Amazon Sale 2023: Get up to 70% off on Bluetooth speakers under ₹2,000

In the ever-evolving world of technology, where convenience and quality converge, Bluetooth speakers have emerged as a must-have gadget for every audiophile and music enthusiast. These portable sound companions have redefined the way we experience music, offering a harmonious blend of portability, powerful sound, and wireless freedom. If you're an ardent music lover, then here's a symphonic revelation for you: the Amazon Sale 2023 is turning up the volume with astounding deals on Bluetooth speakers , all available for less than ₹2,000.

Music transcends boundaries and unites hearts, and what better way to celebrate this unity than by treating yourself to a brand-new Bluetooth speaker? The Amazon Sale 2023 offers you a golden opportunity to enhance your musical journey, all while being light on your pocket.

One of the most exciting aspects of this sale is the massive discounts available on these versatile audio devices. With up to 70% off on a wide range of Bluetooth speakers, you can grab a fantastic deal without compromising on sound quality. Whether you're a fan of powerful thumping bass or you prefer crystal-clear audio for your podcasts, the Amazon Sale 2023 ensures that you find the perfect speaker to match your audio preferences.

With renowned brands like JBL, Sony, boAt, and many more participating in the sale, you can trust that quality is not a concern. You can select from a variety of features, including waterproof designs, extended battery life, and seamless connectivity options.

So, gear up to take your music on the move, elevate your audio experience, and seize incredible savings during the Amazon Sale 2023. Don't miss this chance to own a top-notch Bluetooth speaker for under ₹2,000 and immerse yourself in the world of sublime soundscapes. Get ready to groove to the rhythm of savings and music in harmony!

1. Infinity - JBL Fuze 100, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Infinity - JBL Fuze 100 is a wireless portable Bluetooth speaker that doesn't compromise on sound quality. Thanks to its dual equalizer modes, you can enjoy both normal and deep bass output, making it perfect for all music genres. With an IPX7 waterproof design and rugged fabric material, it's ready for any adventure. Plus, the speaker has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. During Amazon Sale 2023, you can grab this speaker for an incredible price.

Specifications of Infinity - JBL Fuze 100:

Sound Output: Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer Modes

Playtime: 9 Hours

Waterproof: IPX7

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Built-in Mic: Yes

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Deep bass and dual equalizer Limited colour options IPX7 waterproof Hands-free calling

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Upgrading to immersive audio? Up to 75% off on audio products

2. pTron Musicbot Partybox Bluetooth Speaker

The pTron Musicbot Partybox is all about immersive sound and a party mood. With 10W punchy sound and 8 hours of playtime, it's ready for any celebration. The RGB lighting effects add to the fun, and you can even turn them off if needed. This Bluetooth speaker offers multiple playback options, including Bluetooth, USB, and TF card. Plus, it supports true wireless stereo (TWS) for a surround sound experience. A one-year warranty sweetens the deal during Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of pTron Musicbot Partybox:

Sound Output: 10W

Playtime: 8 Hours

Lighting Effects: 6 RGB Patterns

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, TF Card

TWS: Yes

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Powerful sound with rich bass No built-in mic Multiple playback options TWS for a surround sound experience

3. Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker

The Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini is a compact and portable wireless speaker with a focus on deep bass. Despite its pocket-sized design, it offers dual equalizer modes for enhanced sound. This speaker provides 5 hours of music playtime, and it's equipped with voice assistant support. It's perfect for those who need a small yet powerful companion for their tunes. You can count on JBL's quality, and this little speaker doesn't disappoint. It's ideal for mobile music lovers.

Specifications of Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini:

Sound Output: Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer Modes

Playtime: 5 Hours

Voice Assistant Support: Yes

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Portable and pocket-sized Limited playtime Dual equalizer modes for deep bass Voice assistant support

4. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY offers a compact and handy portable speaker with multiple connectivity options, including wireless Bluetooth, USB, micro SD, and AUX. It even has a built-in FM radio. It comes with a 10-hour playback time and supports hands-free calling. The speaker's 4Ω impedance and 120Hz-15kHz frequency response ensure clear sound quality. This speaker also offers the convenience of using a micro USB cable as an FM antenna. During Amazon Sale 2023, you can get this versatile speaker for a great price.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY:

Sound Output: 3W

Impedance: 4Ω

Frequency Response: 120Hz-15kHz

Playback Time: 10 Hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, micro SD, AUX

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Versatile connectivity options Limited sound output Built-in FM radio Limited features compared to competitors 10-hour playback time

5. boAt Stone 180 5W Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 180 offers a powerful and immersive sound experience with its 1.75-inch dynamic drivers. With an 800mAh battery, it provides up to 10 hours of playback time. You can connect two Stone 180 speakers for double the volume and a true party atmosphere. Its IPX7 rating protects it against sweat and water, making it ideal for outdoor use. Whether you're by the pool or at a picnic, the Stone 180 is your musical companion.

Specifications of boAt Stone 180:

Sound Output: 5W

Playback Time: Up to 10 Hours

Water Resistance: IPX7

Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Immersive sound with 1.75-inch drivers No TWS feature IPX7 rated for water resistance Limited bass response Long playback time

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 75% off on speakers and headphones

6. JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

The JBL Go 2 is a compact and portable wireless speaker that delivers the signature JBL sound. With a playtime of up to 5 hours under optimum audio settings, it's perfect for on-the-go music enjoyment. It features wireless Bluetooth streaming, an IPX7 waterproof design, and a built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone. The speaker's size makes it convenient for carrying in your bag or pocket. During Amazon Sale 2023, you can enjoy JBL quality at a discounted price.

Specifications of JBL Go 2:

Sound Output: JBL Signature Sound

Playtime: Up to 5 Hours

Water Resistance: IPX7

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Built-in Mic: Yes

Pros Cons Compact and portable Limited playtime JBL's signature sound quality IPX7 waterproof for outdoor use

7. boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 352 offers impressive 10W RMS stereo sound, perfect for music enthusiasts. It's IPX7 rated, so you can use it without worries even around water. With up to 12 hours of playtime at 60% volume, it's great for extended music sessions. The TWS feature allows you to connect two Stone 352 speakers for a more immersive experience. With multiple connectivity modes and easy-to-use controls, this speaker is designed to elevate your music.

Specifications of boAt Stone 352:

Sound Output: 10W RMS Stereo Sound

Water Resistance: IPX7

Playtime: Up to 12 Hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX, TF Card

TWS Feature: Yes

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Impressive 10W RMS sound No built-in microphone IPX7-rated for water resistance Long 12-hour playtime TWS feature for stereo sound

8. boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 620 offers a powerful 12W RMS stereo sound that delivers high-quality audio. Its 360-degree impact ensures a comprehensive sound experience. With up to 10 hours of playtime per charge, it's perfect for your music needs. The speaker supports TWS functionality, allowing you to connect two Stone 620s for stereo sound. Multiple connectivity options, easy-to-access controls, and a built-in mic make it a versatile and convenient choice for music lovers.

Specifications of boAt Stone 620:

Sound Output: 12W RMS Stereo Sound

Playtime: Up to 10 Hours

TWS Feature: Yes

Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX, USB

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Powerful 12W RMS stereo sound No water resistance 360° impact for comprehensive sound TWS functionality for stereo sound Multiple connectivity options Built-in microphone for calls

Best value for money

The pTron Newly Launched Musicbot Partybox Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best value for money. With immersive 10W sound output, rich bass, and up to 8 hours of playback time, this speaker offers a high-quality audio experience at an affordable price. It features multiple playback options, including Bluetooth, USB, and TF card playback, ensuring you can enjoy your music in various ways. The true wireless stereo (TWS) feature lets you connect two speakers for a more immersive sound. All these features make it a great deal, especially during Amazon Sale 2023, where you can get it at a discounted price.

Best deal

The boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker offers the best deal among these options. With 12W RMS stereo sound, 10 hours of playtime, TWS functionality, and multiple connectivity options, this speaker provides powerful and versatile audio. While it lacks water resistance, its competitive price and impressive sound quality make it the best deal during the Amazon Sale 2023. You get the perfect balance between sound quality, features, and affordability.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!