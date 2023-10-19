Amazon Sale 2023: Steal deals on printers and scanners, hurry!

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is the best time to buy printers and scanners at discounted prices. Read on to know more.

HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer, Automatic Document Feeder, Copy, Scan, Dual Band. WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home The HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer is a cutting-edge multifunctional device designed to streamline home printing needs. Its Automatic Document Feeder ensures effortless handling of multiple-page jobs, while its Copy and Scan functions deliver high-quality results. Equipped with Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity, it offers seamless wireless printing from various devices. The Simple Setup Smart App enables hassle-free installation and user-friendly operation, making it ideal for home use.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer, Automatic Document Feeder, Copy, Scan, Dual Band. WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home: Automatic Document Feeder

Copy and Scan capabilities

Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity

Simple Setup Smart App

Pros Cons Efficient handling of multiple-page jobs May not be suitable for high-volume professional printing needs High-quality Copy and Scan functions Some users might experience connectivity issues with specific devices Seamless wireless printing from various devices User-friendly operation with the Simple Setup Smart App

HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WN46D The HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer is a versatile solution for home and small office printing needs. This compact device is designed for efficient printing, copying, and scanning tasks. With its Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, it offers seamless and fast connectivity. It can print up to 7.5 pages per minute in black and 5.5 pages per minute in color, ensuring quick and reliable output. The 60-sheet input tray and 25-sheet output tray contribute to its convenience, while the 1000-page duty cycle makes it suitable for light to moderate workloads. Its color capabilities allow for vibrant and accurate document reproduction. The model number for this printer is 7WN46D.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WN46D: Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Color)

Input Tray Capacity: 60 sheets

Output Tray Capacity: 25 sheets

Duty Cycle: 1000 pages

Color: Yes

Pros Cons Compact design, suitable for small spaces. Not ideal for high-volume printing needs. Versatile functions - printing, scanning, and copying. Limited connectivity options. Fast printing speeds for both black and color documents. Might lack advanced features found in more expensive models. Reasonable duty cycle for light to moderate use. Relatively low input and output tray capacities. Reliable connectivity through USB 2.0.

3. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inkjet Colour Printer for Home The Canon PIXMA MG2577s is an efficient all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home use. It seamlessly integrates printing, scanning, and copying functions, making it a versatile addition to any household. With its sleek and compact design, this printer fits effortlessly into various spaces, offering convenience without compromising on performance. Equipped with FINE cartridges, it produces high-quality prints with a resolution of up to 4800 x 600 dpi, ensuring crisp text and vibrant images. The printer's auto power-on feature contributes to energy efficiency, while its Quiet Mode reduces operational noise, making it ideal for home environments. The included My Image Garden software provides creative options for photo printing and organizing. The Canon PIXMA MG2577s presents a cost-effective solution for everyday printing needs, combining reliability and functionality seamlessly.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inkjet Colour Printer for Home: Print, scan, and copy functionalities

FINE cartridge technology

Max print resolution: 4800 x 600 dpi

Auto power-on feature

Quiet Mode

My Image Garden software included

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving design Limited connectivity options High print resolution for quality output Slower printing speeds compared to some competitors Energy-efficient auto power-on feature Not suitable for heavy or demanding printing tasks. Quiet Mode for reduced operational noise My Image Garden software for creative photo printing and organization

Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student The Canon PIXMA E477 is an all-in-one WiFi printer designed for home and student use. It seamlessly integrates printing, scanning, and copying functionalities, making it a versatile solution for various tasks. Its ink-efficient design ensures cost-effective printing without compromising quality. The compact size and wireless connectivity further enhance its usability, allowing for convenient printing from various devices. With its user-friendly interface and reliable performance, the Canon PIXMA E477 is an ideal choice for individuals seeking a reliable and affordable printing solution.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student: Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: WiFi, USB

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 600 dpi

Paper Sizes: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal, Envelopes (DL, COM10), 4x6", 5x7"

Ink Compatibility: PG-47, CL-57S

Compatible OS: Windows, Mac

Mobile Printing Support: Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, Google Cloud Print, PIXMA Cloud Link

Pros Cons Cost-effective ink usage Print speed might be relatively slower for heavy usage Compact and space-saving design Limited paper handling capacity for high-volume printing Wireless connectivity for convenient printing Might not be suitable for professional-grade print quality requirements. Versatile functionality for various tasks User-friendly interface for easy operation

5. Canon PIXMA TS3370s All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home The Canon PIXMA TS3370s is a versatile all-in-one inkjet color printer ideal for home use. With its compact design and robust functionality, it seamlessly integrates printing, scanning, and copying capabilities while ensuring convenient WiFi connectivity. The printer is equipped with a user-friendly 1.5-inch LCD display and supports various paper sizes, including A4, A5, B5, Letter, and Legal, making it adaptable for diverse printing needs. Its high-resolution printing technology delivers crisp and vibrant output, catering to both text and image-based tasks. Additionally, the printer supports borderless photo printing, allowing users to create stunning photographs at home.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA TS3370s All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home: All-in-one: Print, Scan, Copy {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wireless connectivity: WiFi

Paper sizes: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal

1.5-inch LCD display

Pros Cons Compact design Limited paper capacity High-resolution printing Relatively slower printing speed Borderless photo printing Ink consumption may be high for frequent users. Versatile functionality

6. Canon PIXMA G2012 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles (Per Black Bottle Yield 6000 Prints and Colour 7000 Prints) for Home/Office Canon PIXMA G2012 All-in-One Inktank Color Printer is a versatile solution for homes and offices, integrating printing, scanning, and copying functionalities. With two additional black ink bottles, each yielding up to 6000 prints, and color ink bottles yielding 7000 prints, it ensures cost-effective and high-volume printing needs. Its efficient design enables seamless operation, supported by a durable build that guarantees long-term usage.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA G2012 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles (Per Black Bottle Yield 6000 Prints and Colour 7000 Prints) for Home/Office: All-in-one functionality: print, scan, and copy

Ink Tank system with additional black ink bottles

Print yield: 6000 prints per black bottle, 7000 prints per color bottle

Suitable for both home and office use

Durable build for long-term usage

Pros Cons High print yield for both black and color inks Might be bulky for smaller workspaces Cost-effective solution for high-volume printing needs Initial setup and ink filling can be time-consuming for some users Versatile functionality for various printing tasks Limited wireless connectivity features compared to some competitors Durable build ensures long-term reliability

7. Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home The Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One printer is an ideal choice for home use, providing seamless functionality with its print, scan, and copy features. With its built-in WiFi connectivity, it allows for convenient wireless printing from various devices. This inkjet color printer delivers high-quality prints with a resolution of up to 4800 x 600 dpi, ensuring sharp text and vibrant images. Its compact design makes it a space-saving addition to any home office or workspace.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home: All-in-one functionality: print, scan, and copy

Wireless connectivity with WiFi support

Maximum print resolution: 4800 x 600 dpi

Compact and space-saving design

Pros Cons Wireless printing capability for added convenience Limited features compared to more advanced models High print resolution for sharp and vibrant output Slower print speeds compared to some other printers All-in-one functionality for versatile use May not be suitable for high-volume printing requirements. Compact design for space-saving placement

8. Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office The Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One printer is a versatile addition to any home or office, integrating print, scan, copy, and fax functions. Its WiFi connectivity ensures convenient printing from various devices. With its ink-efficient color printing and automatic duplex printing capabilities, it offers cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions. The compact design makes it suitable for smaller spaces, while the intuitive interface guarantees user-friendly operation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office: Functions: Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Connectivity: WiFi

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Duplex Printing: Automatic

Compact Design

Mobile Printing Support

Pros Cons Versatile functionality for diverse needs. May not be ideal for high-volume printing needs. Efficient WiFi connectivity for seamless printing. Fax functions may not be relevant for all users. Cost-effective due to ink-efficient color printing. Inkjet technology might result in higher per-page printing costs compared to laser printers for extensive use. Automatic duplex printing saves paper. Compact design suitable for smaller spaces. User-friendly operation and intuitive interface.

9. HP DeskJet 2723 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Self-reset dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (black/color), 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray, Color, 7FR53D The HP DeskJet 2723 All-in-One Printer is a versatile device that seamlessly integrates printing, copying, and scanning functionalities. Equipped with self-reset dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, alongside Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, it ensures efficient and flexible connectivity options. With printing speeds of up to 7.5 pages per minute (black) and 5.5 pages per minute (color), it facilitates swift and convenient printing. The 60-sheet input tray and 25-sheet output tray enable hassle-free handling of printing tasks. Its color capabilities further enhance its utility for vibrant and detailed outputs. The product is uniquely identified by the code 7FR53D.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2723 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Self-reset dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (black/color), 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray, Color, 7FR53D: All-in-One Printer (Print, Copy, Scan)

Self-reset dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity

Printing speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (color)

60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray

Color printing capabilities

Product code: 7FR53D

Pros Cons Versatile functionality with printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. The printing speed might not be sufficient for high-volume printing needs. Multiple connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB 2.0. The input and output tray capacities might be limiting for extensive printing tasks. Decent printing speeds for both black and color documents. Limited information available about specific additional features or advanced functionalities. Adequate input and output tray capacities for handling standard printing tasks. Color printing capabilities allow for vibrant and detailed outputs.

10. HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 12/5 ppm (Black/Color), 100-sheet Input Tray, 30-Sheet Output Tray, 3000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 4A8S4A The HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-One Printer is a versatile printing solution that combines printing, copying, and scanning functionalities. With its Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, it provides efficient data transfer, ensuring smooth operation. This printer boasts impressive print speeds of up to 12 ppm for black and 5 ppm for color, delivering quick and reliable performance. Its 100-sheet input tray and 30-sheet output tray facilitate handling large printing tasks with ease. The device offers a robust duty cycle of 3000 pages, making it suitable for small to medium-sized businesses. Its vibrant color output enhances the quality of prints, adding an aesthetic touch to documents and images. Additionally, the HP Smart Tank 529 features the 4A8S4A model, ensuring compatibility and reliable performance.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 12/5 ppm (Black/Color), 100-sheet Input Tray, 30-Sheet Output Tray, 3000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 4A8S4A: All-in-One functionality: Print, Copy, Scan

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity

Print speed: Up to 12 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Color)

100-sheet input tray, 30-sheet output tray

3000-page duty cycle

Color model: 4A8S4A

Pros Cons Versatile all-in-one functionality Limited connectivity options Fast printing speeds for both black and color documents May lack advanced features compared to higher-end models Ample input and output tray capacities for handling large printing tasks Relatively slower compared to some high-end printers in the market High duty cycle suitable for small to medium-sized businesses Vibrant color output enhances print quality

