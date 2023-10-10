Amazon Sale 2023: Avail up to 73% off on kitchen appliances

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is here with offers that you can not ignore. Check out heavy discounts up to 73% on kitchen appliances like mixers, grinders, rice cookers and more during the Amazon sale 2023.

In a world where convenience and efficiency rule the roost, the heart of every home, the kitchen, is undergoing a revolution. The Amazon Sale 2023 has arrived as a harbinger of this transformation, offering unparalleled discounts of up to 73% on a wide range of kitchen appliances. Whether you're an aspiring culinary maestro or someone who simply appreciates the joy of a hassle-free cooking experience, this sale brings something for everyone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kitchen appliances have become the unsung heroes of our daily culinary adventures, simplifying complex recipes, reducing cooking time, and elevating the overall dining experience. From morning rituals fuelled by aromatic coffee brewed in state-of-the-art coffee makers to evening gatherings graced by perfectly blended smoothies and delectable treats prepared with powerful blenders and mixers, these appliances have found a cherished place in our lives.

Are you in search of a compact yet efficient food processor to streamline your meal prep? Or perhaps you've been eyeing a sleek and sophisticated toaster to elevate your breakfast game? Whether it's juicers, air fryers, grinders, or electric kettles, this Amazon sale encompasses an extensive selection of kitchen appliances from renowned brands that cater to the diverse needs of modern kitchens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What sets this Amazon sale apart is not only the substantial discounts but also the promise of quality and innovation. Amazon has curated a collection that features appliances equipped with cutting-edge technology, energy-efficient solutions, and user-friendly designs. Moreover, with sustainability in mind, many of these appliances are designed to minimize waste and reduce their environmental footprint.

As we embark on a culinary journey that prioritizes convenience without compromising on taste and nutrition, the Amazon Sale 2023 is a golden opportunity to equip your kitchen with the tools of the future. With discounts of up to 73%, this sale invites you to embrace the joy of cooking, elevate your culinary skills, and savour every moment spent in your kitchen. Don't miss out on this remarkable opportunity to transform your kitchen into a hub of innovation and flavour with kitchen appliances that are as functional as they are stylish. Explore the sale, unleash your inner chef, and redefine the way you cook, one appliance at a time.

1. T TOPLINE Multifunctional 180 W Hand Mixer The T TOPLINE Multifunctional Hand Mixer is a versatile kitchen tool that offers excellent performance. With 7 different speed settings, it can handle various tasks effortlessly. During the Amazon sale 2023, this hand mixer is a steal for its power and functionality. It comes with stainless steel hooks for mixing and kneading, making it a handy appliance for bakers. The 180-watt motor ensures efficient mixing and blending. The only downside is that some of its attachments are not dishwasher-safe. Overall, it's a valuable addition to any kitchen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of T TOPLINE Multifunctional 180 W Hand Mixer Material: Steel + plastic fibre

Number of Speeds: 7

Voltage: 240 Volts (AC) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wattage: 180 Watts

Pros Cons 7-speed hand mixer for versatile use No dishwasher-safe attachments Powerful 180-watt motor with 7 speeds Includes stainless steel hooks for mixing and kneading

2. Longway Orion 900 Mixer Grinder The Longway Orion 900 Mixer Grinder boasts a powerful 900-watt motor that delivers exceptional performance. Its rust-proof ABS plastic body and wide jars set make it a durable and efficient appliance for your kitchen. The glossy finish adds a touch of elegance. During the Amazon sale 2023, this mixer grinder offers great value for its features. With 22000 RPM high-speed operation and three-speed settings, it can handle various grinding tasks. However, it's worth noting that some of its parts are not dishwasher-safe. Overall, it's a reliable choice for those seeking a high-performance mixer grinder.

Specifications of Longway Orion 900 Mixer Grinder: Brand: LONGWAY {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 35D x 22W x 19.5H Centimetres

Blade Material: Stainless Steel {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Feature: Safety Lock

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Controls Type: Full Panel, Fully Integrated, Electronic, Button, Knob, Joystick {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Item Weight: 4200 Grams

Model Name: Orion

Material: ABS Plastic {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Number of Speeds: 3

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: 900 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Powerful 900-watt motor Not dishwasher-safe Rust-proof ABS plastic body 22000 RPM high-speed operation Glossy finish and rust-proof tech

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts up to 81% on water purifiers 3. V-Guard AG 754 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder The V-Guard AG 754 Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen companion with a 750W high-torque motor. It offers versatile options for wet, dry, and chutney grinding. During Amazon sale 2023, it's a great deal considering its features. The active flow breaker technology ensures efficient operation, and the stainless steel jars are of good quality. The ergonomic design and safety features make it user-friendly. However, some users might prefer larger jar capacities. Also, not all parts are dishwasher-safe. Nevertheless, it's a reliable choice for those looking for a juicer mixer grinder.

Specifications of V-Guard AG 754 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder: Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Wide Mouth {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Controls Type: Knob Control

Model Name: AG 754 Plus {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Number of Speeds: 3

Voltage: 230 Volts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wattage: 750 Watts

Pros Cons Powerful 750W high-torque motor Not dishwasher-safe 3 specialized stainless steel jars Jar capacity could be larger for some users' preferences Active Flow Breaker technology Ergonomic design with safety features

4. Pringle 2 Jar Mixer Grinder The Pringle 2 Jar Mixer Grinder comes with a powerful 500W motor that handles tough ingredients with ease. Its stainless steel blades ensure precise grinding and blending, making it suitable for daily cooking needs. During the Amazon sale 2023, this mixer grinder offers excellent value for money. It includes two detachable stainless steel jars, but they are not dishwasher-safe. The ergonomic design and adjustable speed control are notable features. It's an ideal choice for those seeking a budget-friendly and efficient mixer grinder.

Specifications of Pringle 2 Jar Mixer Grinder: Blade Material: Stainless Steel {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed Control

Capacity: 1 litre

Controls Type: Knob Control {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Item Weight: 2000 Grams

Material: Plastic

Number of Speeds: 3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: 500 Watts

Pros Cons Powerful 500W motor Jars not dishwasher-safe Specialized stainless steel blades Jar capacity suitable for daily cooking 2 detachable stainless steel jars Speed control knob for precision Ergonomic design with aesthetic appeal

5. Wipro Vesta CIC202 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Sensor and Crystal Glass Plate The Wipro Vesta CIC202 Induction Cooktop offers smart sensor touch control for effortless operation. It comes with ten pre-programmed Indian menu functions, customized for our taste buds. You can enjoy hands-free cooking with the timer function, effectively planning your kitchen time. The cooktop features a crystal glass plate that not only adds elegance to your kitchen but also makes cleaning a breeze. With 2000 watts of power, it cooks faster and is 4x more energy-efficient than traditional cooking methods. Precision temperature control ensures perfect cooking, and safety features like auto-switch off make it stress-free to use. Plus, it comes with a one-year warranty, providing you with stress-free cooking this Amazon sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Wipro Vesta CIC202 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop: Smart sensor touch control for easy operation

Ten pre-programmed Indian menu functions

Hands-free cooking with timer function {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crystal glass plate for easy cleaning

2000 wattage for faster cooking

Precision temperature control {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Auto switch-off for safety

One-year warranty

Pros Cons Smart sensor touch control None Ten pre-programmed Indian menu functions Hands-free cooking with timer Crystal glass plate for easy cleaning 2000 wattage for faster cooking Precision temperature control Auto switch-off for safety One-year warranty

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Avail up to 55% discount on room heaters 6. Blue Eagle Induction Cooktop with Push Button 2000W The Blue Eagle Induction Cooktop is built with durability in mind, featuring an ABS plastic body and toughened glass. It's equipped with a powerful 2000-watt heating element for rapid heating. With seven pre-set cooking functions tailored for Indian menus, it makes cooking a breeze. The intelligent IGBT delivers heat directly to the cookware, while high/low voltage protection ensures safety. This cooktop, on Amazon sale, is energy-efficient, consuming 50% less electricity, and it even helps eliminate bacteria while preserving nutrition. The digital LED display and push-button panel make it easy to operate, and the timer can be set for up to 4 hours. Safety features include auto pan detection and automatic power cut-off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Blue Eagle Induction Cooktop: Made of ABS plastic body and 4 mm toughened glass

Powerful 2000-Watt heating element

7 Pre-set cooking functions for Indian menu {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intelligent IGBT technology for efficient heating

High/low voltage protection

4-digit Digital LED display {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Up to 4 hours timer

Auto pan detection sensor

Pros Cons Durable ABS plastic body and toughened glass None Powerful 2000-Watt heating element 7 Pre-set cooking functions for Indian menu Intelligent IGBT technology for efficient heating High/low voltage protection 4-digit Digital LED display Up to 4 hours timer Auto pan detection sensor

7. COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 1600W, 6.5L Digital Air Fryer The COMFYHOME Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that combines air frying, grilling, roasting, dehydrating, baking, reheating, and keeping warm functions in one. With a user-friendly digital touchscreen, you can choose from 8 pre-set menus, adjust temperature and timer settings, and enjoy perfectly cooked food. Powered by a strong 1600W motor and 11-blade fan, it ensures faster and more uniform cooking. The 6.5L capacity is perfect for Indian households. This air fryer delivers identical crunchiness to conventional frying with 95% less fat, promoting a healthier lifestyle. Its clear cooking window and integrated illumination allow you to monitor your food without opening the basket. Plus, it comes with a variety of accessories and online recipes for your convenience during the ongoing Amazon Sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home: 7-in-1 multifunctional appliance

One-touch digital touchscreen control

1600W motor with 11-blade fan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6.5L non-stick basket

Clear cooking window with integrated illumination

8 pre-set menu functions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Auto-shutoff and energy-saving features

Pros Cons 7-in-1 multifunctional appliance None One-touch digital touchscreen control 1600W motor with 11-blade fan 6.5L non-stick basket Clear cooking window with integrated illumination 8 pre-set menu functions Auto-shutoff and energy-saving features

8. Wonderchef Nutri-Pot Electric Pressure Cooker with 7-in-1 Functions The Wonderchef Nutri-Pot is a 7-in-1 multifunctional appliance designed to replace multiple kitchen devices. It offers one-touch automatic cooking, making it easy even for beginners. With 18 pre-set functions, this intelligent microcomputer adjusts temperature, pressure, and heating intensity for various dishes, from rice to biryani. It preserves food's nutrition and prevents burning with its unique locking system and anodized aluminium pot. The delay timer lets you schedule cooking, and the cooker is durable and easy to clean. Perfect for busy lifestyles, it's a thoughtful gift for foodies and comes with a 2-year on-site warranty during the Amazon Sale for peace of mind.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-Pot Electric Pressure Cooker: 7-in-1 multifunctional appliance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One-touch automatic cooking

18 pre-set functions

Nutritious cooking with a unique locking system {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delay timer for convenient cooking

Durable and easy-to-clean design

Ideal for busy lifestyles {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2-year on-site warranty

Pros Cons 7-in-1 multifunctional appliance Monitoring exact cooking progress is challenging One-touch automatic cooking 18 pre-set functions Nutritious cooking with a unique locking system Delay timer for convenient cooking Durable and easy-to-clean design Ideal for busy lifestyles 2-year on-site warranty

Best value for money The "COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 1600W, 6.5L Digital Air Fryer" stands out as the best value for money product. It offers a versatile range of cooking functions, including air frying, grilling, roasting, and more. With its 1600W motor and 11-blade fan, it ensures faster and more uniform cooking. What makes it a great value is its ability to deliver the delightful crispiness of traditional fried food with 95% less fat, promoting a healthier lifestyle. Additionally, the 6.5L capacity is well-suited for Indian households, and it comes with a variety of accessories and online recipes, adding to its overall value.

Best deal The "Pringle 2 Jar Mixer Grinder| 500W Powerful Motor" is the best deal among the options. It offers a powerful 500W motor for efficient grinding of tough ingredients, making it suitable for various kitchen tasks. The specialized stainless steel blades ensure fine grinding and blending. What makes it a great deal is its affordable price point, making it accessible to a wide range of users. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year warranty, adding to its value proposition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!