080P

: 1080P Field of View: 160 degrees

160 degrees Display : 2.4 inches LCD

: 2.4 inches LCD App Support: Yes

3. REDTIGER Dash Cam Front Rear

The REDTIGER Dash Cam offers premium features for comprehensive car surveillance. Capture crystal-clear 4K/2.5K Full HD videos with its 170-degree wide-angle lens, ensuring optimal coverage. The 3.16" IPS screen provides a vivid display, complemented by night vision and WDR for enhanced visibility in various conditions. Built-in Wi-Fi and GPS facilitate seamless connectivity and location tracking. The 24H parking mode ensures constant monitoring, and while a memory card isn't included, this dash cam promises a reliable safeguard for your journeys.

Specifications of REDTIGER Dash Cam Front Rear:

Brand : REDTIGER

: REDTIGER Resolution : 4K/2.5K Full HD

: 4K/2.5K Full HD Field of view : 170 degree

: 170 degree Display : 3.16 inches LCD

: 3.16 inches LCD App support: Yes

4. 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam

Enhance your driving safety with the 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam. Capture crystal-clear 2.7K footage using its advanced 5MP IMX335 Sensor. Benefit from ADAS features, a Built-in GPS Logger for precise location tracking, and a Route Recorder. Seamlessly playback and share recordings through the dedicated app. Opt for Parking Monitoring to safeguard your vehicle when parked.

Specifications of 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam:

Brand : 70mai

: 70mai Resolution : 2.7K QHD

: 2.7K QHD Field of view: 140 degrees

140 degrees Display : 2 inches LCD

: 2 inches LCD App support: Yes

5. DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera

The DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera is a reliable companion for Indian drivers, featuring Full HD 1080p recording, a 140-degree wide-angle lens, F2.0 aperture, and a robust super-capacitor for hot weather resilience. Equipped with a G-sensor, WiFi connectivity, and Parking Mode, it ensures comprehensive coverage and security. With support for up to 128GB storage, this compact dash camera is tailored to withstand the heat of Indian climates.

Specifications of DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera

Brand : DDPAI

: DDPAI Resolution : 1080p FHD

: 1080p FHD Field of view : 140 degrees

: 140 degrees Display : Not available

: Not available App support: Yes

