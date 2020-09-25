Lastly, users will be able to set modes for their smart home products, like a certain brightness setting for a smart light, without using the Alexa app. So, if you tell the assistant to set the light to “vacation mode" and such a mode hasn’t been set in advance, Alexa will ask you what you mean. You can then say what level of brightness vacation mode should be, and it will record that as a mode that can be used for future.