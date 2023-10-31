Amazon Sale 2023: Phone running out of power? Up to 76% off on wireless chargers

In a world that relies heavily on smartphones, few things are as frustrating as watching your phone's battery life dwindle when you need it the most. Whether it's navigating your way through a new city, catching up on work emails, or staying connected with loved ones, a dead phone can throw a wrench into your plans. But fear not, because the Amazon Sale of 2023 has arrived with an electrifying solution to this modern woe. Get ready to power up your devices as Amazon offers astonishing discounts of up to 76% on an extensive range of wireless chargers.

The convenience of wireless charging has transformed the way we juice up our devices. No more fumbling with cords, struggling to plug in your phone in the dark, or dealing with frayed cables. Wireless chargers offer a seamless and efficient way to keep your devices charged, and now is the perfect time to grab one at an incredible price.

Amazon Sale 2023 is your golden ticket to a world of cutting-edge charging technology. From sleek and minimalist charging pads to multifunctional charging stations, this sale has something for everyone. Do you own the latest iPhone or Android device? Not to worry, as the sale covers a wide range of wireless chargers compatible with various devices, including the latest models from top brands. It's time to declutter your space, bid adieu to messy cables, and embrace the wireless revolution.

But the Amazon Sale of 2023 doesn't stop at affordability; it also offers an opportunity to upgrade to faster charging technology, ensuring your devices are ready to go in no time. Plus, many wireless chargers come with additional features such as LED indicators, overcharging protection, and sleek designs that complement your home or office decor.

As we venture further into a wireless future, make sure you're not left behind with a dead phone. With discounts of up to 76% on wireless chargers, Amazon Sale 2023 has got you covered. Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional charging methods and hello to the future of effortless, cable-free charging.

1. UNIGEN UNIPAD Wireless Charger Pad

The UNIGEN UNIPAD Wireless Charger Pad is a must-have accessory, especially during the Amazon Sale 2023. This Qi-certified charger offers lightning-fast charging with a 15W Type-C PD for your iPhone and 10W for Samsung Galaxy phones. It's compatible with a wide range of devices, including the latest iPhone 15, Galaxy S20, and more. The slim design with a Type-C port ensures a hassle-free charging experience. Made of fire-resistant ABS material, it's not only stylish but safe. The LED indicator lights change colours, adding a touch of elegance. Say goodbye to cable clutter and keep your devices charged during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of UNIGEN UNIPAD Wireless Charger:

Connectivity Technology: USB

Connector Type: USB Type C

Compatible Devices: For All Qi-Enabled Phones

Cable Length: 8 Millimetres

Input Voltage: 220 Volts (AC)

Special Features: Slim design, 10W, 7.5W, and 5W wireless charging modes, temperature control

Colour: Grey Charging Pad

Pros Cons 15W Type-C PD for fast charging Limited colour options Wide compatibility with the latest phones Slim and stylish design LED indicator for charging status

2. boAt floAtpad 350 Qi Certified Wireless Charger

The boAt floAtpad 350 is a top-notch wireless charger, and during the Amazon Sale 2023, it's an unbeatable deal. This Qi-certified charger offers wireless charging with a 6mm transmission range, making it incredibly convenient. With a wireless output ranging from 5W to 15W, it's compatible with a wide range of devices, including most smartphones. Its slim, lightweight design and no-slip grip ensure a hassle-free charging experience. The charger boasts an independent large coil, providing a stable magnetic field for interference-free charging. You also get the assurance of a 12-layer smart IC protection against short circuits and other potential risks. The package includes a Type-C output cable, making it a complete solution for your charging needs.

Specifications of boAt floAtpad 350 Wireless Charger:

Connectivity Technology: USB

Connector Type: USB Type C

Compatible Devices: Cellular Phones

Cable Length: 1 Yard

Input Voltage: 12 Volts

Special Features: Wireless charging, lightweight, magnetic, short circuit protection

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Wide compatibility with cellular phones Limited colour options 6mm transmission range Independent large coil for stable charging Smart IC protection for safety

3. eller santé® Wireless Charger 3in1 23W Magnetic Mag-Safe

The eller santé 3in1 Wireless Charger with 23W fast charging capability is a real game-changer during Amazon Sale 2023. Equipped with Magnetic Mag-Safe technology, it provides a secure, efficient, and stylish way to charge your devices. Compatible with iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, and 11 series, Apple Watch, and AirPods, this charging stand offers excellent value for money. With over-current, over-voltage, and over-heat protection, your devices are safe from potential damage. The magnetic fixation and non-slip silicone design ensure stable and secure charging. The charger comes with a QC 3.0 Quick Charger Adapter for high-efficiency charging. It's not only a powerful charger but also a stylish addition to any space, whether at home, the office, or while travelling.

Specifications of eller santé 3in1 Wireless Charger:

Connectivity Technology: USB

Connector Type: USB Type C

Compatible Devices: iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, Smart Phones

Included Components: 3in1 Wireless Charger, Charging Cable

Special Features: Lightweight Design, Travel, Short Circuit Protection, Charging Indicator, Fast Charging

Colour: Pearl White

Input Voltage: 9 Volts (DC)

Pros Cons 3-in-1 charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Limited colour options Magnetic Mag-Safe technology for secure charging No mention of included adapter Over-current, over-voltage, and over-heat protection Stylish design for various settings

4. RAEGR Arc One 15W Type-C PD Qi-Certified Wireless Charger

The RAEGR Arc One wireless charger, a part of Amazon Sale 2023, is a reliable and fast-charging solution for your devices. This Made in India charger offers 15W, 10W, 7.5W, and 5W charging modes, ensuring compatibility with various devices. It's especially great for Galaxy Note, S Series, and iPhones. The charger is designed with a unique air vent for temperature control and advanced cooling features, making it a safe and efficient choice. The slim and non-slip design ensures stable and hassle-free charging. It can even charge your phone through a plastic/rubber case that's under 5 mm thick. With a 1-year warranty and safety features like short circuit prevention and surge protection, the RAEGR Arc One offers peace of mind.

Specifications of RAEGR Arc One Wireless Charger:

Connectivity Technology: USB

Connector Type: USB Type C

Compatible Devices: For All Qi-Enabled Phones

Included Components: 1 x Qi Wireless Charger Pad, 1 x 3.3ft Type-C USB Cable, 1 x User Manual & Warranty Card

Special Features: Wireless Charger, Fireproof, Slim, Lightweight, Magnetic, Fast Charging, Case Friendly, Anti Skid Ports

Colour: Black

Input Voltage: 5 Volts (DC)

Pros Cons Multiple charging modes for various devices Limited colour options Unique air vent design for temperature control No included adapter Slim and non-slip design for stability 1-year warranty for peace of mind

5. AmazonBasics Magnetic Wireless Charger (15W Max Fast Charging Square Pad)

The AmazonBasics Magnetic Wireless Charger is a game-changer during the Amazon Sale 2023, offering up to 15W of fast wireless charging power. Designed to charge your mobile phones and earbuds efficiently and without clutter, it's the perfect addition to your workspace. This charger provides multiple charging modes, including 15W, 10W, and 7.5W, making it suitable for a wide range of devices, including the latest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models. Its 360-degree non-slip TPU coating keeps your devices secure during charging. Plus, it's case-friendly, allowing you to charge through cases up to 5 mm thick, eliminating the need for constant removal. The AmazonBasics charger comes with a 6-month manufacturer warranty, ensuring peace of mind with your purchase.

Specifications of AmazonBasics Magnetic Wireless Charger:

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Connector Type: Wireless

Compatible Devices: Smartphones

Special Feature: Fast Charging

Colour: Silver

Input Voltage: 12 Volts (DC)

Pros Cons Fast and efficient 15W charging capability Limited to a square shape Case-friendly design, no need to remove the case No adapter included 360-degree non-slip TPU coating for stability 6-month manufacturer warranty for peace of mind

6. RAEGR Arc 400 Pro 15W Type-C PD Qi-Certified Wireless Charger

The RAEGR Arc 400 Pro is a remarkable wireless charger that ensures fast and efficient charging, especially during Amazon Sale 2023. With Qi certification, it provides charging modes ranging from 15W and 10W to 7.5W, making it versatile for various devices. The device even supports Mag-Safe compatible devices like the iPhone 15/14/13/12 series. Made in India, it prioritizes safety with short circuit prevention, surge protection, and temperature control. The slim design and non-slip surface, paired with a 3.3ft Type-C USB cable, ensure stable and secure charging. It can even charge your phone through cases up to 5 mm thick, eliminating the hassle of constant case removal. With a 1-year replacement warranty, it guarantees a reliable charging experience.

Specifications of RAEGR Arc 400 Pro:

Connectivity Technology: USB

Connector Type: USB Type C

Compatible Devices: For All Qi-Enabled Phones

Input Voltage: 5 Volts (DC)

Pros Cons Versatile charging modes (15W, 10W, 7.5W) Slightly warm during charging Mag-Safe compatibility for iPhone series Made in India with safety features Slim design with non-slip surface 1-year replacement warranty

7. eller santé 23w Magnetic MagSafe Charger 3in1 Wireless Charger

The eller santé 23w Magnetic MagSafe Charger is a versatile 3-in-1 wireless charging station compatible with Mag-Safe technology and perfect for your iPhone 15/14/13/12/11 series, iWatch, and AirPods. The Mag-Safe design ensures a strong magnetic connection while protecting against over-current, over-voltage, and over-heat issues. The charger also features foreign object detection and a non-slip silicone design to keep your devices safe and secure during charging. Its stylish and simple design is not only efficient but also adds a fashionable touch to any space, be it your home, office, or during travel. With the included QC 3.0 Quick Charger Adapter, it provides efficient charging for your devices during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of eller santé 23w Magnetic MagSafe Charger:

Connectivity Technology: USB

Connector Type: USB Type C

Compatible Devices: iPhone, iWatch, Airpods, Smart Phones

Input Voltage: 9 Volts (DC)

Pros Cons 3-in-1 charging for iPhone, iWatch, and AirPods Expensive Mag-Safe compatibility for iPhone series Over-current, over-voltage, and over-heat protection Non-slip silicone design for stability Stylish and fashionable design Efficient charging with QC 3.0 Quick Charger Adapter

8. eller santé 15W Wireless Charger ALBANY SERIES

The eller santé 15W Wireless Charger ALBANY SERIES is a Qi-certified wireless charger that offers efficient charging for various devices, including the iPhone 15/14/13/12 series. It provides multiple charging modes, delivering 15W/10W for Galaxy Note 20/10, S22 Series, S21 Series, S20, and S10 Series, 7.5W for iPhone 15/14/13/12/11 Series and 5W for all Qi-enabled phones. With a slim design and a matte finish surface, this charger not only looks great but also prevents your phone from slipping during charging. It can even charge your phone through a plastic or rubber case up to 5mm thick. The LED indicator keeps you informed about the charging status, and it's easy to use - just place your Qi-compatible device on the charger, and you're good to go.

Specifications of eller santé 15W Wireless Charger:

Connectivity Technology: USB

Connector Type: USB Type C

Compatible Devices: iPhone, Airpods, Smart Phones

Input Voltage: 9 Volts (DC)

Pros Cons Fast wireless charging for various devices No included cable Slim and stylish design with a matte finish Charges through cases up to 5mm thickness LED indicator for easy charge status monitoring Qi-certified for safety and efficiency

Best value for money

The AmazonBasics Magnetic Wireless Charger stands out as the best value for money among the options. It offers fast charging capabilities, compatibility with a wide range of devices, and a convenient 15W max fast charge feature. With a 360-degree non-slip TPU coating, it ensures a stable surface for charging your devices and can even charge through cases up to 5mm thick. The combination of these features at a competitive price makes it an excellent choice for users seeking a reliable and efficient wireless charger without breaking the bank.

Best deal

The UNIGEN UNIPAD Wireless Charger Pad offers an exceptional deal for shoppers. This charger provides a slim and stylish design with a Type-C port, multiple charging modes (10W, 7.5W, and 5W), and compatibility with a wide range of devices. The best part is that it offers this great set of features at a very competitive price, making it the best deal in terms of affordability. Shoppers looking for an affordable wireless charging solution will find this product to be a budget-friendly yet reliable option.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

