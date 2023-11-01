Amazon Sale 2023: Power up your festival, up to 30% off on inverter batteries

In today's fast-paced world, we rely heavily on electricity for almost every aspect of our lives. From lighting up our homes to keeping our electronic devices running, the importance of a reliable power source cannot be overstated. Festivals and celebrations are no exception; during these moments, we need a robust power backup solution to ensure uninterrupted joy and festivities. That's where the Amazon Sale 2023 comes into play, offering a golden opportunity to supercharge your festivals with incredible discounts on inverter batteries.

The Amazon Sale 2023, a part of the highly anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival, is set to revolutionize how you power your celebrations. It's more than just a sale; it's a chance to illuminate your festivities with a remarkable price drop on inverter batteries, featuring discounts exceeding 30% off their regular prices. Whether you're gearing up for Diwali, Christmas, or any other special occasion, this spectacular opportunity is a game-changer for those seeking to upgrade their power backup solutions.

Imagine a festival season with uninterrupted power supplies, where the lights never go out, and your devices keep buzzing with life. That's exactly what the Amazon Sale 2023 promises. To make this deal even sweeter, the sale features inverter batteries of exceptional quality at an astonishingly low price point, ensuring you get the most value for your money.

But the perks don't stop at the discounts. When you shop during the Amazon Sale 2023, you'll enjoy exciting offers that perfectly fit your budget. It's an electrifying opportunity to power up your festivals while saving big, whether you want to ensure uninterrupted festivities or bolster your energy security.

In the following sections, we will explore a range of inverter batteries available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, each with its unique features and benefits. This comprehensive guide will help you make an informed decision to ensure your festivals are lit up with uninterrupted power. Don't miss this golden opportunity – join us as we dive into the world of inverter batteries and transform your festive season into an electrifying experience!

1. Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 200 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White)

Experience uninterrupted power supplies with the Luminous Red Charge RC 25000, a 200 Ah recyclable tall tubular inverter battery designed for homes, offices, and shops. This powerful and robust battery offers a dependable 12V supply with 2400 Watt Hours of capacity. Don't miss out on an amazing deal! The inverter battery you've been eyeing is now on a 32% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. With a durable construction, water level indicators, and a 3-year warranty, this Luminous battery ensures peace of mind during power outages. Take the chance to secure your energy needs at a great price.

Specifications of Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 200 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White):

Battery Capacity: 200 Amp Hours

Voltage: 12 Volts

Wattage: 2400 Watt Hours

Battery Type: Recyclable Tall Tubular

Warranty: 3 years (18 Months flat + 18 Months Pro-rata)

Dimensions: 50.5 x 30.8 x 22 cm

Item Weight: 60 kg

Pros Cons High Capacity Heavy The rugged construction and recyclable, tall tubular design contribute to the battery's longevity, ensuring a longer lifespan. Comes with a 3-year warranty.

2. Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty

The Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery, part of the Amazon Sale 2023, is a reliable power solution for your home or office. With a 165 amp-hours capacity and a robust, tall tubular lead-acid design, it's built to endure frequent power cuts. The white container houses impeccable workmanship and high-quality raw materials, ensuring long-lasting performance. What sets it apart is the exceptional 72-month warranty, which comprises 42 months of free-of-cost coverage and an additional 30 months of pro-rata warranty. This recyclable, tall tubular inverter battery is both eco-friendly and efficient. During the Amazon Sale 2023, it's available at an incredible 52% discount, making it an outstanding choice for those looking for a price drop on inverter batteries. With dimensions of 50.2 x 18.8 x 40.2 centimeters and a weight of 56 kg, it's a powerful yet manageable addition to your energy backup setup.

Specifications of Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty:

Battery Capacity: 165 Amp Hours

Battery Type: Tall Tubular Lead Acid 165Ah/12V Battery

Warranty: 72 Months (42 Months FOC + 30 Months PRO-RATA Warranty)

Weight: 56 kg

Dimensions: 50.2 x 18.8 x 40.2 Centimeters

Pros Cons Long Warranty Slightly large physical footprint. Eco-Friendly

3. Livguard Invertuff 160 Ah Short Tubular Jumbo Inverter Battery

Meet the Livguard Invertuff, a supercharged inverter battery available during the Amazon Sale. This battery has a solid 160 Amp Hours capacity and a modern design to ensure it's tough and won't leak. It's got six water level indicators for easy use. It works with all types of inverters and is perfect for heavy-duty use. Plus, it's really good at handling overcharging and lasts a long time with minimal maintenance. During the Amazon Sale, you get a nice 3-year warranty, and they even throw in an installation kit for free. It's a fantastic way to keep your home or office powered up!

Specifications of Livguard Invertuff 160 Ah Short Tubular Jumbo Inverter Battery:

Battery Capacity: 160 Amp Hours

Battery Type: Short Tubular Jumbo

Voltage: 12 Volts

Dimensions: 505 (L) X 188 (W) X 367 (H) in millimeters

Weight: 51.3 kg (approximately)

Warranty: 3 years (18 Months flat replacement warranty + 18 Months Pro-rata)

Pros Cons Low cost In many cases, customers complain about the battery life and efficiency of the product. The use of leak-proof PPCP and futuristic design ensures long-lasting performance and zero electrolyte leakage. Works with all inverter types, including Square Wave and Sine Wave, offering versatility.

4. Microtek Tubular Inverter Battery (160 AH)

The Microtek EB1900 Tubular Inverter Battery (160 AH) is a reliable power solution for your home. With a substantial 160 Amp Hours capacity, this battery is designed to support your essential appliances. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, it's now available with a generous 39% discount. This multi-colored inverter battery is powerful and compact, fitting easily into your setup. Customers have rated it highly for its exceptional battery life and ease of installation, making it a valuable addition to your backup power system. Secure your home's power needs with this discounted Microtek inverter battery during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of Microtek Tubular Inverter Battery (160 AH):

Power Source: Battery Powered

Wattage: 4000 Watts

Recommended Inverter Rating: 600 VA to 1200 VA and above

Electrolyte Volume (L): 20

Weight: 60 kg

Battery Capacity: 160 Amp Hours

Dimensions: 45 x 60 x 40 Centimeters

Pros Cons A significant electrolyte volume of 20 liters It is relatively heavy, weighing 60 kg High Capacity.

5. Luminous Inverlast 250 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops

The Luminous Inverlast 250 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery is your dependable power solution for home, office, and shops. With a robust 250-amp capacity, this battery ensures uninterrupted power during outages. It features rugged construction, water level indicators, and extra-strong components for top-notch performance and longevity. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can grab this essential at a remarkable 37% discount, highlighting the big deals on inverter batteries. It has a 5-year warranty, including 36 months of flat coverage and 24 months pro-rata. Invest in this reliable Luminous battery for uninterrupted power and savings during the sale.

Specifications of Luminous Inverlast 250 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops:

Battery Type: Tall Tubular

Voltage: 12 Volts

Amperage: 250 Amps

Warranty: 5 Years (36 Months Flat + 24 Months Pro-rata)

Battery Cell Composition: Lead Acid

Item Dimensions: 50.2 x 19.1 x 44 Centimeters

Item Weight: 65 kg

Pros Cons With 250 amp hours, it provides a substantial power reserve for extended use during power outages. It is relatively heavy, weighing 65 kg, making installation and handling more challenging. It has a remarkable 5-year warranty that provides longer coverage. Relatively higher price.

6. Luminous Shakti Charge 150Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office and Shops

The Luminous Shakti Charge 150Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery is your trustworthy power source for your home, office, and shops, making it an ideal choice during the Amazon sale in 2023. This battery's robust 150-amp-hour capacity ensures efficient performance during frequent power cuts. It features rugged construction, six water level indicators, and an impressive 5-year warranty, providing peace of mind. The battery's highly efficient design offers excellent overcharge tolerance and superior performance. Compact in size, measuring 50.2 x 19.1 x 44 cm and weighing 51.2 kg, it's a practical addition to your setup. Don't miss the chance to power up your space with this Luminous inverter battery.

Specifications of Luminous Shakti Charge 150Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office and Shops:

Battery Type: Tall Tubular

Voltage: 12 Volts

Battery Capacity: 150 Amp Hours

Wattage: 1800 KW

Warranty: 5 Years (36 Months Flat + 24 Months Pro-rata)

Item Dimensions: 50.2 x 19.1 x 44 cm

Item Weight: 51.2 kg

Pros Cons Highly efficient with excellent overcharge tolerance. It might not suit users who prefer liquid-containing batteries for their specific needs. Long warranty period (5 years) Relatively light (51.2 kg)

7. Livguard Tall Tubular Battery |160 Ah | Ultra Long Life | 72 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Homes and Offices

With the Amazon Sale 2023, you can get a discount of 40% on the Livguard Tall Tubular Battery, a dependable power source for homes and offices. With a robust 160Ah/12V capacity, this battery ensures uninterrupted backup power for essential devices. Its futuristic design incorporates leak-proof PPCP construction and six water-level indicators, ensuring durability and zero electrolyte leakage. This maintenance-free battery is ideal for busy environments, requiring minimal attention, and it charges quickly and is always ready to provide backup power. With a long life, high-quality construction, and low self-discharge rate, it offers peace of mind for years. Compatible with all inverter types and backed by a 6-year warranty, it's a reliable and long-lasting power solution.

Specifications of Livguard Tall Tubular Battery |160 Ah | Ultra Long Life | 72 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Homes and Offices:

Battery Type: Tall Tubular

Voltage: 12 Volts

Battery Capacity: 160 Amp Hours

Warranty: 6 years (42 Months flat + 30 Months Pro-rata)

Battery Cell Composition: Lead Acid

Dimensions: 50.5 x 18.8 x 41 centimeters

Item Weight: 56 kilograms

Pros Cons Incorporates leak-proof PPCP construction and six water-level indicators for durability and zero electrolyte leakage. It is relatively heavy, weighing 56 kg Low Self-Discharge. 6-year warranty period

8. Amaron 150AH Tall Tubular Battery, White

Introducing the Amaron 150AH Tall Tubular Battery in pristine white, now with an exciting price drop on inverter batteries during the Amazon Sale. Designed for homes, it's the ideal power source for Indian weather conditions, boasting high heat tolerance. With its factory-charged high reserve capacity, this battery is a reliable backup solution with a quick and easy charging process. It's also less prone to water loss, reducing maintenance needs. With a low lead reserve, it's efficient and environmentally friendly. During the Amazon Sale 2023, you can grab this high-quality Amaron battery at a remarkable 52% discount, making it an excellent choice for your power needs.

Specifications of Amaron 150AH Tall Tubular Battery, White:

Power Source: Battery-Powered

Color: White

Included Components: Battery and warranty card

Item Weight: 52 kg

Heat Tolerance: Designed for high heat tolerance, suitable for Indian weather conditions.

Factory Charged: The factory is charged with the highest reserve capacity.

Pros Cons High Heat Tolerance: Designed to withstand high temperatures, it is suitable for Indian weather conditions. Installation Costs: Additional electrical wiring setup and socket requirements during installation may incur extra charges. This battery is less prone to water loss, reducing the frequency of maintenance.

9. ANDROSUN Inverter Battery, 180 Ah Tubular Battery Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office, and Shops: Black and Yellow

The Androsun Inverter Battery Mi 18070, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, is a versatile power solution for homes, offices, and shops. This black and yellow battery boasts a high-capacity 180Ah and recyclable tubular design, making it suitable for both solar and non-solar setups, eliminating the need for battery replacement when transitioning to solar power. It's an all-purpose, fast-charging, and long-lasting inverter/UPS battery that's easy to install and use. Its compact dimensions (42 x 12 x 10 cm) and a 60% discount offer an excellent opportunity to secure a reliable and cost-effective power source. The package includes the battery, an instruction manual, and a 48-month warranty card, ensuring peace of mind.

Specifications of ANDROSUN Inverter Battery, 180 Ah Tubular Battery Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office, and Shops: Black and Yellow:

Item Dimensions: 42 x 12 x 10 Centimeters

Specification Met: CE (Conformité Européene, indicating compliance with European standards)

Battery Type: Recyclable Tubular Inverter Battery

Capacity: 180Ah

Compatibility: Suitable for use with or without solar power

Package Inclusion: Includes the luminous 180Ah inverter battery, instruction manual, and a 48-month warranty card.

Pros Cons Suitable for both solar and non-solar setups, it eliminates the need for battery replacement during transitions. There are no cons, as such. It is an all-purpose inverter/UPS battery that charges quickly, ensuring prompt backup power. Easy to install

10. OKAYA PowerUP 140Ah Inverter Battery with All New XBD Technology and CBH Declaration for Home, Office, and Shops

Introducing the OKAYA PowerUP OPJT17036 Inverter Battery with groundbreaking XBD technology and CBH declaration, now available at a fantastic price drop on inverter batteries. This battery is designed for homes, offices, and shops, ensuring a reliable power source. The innovative Xtra Backup Design (XBD) guarantees extended backup time, making it a top choice during power outages. It's the world's first inverter battery to declare actual backup times at different power loads, certified by an NABL-accredited lab. This battery delivers exceptional capacity and performance with specially designed active materials and a higher surface area. It's compatible with all inverter brands, has ultra-low maintenance, and has a 36-month warranty, including 18 months of flat and 18 months of pro-rata coverage. Invest in OKAYA PowerUP for uninterrupted power and savings during the price drop on inverter batteries.

Specifications of OKAYA PowerUP 140Ah Inverter Battery with All New XBD Technology and CBH Declaration for Home, Office, and Shops:

Battery Capacity: 140 Amp Hours

Construction: Jumbo tubular battery with rugged construction

Warranty: 36 months Total (18 months flat + 18 months pro-rata)

XBD Technology: Features Xtra Backup Design for Extended Backup Time

Certified Backup Hour (CBH): Declares actual backup time at different power loads, certified by an NABL-accredited lab.

Active Material: a specially designed active material with a higher surface area for increased capacity and performance.

Compatibility: Compatible with all inverter brands.

Dimensions: 53.2 x 22.1 x 28.4 cm (±2 mm)

Net Weight: 42.52 kg (±3%)

Backup at 400W: ≥ 2 hrs: 30 mins.

Pros Cons Features Xtra Backup Design (XBD) for longer backup times. While it provides impressive backup, it may not be suitable for prolonged power outages exceeding the declared backup time. The world's first inverter battery to declare actual backup times at different power loads, certified by an NABL-accredited lab It requires only 1-2 water top-ups yearly, reducing maintenance efforts. Compatibility: Compatible with all inverter brands, ensuring versatility. Light-weight (42.52 kg)

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Luminous Red Charge 200 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery 200 Amp Hours and 2400 Watt Hours Eco-friendly and durable 3-year warranty Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery: Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty Outstanding 72-month warranty Recyclable, tall tubular design for sustainability Impeccable Workmanship. Livguard Invertuff 160 Ah Short Tubular Jumbo Inverter Battery A budget-friendly choice Uses leak-proof PPCP and a modern design for long-lasting performance. Versatile Compatibility. Microtek Tubular Inverter Battery (160 AH): Electrolyte Volume (L): 20 Compact Size. Highly Rated. Luminous Inverlast 250 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery With 250 amp hours, it provides a substantial power reserve. Features rugged construction for durability and longevity. 5-year warranty period. Luminous Shakti Charge 150Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Offers excellent overcharge tolerance and superior performance Compact size for easy installation and handling. 5-year warranty. Livguard Tall Tubular Battery |160 Ah | Ultra Long Life Incorporates leak-proof PPCP construction for durability and zero electrolyte leakage. Maintenance-Free. Quick charging capability. Amaron 150AH Tall Tubular Battery, White Designed to withstand high temperatures It comes factory-charged with the highest reserve capacity. Less prone to water loss. ANDROSUN Inverter Battery 180 Ah Tall Tubular Battery Suitable for both solar and non-solar setups An all-purpose, fast-charging, and long-lasting inverter/UPS battery. Compact design and easy installation. OKAYA PowerUP 140Ah Inverter Battery with All New XBD Technology and CBH Declaration Features: XtraBackup Design for extended backup times. The world's first inverter battery to declare actual backup times at different power loads, certified by an NABL-accredited lab Compatible with all inverter brands.

Best overall product

The Luminous Inverlast 250 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery stands out as the best product due to its remarkable combination of features. An impressive 250 amp-hour capacity provides a substantial power reserve, ensuring uninterrupted power during outages. Its rugged construction, water level indicators, and extra-strong components contribute to top-notch performance and longevity. Furthermore, it comes with a generous 37% discount, emphasizing the significant savings available during the Amazon sale in 2023. Backed by a 5-year warranty, including 36 months of flat coverage and 24 months pro-rata, it provides long-term reliability.

Best value for money

The "Microtek Tubular Inverter Battery (160 AH)" offers the best value for money due to its compelling features and affordability. A substantial 160-amp capacity efficiently supports essential appliances during power outages. What makes it stand out is the impressive 39% discount, bringing the price down to only 10,450 Rs. during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, providing significant cost savings. Customers have highly rated it for its exceptional battery life and ease of installation, making it an economical yet reliable choice. This battery combines affordability with dependable performance, making it the ideal solution for those seeking a budget-friendly option without compromising on quality during the Amazon sale 2023

How to find a perfect inverter battery

Finding the perfect inverter battery involves several key considerations. First, assess your power needs; a battery with a higher capacity is suitable for extended backup. Check for compatibility with your inverter type, whether square or sine waves. Look for batteries with durable construction, like tubular or tall tubular designs, as they offer longevity. Consider maintenance needs; maintenance-free or low-maintenance batteries are convenient. Warranty duration is crucial, so opt for longer coverage to ensure peace of mind. Lastly, seek discounts during sales like the Amazon Great Indian Festival for cost savings.

FAQs

Question : What is the typical lifespan of an inverter battery?

Ans : Inverter battery life spans vary but generally last 3 to 5 years. Proper maintenance and usage can extend their life.

Question : Are maintenance-free batteries better than those requiring maintenance?

Ans : Maintenance-free batteries are convenient but may have a shorter lifespan compared to maintenance-required ones.

Question : When is the best time to buy inverter batteries, and where can I find good deals?

Ans : Look for deals during festive sales like the Amazon Great Indian Festival, typically held in October. Online marketplaces and local battery stores are good places to find deals.

Question : Are there any tips for keeping inverter batteries in good condition for a long time?

Ans : To maintain inverter batteries for the long term: Ensure proper installation and maintenance, utilize a high-quality charger and battery equalizer, size your battery bank correctly, use energy-saving devices, keep the battery clean, and top up with distilled water. Discharge the battery monthly and check water levels every two months. Avoid overloading the inverter and apply petroleum jelly to the terminals for corrosion prevention.

