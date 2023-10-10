Amazon Sale 2023: 10 budget smartphones with up to 40% off

If you are looking for a new phone, this is the right time; Amazon is offering high-quality products at low prices in their annual sale named Amazon Great Indian Festival. This article is about the top 10 budget smartphones available on this Amazon big sale 2023.

Budget smartphones are those smartphones which are priced low, usually around ₹10-15k, but not more than ₹20k. These smartphones are popular because of their affordability; smartphone enthusiasts often purchase budget smartphones frequently by exchanging their old ones.

If you search for budget smartphones online, you will hear a lot of names; this can be confusing. And it is often better to research and find the best among them by reading reviews and looking at the ratings. This article can help you understand what to look for when purchasing affordable smartphones.

In this article, you can read about 10 budget Smartphones available as a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. You can get these budget smartphones at lower-than-usual prices through an Amazon offer. Here, you can read their description and compare them; this article also recommends an overall best and the one which provides the best value for money.

1. Samsung Galaxy M34

This budget phone from Samsung offers a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and has a full HD resolution. It is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You get a triple camera setup with this Smart Galaxy smartphone with a 50MP primary camera. The front camera has a 13MP resolution for gorgeous selfies. Galaxy M34's massive 6000 mAh battery can be a lifesaver on those long trips. When it comes to processing power, the Exynos 1280 octa-core processor delivers stunning performance. You can get the Samsung Galaxy M34 with the special 6-month, no-cost EMI Amazon offer.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons AMOLED Display Slow charging 6000 Li-ion battery Memory card and second sim uses the same slot

2. Realme Nazro 60X 5G

Realme Nazro boasts a charging speed of 50% in thirty minutes with its 33 W charger. You can get it fully charged within a little over an hour, leaving your power bank useless. Its massive 6.7 display strives to provide an excellent visual experience. Nazro 60X's display works great even in bright light, owing to its 680 nits brightness. This smartphone from Realme has a fingerprint reader on its edges; you don't have to lift your phone to unlock it. Realme Nazro 60X is available with the latest Amazon offer: INR 2000 off with a coupon.

Specifications of Realme Nazro 60X 5G:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Realme Narzo 60x

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons 33 W charger included for fast charging Poor quality camera 90 Hz screen refresh rate Bad quality speakers

3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 supports 13 5G bands, allowing it to provide a superfast 5G experience. The Exynos 1330 processor with 5nm architecture powers this smartphone; it is an octa-core processor that can run at 2.4 GHz. Samsung Galaxy M14 has a 50 MP primary camera and two 2MP cameras in the rear. In the front, M14 has a 13 MP selfie camara. You can view gorgeous visuals on this Samsung smartphone on its 6.6-inch FHD screen that supports 440 PPI with 16 million colours. Get Samsung Galaxy M14 on a no-cost EMI to be paid in 6 months.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons 6000 mAH battery Heavy Triple camera setup May get hot quickly

4. Realme Nazro N53

Realme Nazro N53 has a 7.49 mm design and comes in gold, giving it a royal look. Nazro N53 comes with a 33W charger that can quickly charge your phone; however, its 5000 mAh will ensure less frequent charging sessions. Nazro has a 50MP AI camera for capturing stunning pics of your special moments. Purchase Nazro N53 now and get INR 1000 with a coupon.

Specifications of Realme Nazro N53:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Realme Narzo N53

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons AI Camera Poor sound quality 33 W Charging Some customers reported performance issues

5. Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a 6000 mAh battery to provide you with ample time between charging sessions. And the performance during that would be excellent, thanks to the octa-core processor. You can stop worrying about running out of storage, as Samsung Galaxy M13 allows expansion up to 1 TB. M13 has three cameras at the back: 50 MP, 5MP, and 2MP, and it has an 8 MP front camera. You can view the gorgeous pictures taken with the 50 MP camera on the 6.6-inch FHD screen.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M13

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons 6000 mAh batter The sound not loud enough Octa-core processor Low storage

6. Readmi 12C

Redmi 12C packs the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 that can run at 2.45 GHz. You can get an enhanced gaming experience with Redmi 12 C because of its 1 GHz CPU and 11 GB RAM (6 GB physical, 5GB virtual). Redmi 12 C has a large 17cm display that supports HD+ and comes with scratch-resistant glass. Get 400 off with a coupon when purchasing Redmi 12 C; also, Amazon offers 6 months, no-cost EMI for Redmi 12 C.

Specifications of Readmi 12C:

Brand: Redmi

Model Name: Redmi 12C

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: MIUI 13, Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons 1 GHz GPU 18 W charging Interesting striped design on the back Pooer low light photography

7. Samsung Galaxy M04

An octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 powers the Samsung Galaxy M04; combined with 8 GB RAM (4 GB physical and 4 GB virtual), the M04 shows a decent performance. It has a 13 MP camera for casual photography, and you can view the pictures on M04's 6.5-inch HD+ display. Samsung Galaxy M04 packs enough charge with its 5000 mAh battery to last throughout the day. You can get great Amazon offers now for purchasing Samsung Galaxy M04.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M04:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung M04

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons 128 GB Storage Low-resolution camera Octa-core processor Not suitable for gaming

8. Tecno Pova 5

Techno Pova 5 boasts ultra-fast charging with its 68 W charger; you can get a 50% charge within 15 minutes. It has a multi-coloured backlit ARC interface, making the notifications more convenient. This ARC interface of Tecno Pova 5 also enhances the entertainment level in music and gaming. This smartphone uses Dimensity 6080, which is a 6 nm processor; this, along with HyperEngine 3.0 lite game engine and Panther Game Engine 3.0, takes gaming to the next level. Tecno Pova also packs a 6.78-inch FHD+ display and a whopping 16 MP selfie camera. You can get an Amazon offer for purchasing Tecno Pova 5 in the Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of Tecno Pova 5:

Brand: Tecno

Model Name: Pova 5

Network Service Provider: Unlocked

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons 8 GB RAM Bulky phone 2.4 GHz octa-core processor Poor battery backup

9. Realme Nazro N55

Realme Nazro N55 is an excellent smartphone with great features, including a 5000 mAh battery. Though large, you can charge this battery to 50% within thirty minutes with N55's fast charging technology. Realme Nazro N55 has a 64 MP primary camera that captures high-resolution images and uses AI technology. And its 6.72-inch full-screen display provides a perfect place to view the captured images. Realme Nazro has a 7.89 mm thin design, making it stylish and convenient. Grab an Amazon offer for Realme Nazro N55 and get INR 2000 off with a coupon.

Specifications of Realme Nazro N55:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Realme Narzo N55

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons 64MP primary cameras Performance could be better 680 nits brightness Average quality display

10. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Purchase iQOO Z6 Lite and enjoy the marvellous 6 nm Snapdragon technology in your hands. The processor powers the 120 Hz FHD+ display, providing a legless experience. The efficient processor and 5000 mHz battery allow you 21.6 hours of OTT streaming. iQOO Z6 has an excellent autofocus camera with a resolution of 50 MP, avoiding out-focus images. Get Amazon offers for iQOO Z6 lite 5G now.

Specifications of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G:

Brand: IQOO

Model Name: IQOO Z6

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons 6 nm processor Slow charging 21.6 hrs of OTT streaming on 5000 mAh battery Poor camera

Top three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M34 AMOLED Display 6000 Li-ion battery Exynos Octacore OS Realme Nazro 60X 5G 33 W charger included for fast charging 90 Hz screen refresh rate 50 MP primary camera Samsung Galaxy M14 6000 mAH battery Triple camera setup 13 Band super fast 5G Realme Nazro N53 AI Camera 33 W Charging 5000 maAh battery Samsung Galaxy M13 6000 mAh batter Octa-core processor Triple camera setup (50 MP+ 5MP+2MP) Redmi 12 C 1 GHz GPU Interesting striped design on the back 50 MP Primary camera Samsung Galaxy M04 128 GB Storage Octa-core processor 6.5 inch display Techno Pova 5 Pro 8 GB RAM 2.4 GHz octa core processor 6nm architecture Realme Nazro 64MP primary cameras 680 nits brightness 6.72 display iQOO Z6 Lite 6 nm processor 21.6 hrs of OTT streaming on 5000 mAh battery 120 Hz screen refresh rate

Best overall product

The best overall product among the options is the Tecno Pova 5. It excels in multiple aspects, offering an incredible 68W fast charging, ensuring you're not tethered to the charger for long. Its ARC interface enhances entertainment, and the combination of a 6nm processor, game engines, and a 6.78-inch FHD+ display makes it a gaming powerhouse. The 16MP selfie camera and the 5000mAh battery further add to its appeal. Despite being feature-packed, it manages to offer value for its price point, making it the top choice for those seeking a versatile and powerful smartphone.

Best value for money

The Realme Nazro N53 is the best value-for-money product on the list. It strikes a balance between affordability and performance. With a 50MP AI camera, 33W charging, and a sleek design, it offers excellent features without breaking the bank. While it may have some minor drawbacks like sound quality and occasional performance issues reported by some users, the overall package provides good value for those who want a capable smartphone without spending excessively. Plus, the additional ₹1000 discount with a coupon makes it an even more attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers.

How to buy your dream budget smartphone?

To choose your dream budget smartphone, you must understand your needs. Budget smartphones have low prices because they only stress certain features. Therefore, each budget smartphone will be excellent in some features and lacking in others.

Make a list of your needs. Do you want a good camera? Or are you interested in a crisp display? Maybe you don't need a fingerprint scanner, but need high-quality speakers. Such a list of your needs will help you pinpoint the appropriate smartphone.

It is also better to ask for opinions before buying a budget smartphone. Often, people you know have already purchased a smartphone of your liking. However, don't slack on the research; it is necessary to make up your own mind.

Finally, look for the best-ever deals on smartphones online. For example, Amazon offers budget smartphones at low prices in its Great Indian Festival.

FAQs

Question : What is NFC?

Ans : NFC is a type of communication technology that can send and receive information within 4cm; this low range makes it great for security as people with malicious intent cannot eavesdrop.

Question : What are the things to look for in a budget smartphone?

Ans : You should compare the following things to find your ultimate budget smartphone: 1. Price 2. RAM 3. Camera 4. Storage 5. Display

Question : What are the drawbacks of a budget smartphone?

Ans : The drawback of buying a budget smartphone is that you don't get the latest technologies. Moreover, your smartphone may have several poor-quality features to reduce the price. Budget smartphones usually have one or two excellent features.

Question : Can you play games on budget smartphones?

Ans : You can game on budget smartphones on low settings. However, you may not be able to play all the games. And the performance may not be optimum.

