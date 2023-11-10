Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 16% off on OnePlus smartphones this Diwali

Amazon Sale 2023 is drawing towards a close and this is your last chance to get a new OnePlus smartphone. Get the best features and discounts with our top 5 picks for the sale.

As the radiant festival of Diwali casts its warm glow, Amazon is lighting up the digital shopping landscape with an electrifying finale to its grand sale. Brace yourselves for the ultimate shopping extravaganza as the clock ticks down on the last day of the Amazon Sale 2023. In a spectacular Diwali treat, Amazon is unleashing remarkable discounts, particularly showering its users with up to a dazzling 16% off on OnePlus smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This grand finale is not just another sale; it's the crescendo of a shopping symphony, beckoning all those who have been waiting for the perfect moment to indulge in festive retail therapy. The allure of Diwali is magnified by the allure of unprecedented discounts, making this last day the opportune and final moment to fulfil your wish list with a OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and sleek designs, takes centre stage with this exclusive offer. As the curtain falls on the sale, it's a now-or-never moment to acquire the latest OnePlus smartphone at a price that will leave you spellbound. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Imagine the joy of unwrapping a brand-new OnePlus device, not just as a celebration of Diwali but as a reward for your savvy shopping skills. The clock is ticking, the discounts are at their peak, and the allure of a high-performing OnePlus smartphone is undeniable. Don't miss this grand finale – your last chance to illuminate your Diwali with the brilliance of a new OnePlus smartphone, all while enjoying remarkable savings that add an extra sparkle to the festival of lights. Seize the moment, as it is not merely a sale; it's a Diwali extravaganza, and this is your final call to bask in the glow of a remarkable OnePlus deal.

1. OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Elevate your smartphone experience with the OnePlus 11R 5G in Galactic Silver, now available at an exclusive price during the Amazon Sale 2023. Boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a stunning 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, this device redefines speed and visual brilliance. Capture every moment with the versatile 50MP main camera and enjoy the convenience of 16GB RAM paired with 256GB storage. The 5000 mAh battery, coupled with 100W SUPERVOOC charging, ensures you stay powered throughout the day. Don't miss out on this Diwali, seize the last day of the sale for a cutting-edge smartphone experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G:

Camera: Main: 50MP with Sony IMX890 (OIS), Ultrawide: 8MP (FOV: 120 degrees), Front: 16MP with EIS

Display: 6.7 Inches 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: 2772 X 1240 pixels, HDR10+

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 13

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Storage: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS3.1

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC

Additional Features: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Stunning 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED Device may feel hefty with 256GB storage Versatile and powerful camera setup High-resolution display may impact battery 100W SUPERVOOC for rapid charging Limited colour options

2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Dive into the Amazon Sale 2023 and make a splash with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in Aqua Surge. This stunning smartphone combines sleek design with powerful features, and during this sale, you can secure it at an unbeatable price. The 50MP main camera, 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ display, and 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging ensure a top-notch user experience. With OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.1, the phone delivers a smooth interface. The 5000 mAh battery, coupled with rapid charging, ensures you're always ready to capture the moment. Elevate your smartphone game with this OnePlus gem available at a discount only during the sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G:

Camera: Main: 50MP with Sony IMX890 (OIS), Ultrawide: 8MP with Sony IMX355 (FOV: 112 degrees), Front: 16MP

Display: 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: 2412 x 1080 pixels; HDR 10+

Operating System: OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Storage: 8 GB + 128 GB

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC

Additional Features: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Striking Aqua Surge design Limited storage options Rapid 80W SUPERVOOC charging May not support all 5G bands Vibrant 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ display

3. OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Misty Green, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G, draped in the soothing Misty Green hue, takes centre stage in the Amazon Sale 2023, offering an unparalleled smartphone experience. With a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and a versatile 50MP camera, this device is a photography powerhouse. The 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ display, coupled with a robust 5000 mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging, ensures a seamless and enduring user experience. OxygenOS based on Android 13.1 keeps everything running smoothly.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 3 5G: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera: Main: 50MP with Sony IMX890 (OIS), Ultrawide: 8MP with Sony IMX355 (FOV: 112 degrees), Front: 16MP with EIS

Display: 6.74 Inches; 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+

Resolution: 2772 X 1240 pixels; HDR 10+ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 13.1

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

Storage: 16 GB + 256 GB {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC

Additional Features: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons Elegant Misty Green color MediaTek chipset may differ from user preference 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ display Potential software updates affecting MediaTek performance Massive 16GB RAM for multitasking

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dive into the brilliance of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, now available at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Sale 2023. The Blue Tide variant adds a touch of vibrancy to this smartphone, equipped with a 64MP main camera for capturing every detail. The AI scene enhancement, coupled with the 120 Hz refresh rate, ensures a visually delightful experience. With a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and a 5000 mAh battery supporting 33W SuperVOOC, this device blends performance with endurance. Enjoy the added convenience of Alexa Hands-Free capability.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G:

Camera: Main: 64MP with EIS, Depth Lens: 2MP, Macro Lens: 2MP, Front: 16MP Sony IMX471 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display: 6.59 Inches; 120 Hz Refresh Rate

Resolution: 2412 x 1080 pixels; 402ppi

Operating System: Oxygen OS based on Android 12 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh, 33W SuperVOOC {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional Features: Alexa Hands-Free capable

Pros Cons Vibrant Blue Tide colour Limited RAM for heavy multitasking Alexa Hands-Free capability Moderate SuperVOOC charging compared to other models Snapdragon 695 for balanced performance Limited camera versatility

5. OnePlus 11 5G (Eternal Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unveil the exceptional OnePlus 11 5G in the captivating Eternal Green shade, now at an enticing price during the Amazon Sale 2023. This device stands out with a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens for versatile photography. The 120 Hz AMOLED QHD display, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, delivers an immersive visual experience. With a 5000 mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging, you're assured of swift and enduring performance. The OnePlus 11 5G is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, and the sale presents an unmissable opportunity to own this cutting-edge device.

Specifications of OnePlus 11 5G:

Camera: Main: 50MP with Sony IMX890 (OIS), Ultrawide: 48MP with Sony IMX581 (FOV: 115 degrees), Telephoto: 32MP with Sony IMX709 (2X Optical Zoom), Front: 16MP with EIS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display: 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz AMOLED QHD

Resolution: 3216 X 1440 pixels; HDR 10+

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 13 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS3.1 Storage

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional Features: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons Stunning Eternal Green colour Limited colour options Exceptional 100W SUPERVOOC charging Potential heating concerns with fast charging Robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor May be heavier due to large battery

Best value for money The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in the enticing Aqua Surge variant stands out as the best value for money among the showcased OnePlus smartphones. Packed with an 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging feature, a versatile 50MP camera setup, and a vibrant 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ display, this device combines high-end features with an attractive price point. The balanced combination of performance, camera capabilities, and display quality makes it an ideal choice for users seeking a feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank.

Best deal For the best overall deal, the OnePlus 11 5G in the mesmerizing Eternal Green color steals the spotlight. Boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a triple-camera setup featuring a 100W SUPERVOOC charging, and a stunning 120 Hz AMOLED QHD display, this smartphone offers a comprehensive and cutting-edge user experience. The Eternal Green variant adds a touch of elegance, making the OnePlus 11 5G not just a technological marvel but also a stylish accessory. The Amazon Sale 2023 makes this flagship device even more irresistible by presenting an unbeatable deal for users seeking top-tier performance and innovation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

