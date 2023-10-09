Amazon Sale 2023: Choose from top mobile brands with up to 40% off!

Shop for the latest Amazon sale products and choose from a selection of the top mobile brands. In this guide, you will find great deals and discounts on smartphones during the ongoing sale!

Are you ready for some epic shopping? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is back, and this is the time for you to snag fantastic deals on the latest mobile phones. In this article, we've put together a curated list of the top mobile brands featured in this year's sale 2023.

Whether you need a new smartphone or just want to save big, this sale has something for everyone. From Apple to OnePlus and many more, you'll find your favourite brands at jaw-dropping discounts within your budget.

In this HT article, we explore the world of Amazon sale products, making it easy for you to find the perfect mobile device along with the product's key specifications, features on iPhone Vs. Android.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G The product is featured on the top Amazon sale products. It has a 108-megapixel main camera, which is great for taking sharp photos. There are also two other cameras, one for helping with depth and one for taking close-up pictures. The front camera, which you use for selfies, has 16 megapixels.

The phone has a big and clear screen that measures 6.72 inches. It refreshes quickly, making everything look smooth. The model runs on an operating system called Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 13.1. It's like the software that makes everything work on the phone. You will get this top brand with Amazon deals 500 off with Coupon for just ₹19,999.

Key Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Brand: OnePlus

Model name: ‎OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Operating System: OxygenOS

RAM: 8 GB

Weight: 195 g

Storage: 128 GB

Dimension: ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.6 cm; 195 Grams

Pros Cons Good features in camera with macro lens The bright colour may not be preferable to many. Large display The product uses latest OS

2. OnePlus 11R 5G This smartphone packs a powerful camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 and OIS support and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera with EIS. The Amazon sale products boast a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 450 ppi, and HDR10+ support. Running on OxygenOS based on Android 13, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. With 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage, it offers efficient multitasking and ample space for your data. You will get this top brand in the upcoming sales on Amazon 2023 with 1000 off with Coupon for just ₹39,999 in 12 months No Cost EMI.

Key Specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G: Brand: OnePlus

Model name: ‎OnePlus 11R

Operating System: OxygenOS

RAM: 8 GB/16 GB LPDDR5X

Weight: 205 g

Storage: 128 GB

Dimension: ‎7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm; 195 Grams

Pros Cons The product uses latest OS Item weight is heavier than other OnePlus models Has best seller rank

3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G This Amazon sale features a versatile camera system, including a 50 MP main camera with image stabilisation, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens with a 16MP front camera. The camera offers various modes like Ultra Steady Mode for stable videos.

Running on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.1, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor. You can choose between two versions: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage or 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with rapid 80W SUPERVOOC.

You will get this product in great Indian sale Amazon 2023 with 500 off with Coupon for just ₹26,998 in 6 months No Cost EMI.

Key Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: Brand: OnePlus

Model name: ‎OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

Operating System: OxygenOS

RAM: 8 GB

Weight: 184 g

Storage: 128 GB

Dimension: ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 184 Grams

Pros Cons The product uses latest OS Wireless feature may not be user friendly for all age groups Good storage capacity

4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G This top Amazon sale product comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that shows bright and sharp images with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen is tough too, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to keep it safe from scratches.

The main camera is a powerful 50MP lens with no shaking for clear photos. There's also an 8MP camera and a 2MP camera. For selfies, there's a 13MP front camera. With a 6000mAh battery, it can last a long time on a single charge.

You'll also enjoy software updates for a long time, with 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. It runs on an Exynos 1280 Octa Core processor, which makes it ready for the fast 5G experience. You will get this product with Amazon deals for just 15,999 in 6 months No Cost EMI.

Key Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Brand: Samsung

Model name: ‎Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Operating System: Android 13.0

RAM: 6 GB

Weight: 208 g

Storage: 128 GB

Dimension: ‎0.9 x 7.7 x 16.2 cm; 208 Grams

Pros Cons Storage capacity is good RAM is less Best Seller rank Fast-charging support

5. Redmi 12 5G This product is also the mobile brand of the year powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, known for its energy efficiency with a 4nm architecture. The display is generously sized at 6.79 inches and offers a sharp FHD+ resolution. The camera setup of the Amazon sale products on the back includes a 50 MP dual camera with creative features like classic film filters, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and even a 50MP mode for ultra-clear photos. With a substantial 5000mAh battery, this phone can keep you going for a long time between charges. It's accompanied by a 22.5W charger for speedy refuelling.

This Amazon sale also includes MIUI Dialer, MIUI 14 based on Android 13, a convenient side fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking, an IR blaster for controlling various devices, a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, and an IP53 rating for some water and dust resistance. You will get this product in the upcoming sales on Amazon 2023 for just ₹11,999 in 6 months No Cost EMI.

Key Specifications of Redmi 12 5G: Brand: Redmi

Model name: Redmi 12 5G

Operating System: MIUI 14, Android 13.0

RAM: 4 GB

Weight: 199 g

Storage: 128 GB

Dimension: ‎16.9 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 199 Grams

Pros Cons Price is affordable RAM is less High performance 4 Gen Large display

6. Realme Narzo 60X 5G Buy this Amazon sale product, which boasts a speedy 33W SUPERVOOC charger, which can power up to 50% in just 30 minutes and fully charge in 70 minutes. With a substantial 5000mAh battery, you won't have to fret about running out of power during your day. The 50MP primary camera excels at street photography, capturing intricate details with impressive clarity.

The screen occupies most of the front, boasting a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio and a small punch-hole for the camera. It can shine brightly, reaching up to 680 nits, ensuring visibility even in bright sunlight.

With up to 12GB of RAM, this phone offers remarkable speed and effortless multitasking. Whether you're streaming high-definition videos or playing graphics-intensive games, it delivers a fluid and responsive user experience. You will get this product in the great Indian sale Amazon 2023 with 2000 off with Coupon for just ₹11,999.

Key Specifications of Realme Narzo 60X 5G: Brand: realme

Model name: realme narzo 60X 5G

Operating System: Android 13.0

RAM: 4 GB

Weight: 190 g

Storage: 128 GB

Dimension: ‎0.8 x 7.6 x 16.6 cm; 190 Grams

Pros Cons Price is affordable RAM is less Best Seller Rank The bright colour may not be preferable to many. Fast-charging feature

7. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G The top Amazon sale product M14 5G brings lightning-fast 5G connectivity, supporting 13 different 5G bands for speedy internet access. Powered by the robust Exynos 1330 Octa-Core processor, clocked at 2.4GHz and built on a 5nm architecture, it delivers impressive performance. The phone houses a substantial 6000mAh lithium-ion battery, guaranteeing long-lasting usage. It also includes a 1-year warranty for the device and a 6-month warranty for the bundled accessories, including the battery.

This Mobile brands of the year model stands out for its commitment to updates, promising up to 2 times the typical number of Android updates and 4 times the security updates, ensuring your device remains up-to-date and secure. You will get these Amazon sale products for just 12,990 with 6 months No Cost EMI.

Key Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Brand: Samsung

Model name: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Operating System: Android 13.0

RAM: 6 GB

Weight: 190 g

Storage: 206 GB

Dimension: ‎0.9 x 7.7 x 16.7 cm; 190 Grams

Pros Cons Price is affordable RAM is less Best Seller Rank Expandable memory

8. Realme Narzo N53 This phone offers seamless multitasking and smooth app switching, thanks to its robust 8GB dynamic RAM. It provides ample space for all your favourite apps, photos, and files with its generous 64GB ROM. Experience lightning-fast charging with the 33W SUPERVOOC technology, ensuring your device is ready in no time. You can say goodbye to long charging times and enjoy extended usage.

Capture stunning and detailed photos with the high-resolution 50MP AI camera, bringing your memories to life. The AI-powered camera technology intelligently recognises scenes and enhances your photography skills. You will get this Amazon sale 1000 off with Coupon for up to ₹7,999.

Key Specifications of Realme Narzo N53: Brand: realme

Model name: realme narzo N53

Operating System: Android 13.0

RAM: 4 GB

Weight: 182 g

Storage: 64 GB

Dimension: ‎16.7.9 x 7.7 x 0.7 cm; 182 Grams

Pros Cons Price is inexpensive RAM is less Best Seller Rank 33W SUPERVOOC technology

9. Samsung Galaxy M13 This smartphone comes with a substantial 6000mAh lithium-ion battery, ensuring extended usage. It offers a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and a 6-month warranty for in-box accessories, including batteries, starting from the purchase date. Also, enjoy impressive RAM options, with support for up to 12GB RAM, and it provides ample storage with 64GB of internal memory, expandable up to a massive 1TB. It also accommodates dual SIM cards (Nano).

The phone's display is a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, offering clear visuals with 401 PPI and vibrant colours. You will get this product for up to ₹9,199.

Key Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13: Brand: Samsung

Model name: Samsung Galaxy M13

Operating System: Android 12.0

RAM: 4 GB

Weight: 207 g

Storage: 64 GB

Dimension: ‎50 x 50 x 28 cm; 207 Grams

Pros Cons Price is inexpensive RAM is less Auto Data Switching Does not use the latest version of Android

10. Redmi 12C This smartphone features a high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor, clocked at speeds of up to 2GHz, and a capable 1GHz GPU for enhanced gaming. It offers 4GB of RAM and an additional 3GB of virtual RAM for smoother multitasking.

Capture impressive photos with the 50MP AI dual camera, which includes Portrait mode and Night Mode for great shots in different lighting conditions. There's also a 5MP front camera for selfies. The phone sports a spacious 17cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass and an oleophobic coating to keep it looking sharp. It can reach a peak brightness of 500 nits, ensuring good visibility in bright environments. You will get this product for up to ₹6999.

Key Specifications of Redmi 12C: Brand: Redmi

Model name: Redmi 12C

Operating System: MIUI 13, Android 12.0

RAM: 4 GB

Weight: 192g

Storage: 64 GB

Dimension: ‎16.9 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 Grams

Pros Cons Affordable price RAM is less Lightweight model Does not use the latest version of Android

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 2 OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Large display OxygenOS Large storage capacity OnePlus 11R 5G AMOLED Display OxygenOS Large storage capacity OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G AMOLED screen with a 120Hz Fast-charging support Large storage capacity Samsung Galaxy M34 5G 6000mAh battery Fast-charging support Large storage capacity Redmi 12 5G 5000mAh battery High performance 4 Gen Large storage capacity realme narzo 60X 5G Fast-charging feature Displays 91.4% screen-to-body ratio Light weight Samsung Galaxy M14 5G 1330 Octa-Core processor Expandable memory 6000mAh battery Realme Narzo N53 33W SUPERVOOC technology AI-powered camera technology 7.49mm design sleek design Samsung Galaxy M13 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity-O Display triple camera setup 6000mAh lithium-ion battery Redmi 12C MediaTek Helio G85 processor 3GB of virtual RAM 5000mAh (typical) battery

Best overall product OnePlus 11R 5G emerges as the best overall choice for smartphone enthusiasts. This device boasts a remarkable 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 and OIS support, making it a standout option for photography enthusiasts. Its 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display offers a stunning visual experience with a high resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, HDR10+ support, and a vibrant 450 ppi.

With a 5000mAh battery and rapid 100W SuperVOOC charging, it guarantees extended usage and quick refuelling.

Best value for money For those seeking the best value for money among the Amazon sale products, the Redmi 12 5G is a standout option. Priced at just ₹11,999, this smartphone offers an excellent balance of features and affordability.

The Redmi 12 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, known for its energy efficiency with a 4nm architecture. It features a spacious 6.79-inch display with a sharp FHD+ resolution, making it ideal for media consumption and gaming.

How to find the best phone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale? Finding the best phone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale can be a rewarding experience if you follow a few key steps.

Firstly, set a budget that suits your financial constraints. Sales often tempt buyers to overspend, so having a predetermined limit will help you stay on track.

Next, do your research. Prioritise features that matter most to you, whether it's camera quality, battery life, or processing power. Read reviews, compare specifications, and make a list of potential options.

During the sale, keep an eye on Lightning Deals and exclusive offers. These can provide significant discounts on top-rated smartphones. Additionally, look for bundled deals that include accessories like headphones or cases, as they can add extra value to your purchase.

Consider opting for previous-generation models, which often see substantial price drops during sales. They still offer impressive performance and can save you money.

FAQs Question : What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, and when does it usually take place? Ans : The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is one of Amazon India's biggest annual shopping events. It typically takes place during the festive season, including major Indian festivals like Diwali from September to November month. Question : How can I find the best mobile phone deals during the Amazon sale? Ans : To discover the best mobile phone deals during the Amazon sale, follow the Amazon India website or app during the sale period and browse the dedicated "Mobile Phones" section. Question : Are there any trade-in or exchange offers available for old smartphones during the sale? Ans : You can exchange your old smartphone for a discount on your new purchase. Simply select the "Exchange" option when buying a new phone. Question : What are some popular mobile phone accessories or add-ons I should consider purchasing along with my new phone during the Amazon sale? Ans : Popular mobile phone accessories to consider purchasing along with your new phone during the Amazon sale include protective cases and screen guards to safeguard your device. Question : How can I ensure the authenticity and quality of the mobile phone I purchase on Amazon during the sale? Ans : To ensure the authenticity and quality of your Amazon purchase, buy from reputable sellers or Amazon-fulfilled products.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

