Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins this week. The e-commerce giant will be offering deals across categories including smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen and more. The Great Indian Festival starts on October 3, 2021. Prime members to get early access. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins this week. The e-commerce giant will be offering deals across categories including smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen and more. The Great Indian Festival starts on October 3, 2021. Prime members to get early access.

The Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi’s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Pigeon, Bajaj, Big muscles, Lakme, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Nivea, Dabur, P&G, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree , Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Hasbro, Funskool, Philips, Vega and more. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi’s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Pigeon, Bajaj, Big muscles, Lakme, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Nivea, Dabur, P&G, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree , Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Hasbro, Funskool, Philips, Vega and more. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Here are some of the top deals & offers on smartphones {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Up to 40% off on Smartphones and Accessories with offers on bestselling models across all price bands

OnePlus 9 Series at its lowest ever prices with savings of up to ₹ 10,000 along with additional up to ₹ 3,000 off on exchange on select devices and up to 9 months No Cost EMI.

10,000 along with additional up to 3,000 off on exchange on select devices and up to 9 months No Cost EMI. The OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available at their lowest ever starting prices of ₹ 36,999, ₹ 46,999 and ₹ 60,999 respectively. Customers can avail additional up to ₹ 7,000 off with HDFC bank cards.

36,999, 46,999 and 60,999 respectively. Customers can avail additional up to 7,000 off with HDFC bank cards. OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G will also get Extra ₹ 1,000 off on exchange on select devices and additional 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. Buyers can get additional ₹ 1,000 off with coupons on the 12GB variant of the OnePlus Nord 2.

1,000 off on exchange on select devices and additional 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. Buyers can get additional 1,000 off with coupons on the 12GB variant of the OnePlus Nord 2. Lowest Price ever on iPhone 11- The iPhone 11 will now be available for just ₹ 38,999 during Prime Early Access.

38,999 during Prime Early Access. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available during the event with an introductory offer of ₹ 1000 coupon discount starting ₹ 25,999 net price.

1000 coupon discount starting 25,999 net price. Flat 55% savings on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Get the 5G smartphone for just ₹ 36,999

36,999 Customers can also get offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 30% off on top rated smartphones, bank offers and up to 9 month No Cost EMI

The Samsung M12 with 48MP quad camera and 6,000 mAh battery will be available at its lowest price ever of ₹ 9,499. Samsung M32 with 64MP camera and FHD+ Samoled 90Hz refresh display will be available for ₹ 12,499. The Samsung M32 5G with 5G support, will be available at ₹ 16,999

9,499. Samsung M32 with 64MP camera and FHD+ Samoled 90Hz refresh display will be available for 12,499. The Samsung M32 5G with 5G support, will be available at 16,999 Prime Customers will additionally get free screen replacement of 6 months along with purchase of select Samsung M-Series smartphones

The iQOO Z5 5G will be available at an introductory offer of up to ₹ 3000 off with coupons and HDFC Bank offer taking the net effective price of the iQOO Z5 5G to ₹ 20,990 (8+128GB).

3000 off with coupons and HDFC Bank offer taking the net effective price of the iQOO Z5 5G to 20,990 (8+128GB). The iQOO Z3 5G and iQOO 7 5G will be available for flat ₹ 17,990 and ₹ 29,990 respectively with flat savings of up to ₹ 2000. Additional discount of up to ₹ 3000 with HDFC Bank Cards and up to 9 month No Cost EMI. Prime Customers will additionally get free screen replacement of 6 months along with the purchase of iQOO smartphones.

17,990 and 29,990 respectively with flat savings of up to 2000. Additional discount of up to 3000 with HDFC Bank Cards and up to 9 month No Cost EMI. Prime Customers will additionally get free screen replacement of 6 months along with the purchase of iQOO smartphones. The newly launched Redmi 10 Prime that comes with a 50MP AI Quad Camera and Helio G88 chip will be available for ₹ 11,999

11,999 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with Snapdragon 778G 5G, AMOLED Display will be available for ₹ 26,999

26,999 10% off on Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 10 Series

The Mi 11X 5G will be available for ₹ 26,999 MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All Premium OnePlus ups the stake in camera battle with Hasselblad ... Premium Elon Musk's Starlink plans to start broadband service i ... Premium Oppo launches A55 in India at starting price of ₹15,49 ... Premium Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Thomson new smart TVs t ...

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}