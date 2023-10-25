Amazon Sale 2023: Get heavy discounts on Sony TVs

The world of home entertainment is evolving at an astonishing pace, and if you've been eyeing that sleek Sony TV to enhance your viewing experience, now is the perfect time to make it a reality. In 2023, the Amazon sale has unveiled an exceptional opportunity that's bound to leave you awestruck. Get ready to embark on a visual journey like never before, as Amazon is offering more than a 50% discount on Sony TVs, making cutting-edge technology and unparalleled picture quality more accessible than ever.

The landscape of television technology has witnessed significant advancements in recent years, and Sony has undeniably spearheaded this charge. Renowned for their unwavering dedication to innovation and uncompromising quality, Sony stands tall as a household name in the realm of home entertainment. Catering to the diverse needs of avid movie aficionados, sports enthusiasts, and gaming aficionados, Sony TVs consistently deliver an immersive experience that transcends conventional boundaries, redefining the very essence of entertainment.

The Amazon Sale 2023 is not just any sale; it's a golden opportunity to bring home a Sony TV that fits your budget without compromising on quality. Imagine the vibrant colours, stunning 4K resolution, and incredible sound that will transform your living room into a personal cinematic haven. With more than 50% off, you can choose from a wide range of Sony TV models, ensuring there's something for everyone, from compact displays for cosy spaces to massive screens that bring the cinema to your home.

This sale is a testament to Amazon's commitment to making the latest technology accessible to all. The future of TV viewing has never looked brighter, and this sale is your ticket to embrace it without breaking the bank. So, dive into this blog to discover the fantastic Sony TV deals awaiting you at the Amazon Sale 2023, and prepare to redefine your entertainment experience. It's time to turn your dream of owning a Sony TV into a reality.

1. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K

Discover the Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K during the Amazon Sale 2023 also known as Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. This television offers breathtaking 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, providing you with crystal-clear visuals and a 178-degree wide viewing angle for a cinematic experience. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, connect your devices seamlessly. Enjoy powerful sound with 20 watts output and advanced features like Dolby Audio and Clear Phase. The smart TV capabilities include Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa integration. With X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, and 4K X Reality Pro, you'll relish every detail. It comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty. Grab this TV at up to 44% off with 12 months No Cost EMI, Top Brands, Exciting Deals, and Exchange Offers.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney + Hotstar, Apple TV etc.

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 7.7D x 97.1W x 57.5H Centimetres

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Requires a strong Wi-Fi connection Wide 178-degree viewing angle

2. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K

Elevate your entertainment with the Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K, available at incredible discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Sale and Amazon Sale 2023. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, every detail comes to life. Enjoy seamless connectivity through 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The 20W sound output with Dolby Audio and Clear Phase delivers immersive audio. Smart features like Google TV, Voice Search, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa compatibility make it a top choice. The X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, and 4K X Reality Pro ensure stunning visuals. Don't miss this opportunity to grab this TV at up to 53% off with 18 months No Cost EMI, Top Brands, Exciting Deals, and Exchange Offers.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Sonly Liv, Zee5, Youtube, Apple TV, Sun Nxt, Voot, Spotify, etc.

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.7D x 146.3W x 85.2H Centimetres

Pros Cons Ample connectivity options Requires a strong Wi-Fi connection Immersive 20W sound output

3. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L

Experience incredible visuals and smart features with the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L, now available at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Sale 2023 and in the Amazon Sale today. This TV boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing stunning clarity, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 55-inch screen size. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, connect all your devices seamlessly. The 20W sound output, Dolby Audio, and Clear Phase technology deliver immersive audio. Explore Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, and more. Enjoy crystal-clear visuals with the X1 4K Processor and 4K HDR. Don't miss this amazing opportunity.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H Centimetres

Pros Cons Immersive 20W sound Requires a strong Wi-Fi connection Google TV and Voice Search

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75L

Elevate your viewing experience with the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75L. Available during the Amazon Sale 2023, it offers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for crystal-clear visuals. Enjoy a wide 178-degree viewing angle and seamless connectivity through 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The 20W sound output with Dolby Audio and Clear Phase ensures immersive audio. Explore Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, and access apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. With the X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, and MotionFlow XR200, this TV is a visual marvel. Also, enjoy 3 years of comprehensive warranty. Don't miss the best deals on smart TVs during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75L:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H Centimeters

Pros Cons Multiple HDMI and USB ports No mention of wall-mount compatibility Access to popular streaming apps

5. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K

With the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K which is a standout deal during the Amazon Sale 2023, experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution, complemented by a 60Hz refresh rate, and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, seamless connectivity is at your fingertips. The TV's 20W sound output, featuring Dolby Audio and Clear Phase, ensures an immersive audio experience. Dive into the world of Google TV, Voice Search, and streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Additional features like Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa integration add versatility to your TV. Enjoy exceptional picture quality with the X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, and MotionFlow XR100. Plus, Sony offers peace of mind with a 3-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney + Hotstar, Apple TV, etc.

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H Centimetres

Pros Cons Seamless streaming with popular apps Limited screen size options Immersive 20W sound output

6. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L

Experience a new level of home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L, available at a fantastic price during the Amazon Sale 2023. This TV delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, connecting your devices is a breeze. Immerse yourself in the 20W sound output, featuring Dolby Audio and Clear Phase, while exploring a world of entertainment with Google TV, Voice Search, and popular streaming apps. The X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, and MotionFlow XR100 ensure an incredible viewing experience. Plus, enjoy the added benefits of Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa integration. With a 3-year comprehensive warranty from Sony, this TV is a smart investment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H Centimetres

Pros Cons Advanced X1 4K Processor No mention of wall-mount compatibility Breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution

7. Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L

Unlock a world of immersive entertainment with the Sony Bravia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L, a star product at the Amazon Sale 2023. This TV boasts remarkable 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. With 3 HDMI and 1 USB port, effortlessly connect your devices. The 20W sound output, enhanced by Dolby Audio and Clear Phase, ensures a captivating audio experience. Explore Google TV, Voice Search, and popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, and Motion Flow XR100 guarantee top-notch picture quality. Enjoy the added perks of Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa integration. Sony's 3-year comprehensive warranty provides peace of mind. Don't miss this exceptional offer at the Amazon Sale 2023, and elevate your home entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 7.7D x 112.7W x 66.2H Centimeters

Pros cons Multiple HDMI ports 1 USB port may limit connectivity Advanced X1 4K Processor

8. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L

Elevate your home entertainment to new heights with the Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L, a standout offering at the Amazon Sale 2023. This TV boasts breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, ensuring every detail comes to life. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, connectivity is seamless. The 20W sound output, featuring Dolby Audio and Clear Phase, delivers immersive audio. Discover the world of Google TV, Voice Search, and streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, and MotionFlow XR100 provide unparalleled picture quality. Benefit from additional features like Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa compatibility. Sony offers peace of mind with a 3-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.7D x 146.3W x 85.2H Centimeters

Pros Cons Multiple HDMI and USB ports Premium price point Seamless streaming with popular apps

9. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L

Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L, a standout product featured in the Amazon Sale 2023. This TV brings cinematic brilliance to your living room with its remarkable 4K Ultra HD resolution, accompanied by a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. With 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, your connectivity needs are met. The 20W sound output, powered by Acoustic Multi-Audio, Sound Positioning Tweeters, and X Balanced Speakers with Dolby Atmos, delivers a captivating audio experience. Explore Google TV, Voice Search, and access popular streaming services with ease. The 4K HDR Processor X1, Triluminos Pro, Dolby Vision, 4K X Reality Pro, and MotionFlow XR200 ensure exceptional picture quality. Take advantage of additional features like Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa integration, and Gesture Control. The TV also supports Auto Low Latency Mode, making it a fantastic choice for gamers. Plus, the included BRAVIA CAM Support and Built-In Mic enhance your smart TV experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 7.2D x 145.2W x 83.6H Centimeters

Pros Cons Advanced 4K HDR Processor X1 Advanced features may have a learning curve Multiple HDMI and USB ports

10. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X82L

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X82L, featured in the Amazon Sale 2023, combines stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle for an immersive viewing experience. With 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, it offers versatile connectivity options. The 20W sound output, Acoustic Multi-Audio, Sound Positioning Tweeters, and X Balanced Speakers with Dolby Atmos ensure a rich and dynamic audio experience. Explore Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, and Chromecast, all accessible with the convenience of a Built-In Mic. With additional features like BRAVIA CAM Support, Auto Low Latency Mode, and support for Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa, this TV is a smart hub for your home. The 4K HDR Processor X1, Triluminos Pro, Dolby Vision, 4K X Reality Pro, and Motion Flow XR200 provide exceptional picture quality. Gamers will appreciate the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X82L:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 7.2D x 123.3W x 71.3H Centimetres

Pros Cons 3-year comprehensive warranty Larger screen size may not suit all spaces Google TV and Voice Search

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature Feature Feature Sony Bravia 164 cm (65) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K Powerful processor Multi dimensional audio Voice control throughout your home Sony Bravia 108 cm (43) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K Complete parental control Luxurious and refined stand Dolby audio support Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L 4K X Reality Pro Motionflow XR100 20 Watts Output Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75L Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Open baffle speaker Auto genre picture Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K 3-Year Warranty X1 4K Processor Google TV Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L Room filling dolby audio sound Clear phase Auto hdr tone mapping sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L Google kids care home Bluetooth ( A2DP) Works with alexa Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L Chromecast built-in X protection pro Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L Amazing and high quality pictures X balanced speaker Gaming at your fingertips Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X82L Sound Positioning Tweeters Auto Low Latency Mode Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Best overall product

Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L, a standout product in the Amazon Sale 2023. Experience cinematic clarity with 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree view. It boasts 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports, ensuring seamless connectivity. The 20W audio, enhanced by Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos, immerses viewers. Features include Google TV, Voice Search, 4K HDR Processor X1, and Triluminos Pro. It also supports Apple Airplay, Homekit, Alexa, and Gesture Control.

Best value for money

Discover unmatched home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L, specially priced for Amazon Sale 2023. This TV boasts 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a broad 178-degree angle. Easily connect devices via 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. Experience 20W Dolby Audio sound, and dive into Google TV with Voice Search and top streaming apps. Features like the X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, and MotionFlow XR100 elevate your viewing. Enjoy Apple Airplay, Homekit, Alexa, and a 3-year Sony warranty.

How to choose the best Sony TVs on Amazon Sale 2023?

Set Your Budget: Determine how much you're willing to spend on a Sony TV. Having a clear budget in mind will narrow down your options and prevent overspending.

Consider TV Size: Decide on the screen size that fits your room and viewing distance. Sony offers a variety of sizes, from 43 inches to 65 inches or more. Ensure it complements your space.

Choose the Right Resolution: Sony TVs typically come in Full HD (1080p) and 4K Ultra HD (2160p) resolutions. If you want a future-proof TV with the best picture quality, opt for a 4K TV.

Refresh Rate: Consider the refresh rate, especially if you're a gamer. A 60Hz refresh rate is standard, but if you're into gaming or fast-action content, look for models with higher refresh rates, such as 120Hz or more.

Smart Features: Sony offers smart TVs with features like Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, and integration with streaming services. Ensure the TV has the smart features you prefer.

FAQs

Question : Can I really get more than 50% off on Sony TVs during the Amazon Sale 2023?

Ans : Yes, it's possible to find Sony TVs with discounts exceeding 50% during Amazon Sale 2023. However, the exact discount percentages can vary based on the TV model, its specifications, and the deals offered by Sony and Amazon. Be sure to keep an eye out for the best deals.

Question : What types of Sony TVs are typically on sale during Amazon Sale 2023?

Ans : Amazon Sale 2023 often features a wide range of Sony TVs, including Full HD and 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs in various sizes. These TVs may come with different specifications and features, making it essential to choose the one that best suits your preferences and requirements.

Question : Are these discounts available on all Sony TV models?

Ans : Discounts during Amazon Sale 2023 may vary depending on the specific Sony TV model. Not all models may have discounts exceeding 50%. Be sure to check the product listings and descriptions to find the models with the discounts that match your preferences.

Question : Can I expect other benefits with my Sony TV purchase, such as No Cost EMI options or exchange offers?

Ans : Yes, Amazon Sale 2023 often includes additional benefits such as No Cost EMI options, exchange offers, and bundled deals. These can make your purchase more affordable and provide added value.

Question : How can I stay updated on the latest Sony TV deals during Amazon Sale 2023?

Ans : To stay informed about the latest Sony TV deals, regularly check the Amazon India website, subscribe to Amazon's newsletters, or use their mobile app. Additionally, you can follow Amazon on social media platforms to receive notifications about upcoming sales and discounts.

