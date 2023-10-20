Amazon Sale 2023: Cool deals on window air conditioners now!

In the realm of home cooling, window air conditioners have long been a cost-effective and efficient way to beat the heat. Amidst the scorching temperatures and relentless humidity, the Amazon Sale 2023 presents an opportune moment to make a prudent investment in a quality window air conditioner at an unbeatable price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Clean Air Filter, 2022 Model, GLW18I3FWBMZ, White) The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Clean Air Filter, 2022 Model, GLW18I3FWBMZ, White) brings an optimal cooling solution with its cutting-edge features. Its sleek and compact design, along with the white colour, adds an elegant touch to any space. Equipped with a powerful inverter that ensures energy efficiency, it effectively maintains the desired temperature while ensuring clean air circulation through its advanced air filter. The 2022 model is designed to provide superior cooling performance while being easy to install and maintain, making it an ideal choice for modern households.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Clean Air Filter, 2022 Model, GLW18I3FWBMZ, White): Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Window AC

Material: Copper

Model: GLW18I3FWBMZ

Color: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient inverter technology May be comparatively expensive Effective clean air filter for improved air quality Limited color options Sleek and elegant design Easy to install and maintain

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, RW-Q18WUZA, 2023 Model, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, White) The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC brings unparalleled cooling efficiency in a sleek, space-saving design. With its cutting-edge Convertible 4-in-1 cooling technology, it ensures optimal temperature control in diverse climates. The 2023 model offers enhanced functionality with an HD Filter featuring Anti-Virus Protection, safeguarding your environment against harmful particles. Its crisp white finish complements any interior, making it a seamless addition to your living space.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, RW-Q18WUZA, 2023 Model, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, White): Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: DUAL Inverter

Coil Material: Copper

Cooling Features: Convertible 4-in-1

Model: RW-Q18WUZA

Filter: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Color: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient performance with a 5-star rating. Window ACs might not be suitable for every space. Dual inverter technology ensures quick and effective cooling. Installation might require professional assistance. Convertible 4-in-1 cooling offers adaptability in various climates. Window units can be noisier compared to split ACs. Copper coil ensures better cooling and durability. Limited coverage area compared to centralized AC systems. HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection promotes a healthier environment. May require additional accessories for proper installation.

3. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC5 WWA, White) The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Turbo Mode Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC5 WWA, White) is a high-performing and energy-efficient cooling solution for modern households. Designed with a sleek and elegant white exterior, this AC unit combines cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly interface, providing an optimal cooling experience. Equipped with a turbo mode, copper components, an anti-dust filter, and an anti-freeze thermostat, it ensures powerful and reliable cooling, while maintaining air purity and preventing frost buildup. With its window design, it seamlessly integrates into various indoor spaces, making it an ideal choice for compact living areas.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC5 WWA, White): Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rating

Turbo Mode for rapid cooling

Inverter technology for energy savings

Copper components for efficient heat transfer

Anti-Dust Filter for improved air quality

Anti-Freeze Thermostat for frost prevention

Pros Cons High energy efficiency with a 5-star rating. Window ACs might require additional installation efforts. Turbo mode for quick cooling during hot weather. Window ACs may not be suitable for every room layout, limiting placement options. Copper components for better heat transfer and durability. Anti-Dust Filter ensures cleaner and healthier air. Anti-Freeze Thermostat prevents frost buildup, ensuring efficient operation.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window Ac (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, CW-XN182AM White): Capacity: 1.5 ton

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating

Filter Type: PM 2.5

Model Year: 2022

Condenser Material: Copper

Color: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient 5-star rating for reduced electricity consumption. Limited to window installation, not suitable for wall mounting. Effective PM 2.5 filter for improved indoor air quality. May produce some noise during operation, which can be a concern for noise-sensitive users. Durable and efficient copper condenser for long-lasting performance. Sleek and modern design that complements any interior. Easy to install and user-friendly controls for convenient operation.

5. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLW18C4YWGEW) The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLW18C4YWGEW) offers efficient cooling with a touch of elegance. Its white body, accentuated by a golden deco strip, adds a stylish touch to any room. Designed for optimized performance, this AC boasts a powerful cooling capacity of 1.5 tons, ensuring a comfortable environment even during scorching heat. The copper condenser enhances durability and facilitates efficient heat transfer, while the fixed-speed feature allows for consistent cooling. Its compact window design makes installation hassle-free, ideal for spaces with limited area. With its 4-star energy rating, it ensures energy efficiency without compromising on performance.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLW18C4YWGEW): Model: GLW18C4YWGEW

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 4 Star

Condenser Material: Copper

Colour: White with Golden Deco Strip

Type: Window AC

Pros Cons Elegant design with a golden deco strip Fixed-speed feature might not be suitable for those who prefer variable cooling options Powerful cooling capacity of 1.5 tons Limited color option may not suit all room aesthetics Energy-efficient with a 4-star rating Window ACs might not be suitable for all types of windows, limiting installation options. Durable copper condenser for efficient heat transfer Hassle-free installation with the compact window design

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days: Looking for AC? Get up to 52% off on Flipkart sale 6. Lloyd Havells1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip) The Lloyd Havells 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES) presents a powerful cooling solution for your space. With a sleek design featuring a white body accented by a silver deco strip, it blends seamlessly into any modern interior. Its durable construction, incorporating 100% copper components, ensures efficient cooling performance and longevity. This AC combines functionality with elegance, offering a refreshing atmosphere during scorching summers. Equipped with advanced technology, it delivers rapid cooling, making it ideal for large rooms or offices. With its user-friendly interface and remote control, it provides convenient operation and customization, enhancing the overall cooling experience.

Specifications of Lloyd Havells1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip): Model: GLW18B3YWSES

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Material: 100% Copper

Color: White with Silver Deco Strip

Pros Cons Efficient and rapid cooling performance. May be relatively expensive compared to other models. Durable build with 100% copper components. Installation might require professional assistance. Elegant design that complements modern interiors. User-friendly interface and remote control for convenient operation.

7. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW18C3YWSEW) The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC, in its 2023 model iteration, offers efficient cooling in a sleek design. Its pristine white body with a silver deco strip not only adds a touch of elegance to your space but also enhances its durability, thanks to the copper condenser coils. The 1.5-ton cooling capacity ensures quick and effective cooling in medium-sized rooms. This AC also boasts a 3-star energy efficiency rating, balancing cooling performance with energy savings.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW18C3YWSEW): Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star Rating

Compressor Type: Fixed Speed

Copper Condenser Coils: Ensures faster cooling and durability

Cooling Modes: Multiple modes for personalized comfort

Dust Filter: Maintains clean and fresh indoor air

Auto Restart: Resumes operation after power cuts

Sleep Mode: Gradually adjusts temperature for a good night's sleep

Pros Cons Efficient Cooling: Suitable for medium-sized rooms. Fixed Speed Compressor: May not offer variable cooling settings. Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating for cost-effective operation. Window AC Installation: Requires a window space for installation. Durable Build: Copper condenser coils enhance longevity. Sleek Design: White with silver stripe adds style to your space. Convenience Features: Auto-restart, sleep mode, and dust filter.

8. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC( Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, 2023 Model,Estra DX -CAW18SC3R32F0,White) The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC, 2023 Model, Estra DX -CAW18SC3R32F0, in an elegant white hue, brings advanced cooling technology to your space. It features a robust copper build, ensuring enhanced durability and efficient cooling performance. Equipped with a high-density filter, it offers superior dust filtration, maintaining a clean and fresh atmosphere indoors. With 2-way air directional control, it allows for customizable cooling to suit your preferences.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC( Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, 2023 Model,Estra DX -CAW18SC3R32F0,White): Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star Rating

Compressor: Fixed Speed

Filter Type: High-Density Filter

Air Directional Control: 2-way

Model Year: 2023

Build Material: Copper

Colour: White

Pros Cons Efficient cooling performance. Fixed speed compressors might not offer as much energy efficiency as variable speed ones. Durable copper build ensures longevity. Being a window AC, it might be challenging to install in certain spaces. High-density filter for effective dust filtration. Customizable air directional control for personalized cooling. Stylish white design complements any interior.

9. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 183 Vectra Pearl, White) The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 183 Vectra Pearl, White) presents a sophisticated cooling solution for your space. With its sleek, white exterior, it blends seamlessly into any decor. Equipped with a robust copper condenser, it ensures efficient cooling performance while minimizing energy consumption. The Turbo Mode feature swiftly chills the room during scorching summers. This 2023 model boasts enhanced durability and longevity, making it a reliable option for long-term use. Its 3-star energy rating signifies its commendable energy efficiency, contributing to reduced electricity bills. Additionally, the window AC's 1.5-ton capacity makes it suitable for medium-sized rooms, providing uniform cooling throughout. Say goodbye to sweltering heat and welcome refreshing comfort with the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 183 Vectra Pearl, White): Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Condenser Type: Copper

Mode: Turbo Mode

Model Year: 2023

Color: White

Pros Cons Efficient cooling performance with Turbo Mode. Window ACs may require professional installation, adding to initial costs. Durable copper condenser for enhanced longevity. Might be noisier compared to split ACs. Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating, ensuring cost-effective operation. Limited advanced features compared to some high-end models. Sleek, white design blends seamlessly with any decor. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, providing uniform cooling.

10. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, RW-Q18WWXA, 2023 Model, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, White) The LG 1.5 Ton 3-Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, RW-Q18WWXA, 2023 Model, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, White) delivers efficient cooling with its advanced DUAL Inverter Compressor, ensuring enhanced performance and energy savings. Its Wi-Fi capability allows convenient remote control through smartphones, while the Convertible 4-in-1 cooling feature adapts to various weather conditions. The HD Filter, equipped with Anti-Virus Protection, ensures cleaner and healthier air. With its sleek design in a white hue, it effortlessly blends into any contemporary space, offering both style and functionality.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, RW-Q18WWXA, 2023 Model, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, White): Type: Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: DUAL Inverter

Copper Condenser Coil

Cooling Capacity: 5100 W

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Wi-Fi enabled

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Colour: White

Pros Cons Efficient and powerful cooling performance Window AC installation may require professional assistance Energy-saving DUAL Inverter technology Window ACs may not be suitable for all room types, especially those without suitable windows Wi-Fi control for remote operation Potential noise concerns related to the window unit's operation. Adaptable Convertible 4-in-1 cooling feature HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for cleaner air

Best deal Among the listed products, the best deal appears to be the "Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC5 WWA, White)" priced at 31590. With a 5-star energy rating and a turbo mode feature, it ensures efficient and powerful cooling while minimizing energy consumption. The inclusion of an anti-dust filter and anti-freeze thermostat enhances the durability and performance of the AC, making it a cost-effective option in the long run. Its reasonable price point, coupled with the advanced features, makes it an attractive choice for those seeking a balance between performance and affordability. For a reliable and high-performing AC that offers energy efficiency and effective cooling, the Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star turbo Mode Inverter Window AC stands out as the best value for money option among the listed products.

Best value for money Among the options provided, the "Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC" appears to offer the best value for money. Despite its relatively lower price compared to some others, it features advanced functionalities such as a turbo mode and an inverter for efficient cooling, an anti-dust filter, and an anti-freeze thermostat, ensuring long-term durability and effective performance. The 5-star energy rating implies energy efficiency, potentially leading to reduced electricity bills. Additionally, the copper build ensures efficient cooling and durability. Although some other options have higher star ratings or additional features, the combination of price, energy efficiency, and notable features positions the Godrej AC as the best value for money. This makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a cost-effective yet high-quality cooling solution for their space.

