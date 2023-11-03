Amazon Sale 2023: Buying new laptop? Up to 62% off on laptop under ₹50,000

If you've been holding out for the perfect moment to upgrade your laptop without burning a hole in your pocket, the time is now! The much-awaited Amazon Sale 2023 is on, and it's brought a treasure trove of incredible deals on laptops, especially for those with a budget under ₹50,000. The best part? You don't have to wait until next year to get your hands on these fantastic bargains. With the year-end festivities just around the corner, this sale is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a brand-new laptop or surprise a loved one with the gift of modern technology.

One of the most exciting aspects of Amazon's 2023 sale is the extensive range of laptops under ₹50,000 available at massive discounts. With up to 62% off, you can now own a brand-new, feature-rich laptop without breaking the bank. These laptops combine affordability with performance, making them ideal for a diverse set of users, from budget-conscious students to professionals looking for cost-effective solutions.

These discounted laptops come with a variety of features, including impressive processors, ample storage, stunning displays, and lightweight designs that are ideal for both work and play. Plus, Amazon's 2023 sale brings you renowned laptop brands known for their quality and performance.

In this article, we'll guide you through some of the best laptop deals available under ₹50,000 during Amazon Sale 2023. We'll explore the features, performance, and value each laptop offers, helping you make an informed decision on your next tech investment. With this exclusive sale, Amazon is not only making it more affordable to upgrade your digital life but also ensuring that you stay ahead in a world that relies heavily on technology.

Don't miss the chance to grab a fantastic deal on a new laptop under ₹50,000 during Amazon's 2023 sale.

1. Lenovo S14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14 inch Laptop

The Lenovo S14 is a sleek and powerful laptop that's now available at a fantastic price during the Amazon Sale 2023. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, ensuring speedy performance for work or play. The 14-inch FHD IPS display with 300 nits brightness offers vibrant visuals. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking and storage needs effortlessly. The backlit keyboard adds convenience, and its slim and lightweight design makes it a great choice for those on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo S14 Laptop:

Model: Lenovo S14

Screen Size: 14 inches

Colour: Cloud Grey

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i5

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro

Special Features: Backlit Keyboard, Thin

Graphics Card: Integrated

Pros Cons Fast 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor No dedicated graphics for heavy gaming FHD IPS display with 300 nits brightness Backlit keyboard for low-light typing Lightweight and portable design Ample 512GB SSD for storage

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 5

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, featuring the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, is an exceptional choice during Amazon Sale 2023. With a 15.6-inch FHD display boasting 300 nits brightness, it delivers crisp visuals. This laptop includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample storage. Windows 11 Home comes pre-installed. The laptop is designed with thoughtful features like HD audio, memory card slot, and an anti-glare coating for comfortable usage.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Laptop:

Model Name: Ryzen 5

Screen Size: 15.6 inches

Colour: Arctic Grey

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Ryzen 5

RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: HD Audio, Memory Card Slot, Anti-Glare Coating

Graphics Card: Integrated

Pros Cons Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor No dedicated graphics for gaming FHD display with 300 nits brightness Ample 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking 512GB SSD for storage Thoughtful features like HD audio

3. HONOR MagicBook X14 (2023)

The HONOR MagicBook X14 is a speedy laptop powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, making it a great pick during Amazon Sale 2023. It operates at a base speed of 2.0 GHz, reaching a max speed of 4.4 GHz, perfect for office and study tasks. With 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, this laptop ensures efficient performance and ample storage. The laptop boasts a slim aluminium body with narrow bezels, making it convenient for both work and travel. Additionally, the 65W Type-C fast charging, 2-in-1 fingerprint power button, and eye comfort features enhance the user experience.

Specifications of HONOR MagicBook X14 (2023) Laptop:

Model Name: FRI-F56

Screen Size: 14 inches

Colour: Space Gray

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i5-12450H

RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button, Backlit Keyboard

Graphics Card: Integrated

Pros Cons Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor No dedicated graphics for gaming Slim aluminum body with premium build 65W Type-C fast charging for quick boosts 2-in-1 fingerprint power button for security Eye comfort features with an anti-glare screen

4. MSI GF63 Thin - 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop, available during Amazon Sale 2023, is designed to deliver an immersive gaming experience. It features an Intel Core i5-11260H processor with speeds of up to 4.4 GHz. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD. Gamers will appreciate the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB GDDR6. The 144Hz 40CM FHD display ensures smooth gameplay. If you're looking for a gaming powerhouse, this MSI laptop is an excellent choice.

Specifications of MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop:

Model Name: GF63 Thin 11SC-1477IN

Screen Size: 40 Centimetres

Colour: Black

CPU Model: Core i5-11260H

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: Thin

Graphics Card: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, GDDR6 4GB

Pros Cons Powerful Intel Core i5 processor No Windows 11 Pro for advanced features Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics Fast 144Hz FHD display for smooth gaming 512GB SSD for quick loading times Thin and lightweight, making it portable for gaming

5. HP Victus Gaming Laptop

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, a part of the Amazon Sale 2023, is a formidable gaming device that promises a powerful performance. It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which, coupled with AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics, ensures a thrilling gaming experience. With 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, this laptop is built for gamers who demand high-quality visuals and quick responsiveness.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Screen Size: 39.6 Centimetres

Colour: Mica Silver

CPU Model: Ryzen 5 5600H

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: FHD, Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare

Graphics Card: Dedicated AMD Radeon RX 6500M with 4GB VRAM

Pros Cons Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor Limited RAM (8GB) Dedicated AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics Non-upgradable RAM Fast 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD FHD anti-glare display for immersive gaming Backlit keyboard for gaming in low-light conditions

6. MSI Modern 14 Laptop

The MSI Modern 14, a laptop included in the Amazon Sale 2023, is a sleek and efficient machine. Powered by a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor, it offers snappy performance for both work and play. With 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, and a 36CM FHD display, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking and crisp visuals. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics enhance the overall experience.

Specifications of MSI Modern 14 Laptop:

Screen Size: 36 Centimetres

Colour: Classic Black

CPU Model: Core i7-1255U

RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Feature: Thin

Graphics Card: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Pros Cons Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor Integrated graphics may limit gaming capabilities Generous 16GB DDR4 RAM for smooth multitasking Fast 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD for quick data access Stylish design with a thin profile Crisp FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate Pre-loaded with Windows 11 for the latest features

7. Dell 15 Laptop

Dell's 15 Laptop, part of the Amazon Sale 2023, offers impressive performance with its Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures seamless multitasking and rapid data access. The 15.6-inch FHD display delivers sharp visuals, and the laptop comes preloaded with Windows 11. It's a versatile option for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Dell 15 Laptop:

Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

Colour: Carbon

CPU Model: Core i5-1135G7

RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Feature: Thin

Graphics Card: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Pros Cons Powerful Intel Core i5 processor Integrated graphics for gaming Ample 16GB DDR4 RAM for smooth multitasking Fast and spacious 512GB SSD for data storage Pre-loaded with Windows 11 for modern features Spill-resistant keyboard for added durability Fast charging battery for quick power top-ups

8. Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Premium Metal Laptop (AL15-51)

The Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop, available in the Amazon Sale 2023, offers a blend of performance and style. Powered by the Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, it ensures a smooth computing experience. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD (expandable up to 1TB), it's well-equipped for your tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers sharp visuals, and the laptop comes with Windows 11 Home.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite Laptop:

Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

Colour: Steel Grey

CPU Model: Core i3 1115G4

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Feature: Thin

Graphics Card: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Pros Cons Intel Core i3-1115G4 for reliable performance Integrated graphics for gaming 15.6-inch Full HD display for crisp visuals 8GB of DDR4 RAM for smooth multitasking 256GB SSD for fast data storage (expandable to 1TB) Sleek and lightweight metal body for portability Features Windows 11 for a modern operating system

Best value for money

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 5 laptop stands out as the best value for money in the Amazon Sale 2023. With its AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, this laptop offers an excellent balance of performance and storage capacity for a competitive price. The 15.6-inch FHD display and integrated Radeon graphics ensure a quality visual experience. Additionally, it comes with Windows 11 Home and a 1-year warranty, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious users.

Best deal

The MSI Modern 14 with an Intel Core i7-1255U processor is the best deal in the Amazon Sale 2023. This laptop provides a powerful performance package with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Its 36cm FHD display and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics make it suitable for both work and entertainment. What makes it a standout deal is its competitive pricing during the sale, offering premium specifications at an attractive cost. With Windows 11 Home preloaded and MSI's reputation for quality, it's an enticing offer for those seeking performance without breaking the bank.

