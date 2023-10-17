Amazon Sale 2023: Aiming for healthy fried food? Get up to 75% off on air fryers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings you the chance to upgrade your kitchen with air fryers. These healthy cooking options are available at up to 75% off during the Amazon sale. Check out the best models from popular brands and bring home an air fryer at a discounted price.

In a culinary world that often pits taste against health, the quest for a perfect compromise between delectable flavours and mindful eating has led to a kitchen revolution. Enter the air fryer, a remarkable appliance that has taken home kitchens by storm. This year, the Amazon Sale 2023 bring to you tantalizing offers. Those with a penchant for wholesome yet delicious fried food are in for a treat. With discounts soaring to a remarkable 75%, Amazon Sale 2023 is set to make healthy cooking more accessible and affordable than ever before.

In the pursuit of wellness and conscious eating, the air fryer has emerged as a shining star. It offers a unique cooking technique that uses hot air to crisp up food, emulating the satisfying crunch and taste of traditional frying while significantly reducing the need for excessive oil. It's a revelation for those who yearn for crispy delights without the accompanying guilt.

The Amazon Sale 2023 is poised to be a game-changer for all health-conscious food enthusiasts. Air fryers from a plethora of renowned brands are being offered at unprecedented discounts. Whether you're an aspiring home cook looking to experiment with innovative recipes or a seasoned chef seeking a valuable addition to your culinary arsenal, the Amazon Sale 2023 has something for everyone.

This article delves deep into the heart of Amazon Sale 2023, exploring the diverse range of air fryers available and helping you choose the one that best fits your needs. With the promise of healthier cooking options and unbeatable discounts, this sale is a golden opportunity to transform your kitchen into a hub of nutritious, yet mouth-watering cuisine. Join us as we unravel the secrets of the most coveted air fryers of 2023, discover the latest cooking innovations, and embark on a culinary journey that promises to be both delicious and nourishing.

1. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 Experience guilt-free cooking with the PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90, which is now available at an exclusive discount during the Amazon Sale 2023. This large 4.1-litre air fryer allows you to prepare delicious meals with up to 90% less fat, ensuring both health and taste. Its patented Rapid Air technology, featuring a unique starfish design pan, guarantees even frying without the need to flip the food. The touch screen offers 7 presets and a Keep Warm function, making it incredibly user-friendly. Whether you want to fry, bake, grill, roast, or reheat, this air fryer has you covered. With a 60-minute timer, wide temperature control, and an extra-long cord, this appliance provides convenience and versatility in your kitchen. Additionally, it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Say goodbye to just making fries; you can now create various dishes with ease. Enjoy versatile cooking and significant savings during Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90: Capacity: 4.1 litres

Power: 1400W

Rapid Air Technology

Touch screen with 7 presets

Keep Warm Function

60-minute timer

Temperature control: 80°C to 200°C

Extra-long 1.8m cord

Dishwasher-safe

Pros Cons Healthier cooking with less oil May be relatively expensive Versatile cooking options Takes up kitchen counter space Easy-to-use touch screen Learning curve for new users Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning Some reports of peeling non-stick coating after extended use Large capacity

2. PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 The Philips Airfryer HD9200/90 is a kitchen game-changer, and with Amazon Sale 2023, it's a must-have addition to your culinary arsenal. This air fryer uses innovative Rapid Air technology, ensuring your meals come out perfectly crispy with up to 90% less fat. Its versatility allows you to fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat your favourite dishes. The wide temperature control and 60-minute timer make cooking a breeze, while the extra-long cord ensures flexible placement in your kitchen. Clean-up is a snap with dishwasher-safe parts. From aloo tikkis to chocolate cakes, the possibilities are endless. And with the NutriU app, you'll discover countless Indian and global recipes. Trust in Philips, India's No.1 air fryer brand, and elevate your cooking experience. Don't miss this incredible deal during Amazon Sale 2023!

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90: Power: 1400W

Capacity: 4.1 Litres

Rapid Air Technology: Yes

Temperature Range: 80°C to 200°C

Timer: 60 minutes with auto-off

Cord Length: 1.8 meters

Cleaning: Dishwasher-safe parts

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Healthier cooking Pricey Versatile Requires space. Wide temperature control Slight learning curve Extra-long cord Slight issues with non-stick coating

3. Inalsa Air Fryer Oven The Inalsa Air Fryer Oven, known as the Aero Crisp, is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers a healthier way to enjoy your favourite foods. Using hot air circulation, it can cook food with just a fraction of the oil traditionally required, reducing calorie intake by up to 99% while retaining that crispy, delicious taste. With 10 preset programs, you can easily cook, reheat, and prepare various dishes. This multifunctional air fryer replaces the need for a deep fryer, oven, frying pan, toaster, sandwich maker, defroster, and even a microwave oven, saving valuable kitchen space. Thanks to its powerful 1500W Air System Technology, it cooks food faster, giving you more time to focus on other culinary delights. With a large 10L capacity, clear LED display, and interior lighting control, you'll have a better view of your cooking progress. Plus, it's an eco-friendly choice with no smoke or oil splashes, promoting healthier and safer cooking. The Inalsa Air Fryer Oven is a calorie killer and a kitchen space saver that makes meals healthier and preparation more convenient. Get yours during the Amazon Sale 2023 for significant savings.

Specifications of Inalsa Air Fryer Oven (Aero Crisp): Capacity: 12 litres

Power: 1500W

Preset Programs: 10

Temperature Range: 80°C - 200°C

Timer: 1–90 minutes

Heating Technology: 360° heat circulation

Basket Capacity: 4.6 litres

Rotation Drum Basket Capacity: 2.6 litres

Warranty: 2 years

Special Features: Rotisserie function, LED display, lighting control

Pros Cons Healthier, oil-free cooking Some users may prefer a manual mode 10 preset cooking programs Relatively small capacity for an oven Fast cooking with 1500W power Large glass panel for easy monitoring Environment-friendly, no smoke or oil 2-year product warranty Illuminated cooking chamber Non-stick square basket with 4.6L capacity

4. AGARO Regency Air Fryer The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers a wide range of functions to make your cooking experience more efficient and enjoyable. With 9 pre-set recipes and 3 assist cooking functions, you can easily prepare various dishes, from French fries to roast chicken, with just a touch of a button. The large 12-litre capacity and 1800W power, along with a temperature range of 80°C to 200°C, ensure that your meals are cooked perfectly. The 360° heat circulation technology speeds up the cooking process while retaining the flavour. The air fryer features a bevelled LED screen design, a transparent cooking window, and interior lighting for easy monitoring. It's a healthier alternative, reducing fat intake by up to 90%, making your diet healthier. The package includes various accessories to enhance your cooking experience. The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is backed by a 2-year warranty during Amazon sale 2023, providing peace of mind for your purchase.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer: Capacity: 12 litres

Power: 1800W

Temperature Range: 80°C - 200°C

Timer: 1-90 minutes

Heating Technology: 360° heat circulation

Special Features: Bevelled LED screen, interior lighting, touch control panel

Accessories: Rotating Basket, Handle Tool, Rotisserie Fork, Skewer Rack, Mesh Racks, Drip Tray, Frying Basket, Gloves

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Versatile with 9 preset recipes and 3 functions No specific mention of oil reduction Large 12L capacity for family-sized meals May require some experimentation Wide temperature range (80°C - 200°C) Bevelled LED screen, transparent window Even cooking with 360° heat circulation Comes with various accessories

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Amazing savings up to 60% on washing machines 5. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L Prepare delicious, healthier meals with the INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry. During Amazon Sale 2023, this air fryer offers a fantastic deal for those looking to enjoy guilt-free frying. Its Air Crisp Technology uses hot air at high speed and constant temperature to fry food with minimal oil, reducing fat content by up to 99%. With 8 preset programs, it can cook various dishes with ease. From aloo tikkas to chocolate cakes, you can explore a wide range of recipes. The digital touch screen makes it user-friendly, and its 4.2-litre non-stick cooking pan ensures even cooking. Plus, it's easy to clean. Don't miss this opportunity to grab a healthier way of frying with a great discount.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L: Power: 1400W

Capacity: 4.2 Litres

Temperature Range: 80ºC to 200ºC

Timer: 1 to 60 minutes

Non-Stick Cooking Pan

Digital Touch Screen

99% Less Oil Usage

Included Components: Main Unit, Cooking Pan, Food Separator, Recipe Booklet, Instruction Manual Cum Warranty Card

Pros Cons Healthier cooking with less oil Limited capacity for large meals Versatile cooking options May produce noise during operation Easy-to-use touch screen Limited temperature range Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning Large capacity

6. Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal is a game-changer in the world of healthy cooking, and with Amazon Sale 2023, it's even more appealing. This air fryer offers an incredible 85% reduction in oil usage while delivering delicious, crispy results. With its see-through window, you can monitor your food as it cooks, and the 5-litre pan allows you to prepare family-sized meals with ease. The 8 pre-set menu options simplify cooking, and the touch screen with a digital display ensures convenient operation. Safety features like a child lock and over-heating protection provide peace of mind. Whether you're frying, roasting, or dehydrating, this 1500-watt air fryer gets the job done. With a 2-year warranty, it's a reliable addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal: Capacity: 5 litres

Power: 1500 watts

8 Pre-set Menu Options

Digital Touch Screen with LED Indicator

Over-heating Protection

Child Safety Lock

Automatic Shut-off Timer (60 minutes)

Aero Crisp Technology for Rapid Air Circulation

Pros Cons 85% less oil for healthier cooking Limited to 5-litre capacity See-through window for food monitoring 8 pre-set menu options Touch control panel with LED indicator Child safety lock and over-heating protection

7. Lifelong Digital 4.2L Air Fryer The Lifelong Digital 4.2L Air Fryer is a fantastic addition to any kitchen, and with Amazon Sale 2023, it's an opportunity to enjoy healthier meals at a lower cost. Using innovative Hot Air Circulation Technology, it cooks with little to no oil, reducing fat intake by 99%. With a generous 4.2-litre capacity, it's perfect for family-sized meals, from appetizers to desserts. The digital touch screen makes operation a breeze, allowing you to set the timer for up to 60 minutes and adjust the temperature up to 200ºC. Clean-up is easy thanks to the non-stick, dishwasher-safe air fryer basket. This air fryer's timer adjustments and Start/Stop feature give you full control over your cooking, ensuring every meal is perfectly prepared. It comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty for added assurance.

Specifications of Lifelong Digital 4.2L Air Fryer: Capacity: 4.2 litres

Power: 1350 watts

Digital Touch Screen

Timer (1-60 minutes)

Temperature Control (Up to 200ºC)

Hot Air Circulation Technology

Non-Stick, Dishwasher-Safe Basket

Pros Cons Healthier cooking with 99% less oil Limited to 4.2-litre capacity Suitable for family-sized meals Digital operation for easy use Non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket Timer and temperature control

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Sale: Enjoy up to 55% off on top dishwasher brands 8. KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer offers a healthier way to enjoy your favourite snacks, and with Amazon Sale 2023, you can get it at an even better price. This versatile appliance allows you to fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake your favourite dishes with up to 80% less oil. With a large 4-litre capacity, it's perfect for serving 3-4 people at a time. The easy-to-use temperature control knob lets you adjust the temperature from 0˚ to 200˚ as per your cooking needs. Thanks to its rapid heating and vapour steam, your food turns out crispy outside and tender inside. The 30-minute timer with auto cut-off ensures your food is perfectly cooked every time. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty, offering peace of mind.

Specifications of KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L: Capacity: 4 litres

Power: 1300 watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Temperature Control (0˚ to 200˚)

30-Minute Timer with Auto Cut Off

Pros Cons Versatile cooking options Limited to 4-litre capacity Uses up to 80% less oil Rapid heating and vapour steam for great taste Easy-to-use temperature control 1-year warranty for added assurance

Best value for money: The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal stands out as the best value for money in this selection of air fryers. With a reasonable price point, it offers a range of features, including a see-through window, 85% less oil consumption, 5-litre pan, 8 preset menus, and auto-restart functionality. It's a cost-effective choice for those who want the benefits of air frying without breaking the bank.

Best deal The AGARO Regency Air Fryer offers the best deal in this line-up. With a generous 12-litre capacity and 1800W of power, it provides ample space and performance for various cooking needs. Its 9 preset recipes, 3 assist cooking functions, and 4 control settings make it a versatile choice. The added accessories, including a rotating basket and rotisserie fork, add value to your purchase. Considering its features and capacity, it offers an excellent deal for those looking for a high-capacity air fryer.

