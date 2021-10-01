Amazon reveals Great Indian Festival deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 9, Redmi devices. Check details3 min read . 05:58 PM IST
- Apple iPhone 11 will be selling at its lowest price ever during the Amazon Prime Early Access
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amazon Great Indian Festival begins this week. The e-commerce giant will be offering deals across categories including smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen and more. The Great Indian Festival starts on October 3, 2021. Prime members to get early access.
Amazon Great Indian Festival begins this week. The e-commerce giant will be offering deals across categories including smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen and more. The Great Indian Festival starts on October 3, 2021. Prime members to get early access.
The Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi’s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Pigeon, Bajaj, Big muscles, Lakme, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Nivea, Dabur, P&G, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree , Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Hasbro, Funskool, Philips, Vega and more.
The Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi’s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Pigeon, Bajaj, Big muscles, Lakme, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Nivea, Dabur, P&G, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree , Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Hasbro, Funskool, Philips, Vega and more.
Here are some of the top deals & offers on smartphones
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!