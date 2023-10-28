Amazon Sale 2023: Buying big screen TV? Avail up to 63% discount on 65-inch TVs

If you've been yearning to transform your living room into a cinematic haven, 2023 is the year you've been waiting for. Amazon Sale 2023 is here with an irresistible offer that will elevate your home entertainment game to new heights. Prepare to be captivated by the mesmerizing world of larger-than-life visuals, as Amazon brings a spectacular discount bonanza on 65-inch TVs . Say goodbye to the compromise between quality and affordability, because this sale is about to make your dreams come true.

The centrepiece of this extravaganza is the remarkable selection of 65-inch TVs, which have become the heart of home entertainment. Amazon Sale 2023 promises a generous discount of up to 63% on these visual marvels, allowing you to bring home an impressive piece of technology without burning a hole in your pocket.

With the pace of technological innovation, 65-inch TVs are no longer just an extravagance. They're a gateway to a realm where cinematic brilliance, gaming excitement, and binge-watching euphoria converge. These TVs are designed to deliver breathtaking 4K and even 8K visuals, ensuring that every image and scene is portrayed with the utmost clarity, detail, and vibrancy. The Amazon Sale 2023 brings these visual marvels within your reach.

But the story doesn't end with extraordinary visuals. In an era where connectivity and convenience reign supreme, 65-inch TVs come equipped with smart features that let you explore a world of content and apps with the touch of a button. These TVs make multifaceted utilization possible.

So, whether you're building your dream home theatre or upgrading your living room, Amazon Sale 2023 is your golden ticket to create a captivating and immersive entertainment space. Don't miss out on the chance to bring home a 65-inch TV at an incredible discount and elevate your entertainment game like never before. Your cinematic journey begins here.

1. Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is a fantastic addition to your home entertainment setup, and it's even better with the Amazon Sale 2023. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a 60Hz refresh rate, you can expect stunning visuals and smooth performance. This TV comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity. The 20W Dolby Digital sound output and built-in home theatre create a cinematic audio experience. It runs on Google TV, offering access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The wide viewing angle, Hexa Chroma Drive, and 4K Studio Colour Engine enhance picture quality. Plus, it comes with a 1-year standard warranty on the product and 2 years on the panel.

Specifications of Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Panasonic

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Youtube

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Digital, Built-in Home Theatre

Smart TV Features: Google TV, In-Built WiFi, Screen Mirroring, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, Supported Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc.), Google Assistant Operation

Warranty: 1 year standard warranty on product and 2 years on Panel

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited refresh rate (60Hz) Wide viewing angle Sound output could be more powerful Hexa Chroma Drive for better colours Limited HDMI and USB ports Google TV offers access to popular apps 1-year standard warranty

2. ALT 164 cm (65 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV

The ALT 65-inch Premium Series QLED TV is a spectacular choice, especially during the Amazon Sale 2023. Boasting a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers crystal-clear visuals and smooth performance. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, connecting your favourite devices is easy and hassle free. This TV is loaded with smart features, including Android TV, Real Cinema, and Voice Search. It supports popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The TV's X1 processor, 4K HDR, and 4K X-Reality Pro ensure exceptional picture quality. ALT offers a 1-year standard manufacturer warranty, making this TV a reliable investment.

Specifications of ALT 65-inch Premium Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: ALT

Supported Internet Services: Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot TV, Saavan, Aaj Tak, Hungama Play, YouTube, Browser

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Android TV, Real Cinema, Voice Search, Google Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HDR Gaming

Warranty: 1-year standard manufacturer warranty by ALT

Pros Cons Stunning QLED display Limited refresh rate (60Hz) Multiple HDMI and USB ports Slightly limited smart apps Android TV for app variety Real Cinema and HDR for great visuals 1-year standard warranty

3. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is an excellent option to consider during the Amazon Sale 2023. It provides a captivating 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, resulting in vivid visuals and seamless performance. Equipped with Google TV, voice search, and compatibility with popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, it delivers a top-notch viewing experience. This television boasts a wide viewing angle, ensuring that everyone in the room can enjoy the same high-quality display and vibrant colours. The inclusion of Dolby Audio enhances the audio quality, creating a truly immersive audiovisual experience. Additionally, it offers convenient features like Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa integration, making it a versatile entertainment hub. To ensure customer satisfaction, Sony provides a comprehensive 3-year warranty for this product.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Youtube, Apple TV, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa

Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty on the product

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Slightly higher price range Wide viewing angle for group entertainment 60Hz refresh rate may not satisfy gamers Dolby Audio for immersive sound Extensive smart features and app support Additional integrations like Apple Airplay

4. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 65-inch Crystal iSmart TV is a fantastic addition to your home entertainment setup, especially with Amazon Sale 2023 discounts. It boasts a crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 50Hz refresh rate. This Smart TV comes equipped with supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. It offers features such as screen mirroring, AI Speaker, and Tap View, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience. The TV's AI Speaker and Mobile Camera Support are unique features that add convenience to your daily life. The Samsung Universal Guide provides easy access to content, and with the built-in SmartThings, you can control your smart home devices directly from the TV. It's a feature-rich and affordable choice.

Specifications of Samsung 65-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Samsung

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Special Features: Screen Mirroring, Universal Guide, AI Speaker, SmartThings, and more

Included Components: 1 LED TV, 1 Remote Control, 2 Stand-Tops, 1 User Manual, and more

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning visuals Lower refresh rate may not be ideal for gamers Supported apps like Netflix and Prime Video Warranty information not provided Smart features like screen mirroring and AI Speaker Refresh rate may lead to motion blur in fast scenes Mobile Camera Support for added convenience Universal Guide and SmartThings for a connected experience

5. Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Nu 65-inch WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a compelling choice, especially during the Amazon Sale 2023, with enticing discounts. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, it promises immersive visuals and smooth performance. This Smart TV supports various apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and more, ensuring you never run out of content. It's equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD sound technologies, delivering impressive audio quality. The Magic Remote, with AI voice control, adds convenience to your TV navigation. With features like Multi-Tasking and Miracast, this TV is perfect for multitasking and screen sharing. The Nu 65-inch WebOS TV offers an excellent viewing experience with its 4K HDR display.

Specifications of Nu 65-inch WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Nu

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Special Features: Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, Magic Remote, Multi-Tasking, and more

Included Components: Wall Mount Kit, Remote, Battery (AAA), Warranty Card, User Manual, and Table Mount

Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution for exceptional clarity 60Hz refresh rate Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD for impressive audio quality Sound output can be better Magic Remote with AI voice control for easy navigation Multi-Tasking and Miracast for multitasking and sharing 3-year comprehensive warranty for peace of mind

6. TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The TCL 65-inch Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is an exceptional addition to your home entertainment setup, and during the Amazon Sale 2023, it offers an unbeatable value. This TV boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR 10 for stunning picture quality. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV and access a world of content effortlessly. It features AI-IN technology, offering a seamless user experience. With access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, you'll never be short of entertainment options. The TV comes with a wealth of content, boasting a vast library of over 7000 apps. Its Bezel-Less design maximizes screen real estate for a captivating viewing experience.

Specifications of TCL 65-inch Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: TCL

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Special Features: Google Assistant, AI-IN, T-cast, 7000+ Apps, HDR 10, and more

Included Components: LED TV, Table Top Stand, Remote Control, Warranty Card, and AAA Batteries

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning visuals Average sound output Google Assistant for convenient voice control and content access 60Hz refresh rate display AI-IN technology enhances the user experience Vast library of over 7000 apps, including popular streaming services Bezel-Less design for a captivating, edge-to-edge viewing experience

7. LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a stellar viewing experience and is a fantastic deal during the Amazon Sale 2023. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR 10, this TV delivers sharp, vibrant visuals. It features WebOS 23 with user profiles, Filmmaker Mode, and Game Optimizer for a customized and immersive viewing experience. LG's AI ThinQ and AI Sound enhance the audio quality, creating virtual surround sound. The TV is equipped with Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports for seamless connectivity. With unlimited OTT apps and LG's α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, you'll have a world of content at your fingertips.

Specifications of LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Special Features: WebOS 23, Filmmaker Mode, AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer, α5 AI Processor, and more

Included Components: UHD 4K TV, Remote Control, Batteries, Table Top Stand, and User Manual

Pros Cons Crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR 10 for stunning visuals No Bluetooth 5.0 support WebOS 23 with user profiles and Filmmaker Mode for a personalized experience Limited app support AI ThinQ and AI Sound for immersive audio with virtual surround sound α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and unlimited OTT app support provide a world of content Game Optimizer enhances gaming experiences

8. Acer 164 cm (65 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 65-inch Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is a powerhouse of entertainment and a standout deal during the Amazon Sale 2023. This TV boasts a brilliant 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and Atmos, guaranteeing breathtaking visuals and immersive audio. It's equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for apps and content. With 30 high-fidelity speakers, it delivers sound that envelops you, and you can choose from five sound modes. The TV also supports Google TV, offers content recommendations, and has a voice-enabled smart remote with quick access buttons for popular apps.

Specifications of Acer 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Acer

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Special Features: Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Google TV, and more

Included Components: LED TV, Remote, Batteries, Table Top Stand, Screws

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals with Dolby Vision and Atmos No eARC support Powerful performance with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage Limited HDMI 2.1 ports 30 high-fidelity speakers and five sound modes for exceptional audio Google TV with content recommendations and voice-enabled remote Wide color gamut, HDR10+ support, and intelligent features

Best value for money:

The Mi 163.9 cm (65 inches) 5X Series 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV stands out as the best value for money. Offering a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with HDR support, this TV provides impressive visuals at an affordable price point. It's a true smart TV with Android TV, Google Assistant, and access to popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. While it may lack some of the additional features found in pricier models, it's an excellent choice for those seeking a large, budget-friendly, and feature-rich 4K TV.

Best deal:

The Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers the best deal. During the Amazon Sale 2023, it provides a significant discount on its original price. This TV combines 4K visuals with features like Google TV, Voice Search, and a variety of supported apps, including Netflix and Prime Video. With 20 Watts of sound output and Dolby Audio, it offers an immersive viewing experience. The additional features like Apple Airplay and Homekit compatibility make it a versatile choice. With a comprehensive 3-year warranty, it's an excellent deal for those looking for both quality and savings.

