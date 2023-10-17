Amazon Sale 2023: Tired of dust everywhere? Get up to 69% off on vacuum cleaners

As the seasons change, so does the endless cycle of cleaning. Dust and dirt accumulate, leaving no corner of our homes untouched. It's a battle we fight daily, and the weapon of choice in this war against dust is the trusty vacuum cleaner. But while a vacuum cleaner's utility is undeniable, finding the perfect one without burning a hole in your pocket can be a challenge. That's where Amazon Sale 2023 comes to the rescue, offering a breath of fresh air by providing incredible discounts of up to 69% on a wide range of vacuum cleaners.

This year's Amazon Sale isn't just any sale; it's a cleaning extravaganza. Whether you're dealing with pesky pet hair, crumbs from last night's dinner party, or simply the need for a thorough home refresh, the right vacuum cleaner can make all the difference. Amazon understands the significance of a clean living space and is determined to make your life easier by bringing you the best vacuum cleaner deals.

In this comprehensive guide to the Amazon Sale 2023, we'll take you on a journey through the world of vacuum cleaners. We'll explore the various types and models available, from cordless wonders to powerful canister vacuums, robotic assistants to handheld heroes. Each vacuum cleaner has its unique strengths and applications, ensuring you'll find the perfect match for your specific cleaning needs.

But the true magic lies in the savings. Imagine getting that top-of-the-line vacuum cleaner you've had your eye on at a fraction of the price. You won't have to compromise on quality, features, or performance. Instead, you can enjoy a cleaner, healthier home without worrying about the cost.

So, if you're tired of dust lurking in every nook and cranny, if you're ready to bid farewell to that old, ineffective vacuum cleaner, or if you're just looking for a smarter and more efficient cleaning solution, Amazon Sale 2023 is the event you've been waiting for. Let's embark on a journey to discover the best vacuum cleaner deals and usher in a cleaner, more pristine era in your home. Say goodbye to dust, and welcome the savings!

1. INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Gusto Pro

The INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Gusto Pro-1200W is a powerful cleaning companion that ensures spotless cleanliness and convenience. With a robust 1200W motor, this vacuum cleaner boasts exceptional suction power, making it suitable for both routine cleaning and intensive tasks. One of the standout features of the Gusto Pro is its efficient blower function. This powerful blower offers the highest airflow relative to its power, making it easy to clean narrow and hard-to-reach areas with ease.

Designed with convenience in mind, the Gusto Pro is lightweight at just 1.9 kilograms, allowing you to carry it anywhere effortlessly. Its compact size ensures easy storage when not in use. This vacuum cleaner comes with an assortment of tools for versatile cleaning. The 2-in-1 crevice tool reaches those tricky corners, while the floor-cum-carpet brush handles floor cleaning with ease. The included sofa brush is perfect for delicate surfaces, ensuring a gentle yet thorough clean.

The Gusto Pro is convenient and flexible to use, thanks to its ergonomically designed carry handle and built-in wheels. Cleaning is hassle-free with the Gusto Pro, as the cloth filter efficiently captures even the smallest dust particles. The washable filter ensures excellent filtration and can be easily maintained. A thoughtful feature is the dust bag full indicator, which alerts you when the vacuum cleaner is full of dust. This helps prevent overload conditions due to blockage and ensures efficient operation.

The INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Gusto Pro-1200W package includes the vacuum cleaner unit with a washable cloth dust bag, a flexible hose pipe, extension tubes, various cleaning brushes and nozzles, and an instruction manual cum warranty card.

Specifications of INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Gusto Pro-1200W:

Motor Power: 1200W

Suction Power: 16Kpa

Dust Bag Capacity: 1.5 litres

Blower Function: Yes

Weight: 1.9 kilograms

Tools Included: 2-in-1 crevice tool, floor-cum-carpet brush, sofa brush

Filtration: Washable cloth filter

Dust Bag Full Indicator: Yes

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Powerful 1200W motor No cordless functionality Efficient blower for hard-to-reach areas Lightweight and compact design Versatile cleaning tools included Convenient and flexible mobility Washable cloth filter with excellent filtration Dust bag full indicator for hassle-free operation

2. Eureka Forbes Multi Clean Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Multi Clean Vacuum Cleaner, available during the Amazon Sale 2023, offers efficient and hassle-free cleaning with its bagless technology. It's a versatile and lightweight solution for keeping your carpets, hard floors, and upholstery spotless. With a user-friendly and storage-friendly design, this vacuum cleaner simplifies your cleaning routines. Say goodbye to dirt and hello to a clean, hygienic living space with this Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Multi Clean Vacuum Cleaner:

Brand: Eureka Forbes

Special Feature: Lightweight

Filter Type: Disk

Capacity: 0.5 litres

Wattage: 220 Watts

Maximum Suction: 1631 Millimetres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Voltage: 230 Volts

Item Weight: 2.05 Kilograms

Pros Cons Hassle-free bagless technology May require frequent emptying due to a small dust capacity Versatile and lightweight design Suitable for various surfaces

3. Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice NUO Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice NUO Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner is your smart companion for a cleaner home, and it's now available at a great price during the Amazon Sale 2023. With smart voice control, 3D laser mapping, and room zoning, this vacuum cleaner makes cleaning a breeze. It scans your entire house, creating real-time path planning for precise cleaning. The vacuum operates silently in its quiet mode, slowing down its movements and minimizing noise while maintaining powerful suction to tackle dust and dirt effectively.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice NUO Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner:

Special Features: Anti-Collision, Smart Mapping, Anti-Fall, Auto-Docking

Surface Recommendation: Hard floor

Controller Type: Voice Control

Weight: 2.65 Kilograms

Included Components: Mop Pad, Filter, Floor Brush, Charging Adapter, Docking Station, Side Brush

Batteries Included: Yes

Warranty: 1 year on manufacturing defects by Eureka Forbes Ltd

Pros Cons Smart voice control for hands-free cleaning May be considered relatively expensive 3D laser mapping for precise cleaning Limited coverage area per cleaning cycle Silent mode for quieter operation Powerful 2700-Pa motor for effective cleaning Multi-surface cleaner for versatile use 1-year warranty for added peace of mind

4. MI Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro

The MI Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro is a versatile and efficient cleaning companion that brings automation to your home. With Amazon Sale 2023, it's an even smarter choice for those looking to keep their spaces spotless. This intelligent device offers both sweeping and mopping functions, and it doesn't disappoint.

The next-gen LDS Laser Navigation System ensures precise mapping and route planning for a methodical cleaning process. It features 19 high-precision sensors, making it a smart and safe choice for your home. With a powerful 3000Pa suction capability, it easily handles dirt and dust, leaving your floors gleaming.

You can control it through a smartphone app or use voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant, making cleaning hassle-free. The smart water tank, virtual wall, and advanced mopping function, with 10000 vibrations per minute, ensure thorough cleaning. Plus, it covers an impressive area of up to 2000 sq ft in one go.

Specifications of MI Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro:

2-in-1 Sweeping & Mopping Function

3000Pa Powerful Suction

Next-Gen LDS Laser Navigation System

Smart App Control and Voice Control

19 High-Precision Sensors

Smart Water Tank, Virtual Wall

Area Coverage up to 2000 sq ft

Pros Cons Efficient 2-in-1 cleaning with powerful suction Relatively higher price point Smart navigation system for precise cleaning Lack of detailed battery and charging information Easy control via smartphone app or voice commands Versatile cleaning features, including a virtual wall High-precision sensors enhance safety and efficiency Impressive coverage area

5. AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning solution that offers a convenient and hassle-free experience. With 400W of powerful brushless DC motor, this vacuum cleaner delivers a suction power of up to 25 kPa. It comes with a rechargeable 2000 mAh battery and offers three adjustable suction modes – Low, Medium, and High. In the lowest mode, it provides up to 60 minutes of powerful suction, while the highest suction mode offers 8 minutes of cleaning. The medium suction mode gives you a 20-minute cleaning time.

This vacuum cleaner is designed for both hard floors and carpets, effectively removing dry embedded dust, pet hair, or food crumbs. It features a 0.5-litre bagless dust collection bin for hygienic emptying, and its flexible head can be moved up to 270 degrees for easy manoeuvrability. The AGARO Supreme is a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner, easily converting from a handheld to a stick vacuum, making it suitable for various cleaning purposes. The filter traps 99.99% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. It comes with a range of accessories and offers a 1-year warranty during the Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner:

Motor Power: 400W

Suction Power: 25 kPa

Battery: 2000 mAh rechargeable

Suction Modes: Low/Medium/High

Cleaning Time: Up to 60 minutes (Low), 8 minutes (High), 20 minutes (Medium)

Dust Collection Bin: 0.5 litres

Flexible Head: Up to 270 degrees

2-in-1 Design: Handheld & Stick Vacuum

Filter: HEPA filter (traps 99.99% of particles)

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Powerful suction for effective cleaning Not cordless, needs to be charged Versatile with adjustable suction modes Longer charging time (5 hours) Bagless dust collection for hygienic emptying Shorter cleaning time on high suction mode Flexible head for easy manoeuvrability 2-in-1 design for various cleaning purposes HEPA filter for effective particle and allergen capture Comes with a range of useful accessories 1-year warranty for added peace of mind

6. Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner

The Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner is an excellent cleaning companion for your home. With Amazon Sale 2023, it's the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning equipment. This vacuum cleaner offers a powerful 800-Watt motor that effectively tackles various cleaning tasks, including floor cleaning, sofa cleaning, kitchen cleaning, and carpet cleaning. The long 2.75-metre power cord ensures you can reach different areas without constantly changing power outlets.

Additionally, this vacuum cleaner has a blower function, making it suitable for both cleaning and drying hard-to-reach areas. The blower is efficient, allowing you to clear tough, narrow, and hard-to-reach indoor or outdoor spaces with ease.

It's designed with Safe-Cut Buoyant Technology, which stops suction when the tank reaches a critical capacity, ensuring the vacuum cleaner's longevity. Four 360-degree rotating wheels enable easy manoeuvring. The compact and lightweight design ensures that it doesn't occupy too much space while storing.

Specifications of Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner:

Motor Power: 800 Watts

Capacity: 6 Litres

Cord Length: 2.75 meters

Blower Function: Yes

Safe-Cut Buoyant Technology: Yes

Wheels: Four 360-degree rotating wheels

Filter Type: HEPA Filter

Pros Cons Powerful motor for effective cleaning Corded electric Versatile with blower function Long 2.75-metre power cord Safe-Cut Buoyant Technology for longevity Compact and lightweight design

7. Agaro Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner

The Agaro Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile 2-in-1 cleaning solution that adapts to your cleaning needs for both home and office. With Amazon Sale 2023, it's the perfect time to enhance your cleaning equipment. This powerful 800-Watt vacuum cleaner is capable of handling a variety of cleaning tasks, including floors, upholstery, sofas, carpets, and hardwood floors. It effectively picks up crumbs, pet hair, and dust, making your cleaning routines more efficient.

The Agaro Regal Plus is lightweight and portable, featuring a 0.8-litre dust collection capacity. With a suction pressure of 6.5 kPa, it ensures thorough cleaning. The vacuum cleaner's 5-metre long power cord offers flexibility and freedom of movement, reducing the need to constantly switch outlets.

Specifications of Agaro Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner:

Power: 800 Watts

Dust Collection Capacity: 0.8 litres

Suction Pressure: 6.5 kPa

Power Cord Length: 5 meters

Pros Cons 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner for versatile cleaning Corded electric Lightweight and portable Long 5-metre power cord for freedom of movement Powerful suction for efficient cleaning Ideal for various surfaces

8. Eureka Forbes Supervac

The Eureka Forbes Supervac Vacuum Cleaner is a powerhouse of cleaning, offering a bagless solution with cyclonic technology. As Amazon Sale 2023 rolls forward, this vacuum cleaner presents an excellent choice for those looking to elevate their cleaning game. With a powerful 1600 Watts motor, it delivers a robust suction of 21 KPA, making it a formidable opponent against dirt, dust, and dust mites. The vacuum's variable power control allows you to adjust the suction power according to your cleaning needs, offering low, medium, and high-speed options.

The cyclone system is an outstanding feature, enhancing airflow within the dust tank, which helps separate dust from the air. This, in turn, maintains a powerful and consistent level of suction. The Eureka Forbes Supervac Vacuum Cleaner also features an auto cord winder, ensuring the power cord is safely stored within the unit, preventing cuts or damage. With the press of a button, you can extend the cord for use and retract it back for secure storage.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Supervac Vacuum Cleaner:

Power: 1600 Watts

Suction Power: 21 KPA

Cyclone System for improved air flow

Variable power control for suction adjustment

Pros Cons Powerful 1600 Watts motor for effective cleaning Corded electric Cyclonic system for separating dust from the air Variable power control for customized suction levels Auto cord winder for safe storage of the power cord Range of accessories provided for versatile cleaning needs

Best value for money

The Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best value for money option. With its 800-Watt powerful motor and wet and dry cleaning capabilities, it offers versatile and efficient cleaning. The blower function makes it suitable for various cleaning purposes, and the 6-litre capacity ensures extended use. Additionally, the non-rust plastic body guarantees durability. It's an excellent choice for home use, especially with its attractive pricing.

Best deal:

The AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is the best deal among these options. It combines the convenience of cordless operation with a 400W brushless motor, offering up to 25 kPa suction power. With its 3 adjustable suction modes and a runtime of up to 60 minutes in the lowest mode, it provides powerful cleaning while being cordless. The bagless design and flexible head add to its appeal. It's a great deal, especially considering its competitive pricing.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!