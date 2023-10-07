Amazon sale 2023: Up to 76% off on computer accessories and storage solutions

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings you exclusive offers and discounts on computer accessories and storage solutions. Check out the best picks for upgrading your computer and save big during the Amazon sale.

Amazon sale 2023: In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, staying ahead of the curve often means upgrading your computer accessories and enhancing your storage solutions. Whether you're a seasoned professional, a casual user, or anything in between, Amazon's Sale 2023 is here to empower your tech journey like never before. This highly anticipated event promises an array of exclusive discounts on a wide range of computer peripherals and storage devices, making it the perfect opportunity to supercharge your computing experience.

In today's digital age, computer accessories are the unsung heroes that enable us to unleash the full potential of our devices. From ergonomic keyboards that make typing a breeze to high-precision mice that elevate your gaming performance, these peripherals are the bridges between human and machine. Amazon's Sale 2023 recognizes the importance of these accessories and brings you the latest and greatest at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking to revamp your home office setup or seeking that perfect gaming accessory, this sale has something for everyone.

But that's not all – the sale also caters to the ever-growing need for storage solutions. As we accumulate more data than ever before, having reliable and ample storage is essential. Whether it's for storing your important documents, cherished memories in the form of photos and videos, or your extensive digital library of games and software, having the right storage solution is paramount. Amazon's Sale 2023 ensures that you can access top-tier hard drives, SSDs, and memory cards at discounted rates, allowing you to expand your digital horizons without constraints.

Furthermore, this sale isn't just about scoring incredible deals; it's about upgrading your digital lifestyle. With discounts on cutting-edge gadgets, lightning-fast SSDs, and high-capacity storage devices, you can push the boundaries of what your computer can achieve. From content creators looking to streamline their workflow to gamers seeking faster load times, Amazon's Sale 2023 is the go-to destination for those who demand more from their technology.

Stay tuned as we delve into the fantastic deals, standout products, and expert recommendations that Amazon's Sale 2023 has to offer in the world of computer accessories and storage solutions. Don't miss your chance to enhance your tech arsenal – mark your calendar and get ready to elevate your computing experience to new heights with this exclusive sale event.

1. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Pluto 2.0 Multimedia Speaker The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Pluto 2.0 multimedia speaker offers a compact and versatile audio solution. With USB-powered functionality and volume control, it's a convenient choice for those seeking an affordable speaker setup. It also features auxiliary connectivity for added versatility. The speaker delivers 5W RMS of output power, with a frequency response range of 120Hz-15kHz, ensuring clear sound quality for your music and multimedia needs. The sleek black design adds a touch of style to your setup. It comes with a 1-year warranty, providing peace of mind.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Pluto: Brand: ZEBRONICS

Speaker Type: Multimedia

Connectivity Technology: Auxiliary

Special Feature: 2.0

Output Power: 5W RMS (2.5W x 2)

Impedance: 3Ω

Frequency Response: 120Hz-15kHz

Line Input: 3.5mm jack

Warranty: 1 Year

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Compact and USB-powered Limited output power for large rooms Easy volume control Auxiliary connectivity 1-year warranty for peace of mind Sleek black design

2. Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse The Logitech B170 wireless mouse is a reliable and convenient accessory for your computer. With a wireless range of up to 10 meters, thanks to the included USB mini-receiver, you can enjoy freedom of movement. It features advanced optical tracking for precise cursor control on various surfaces. What sets this mouse apart is its impressive 12-month battery life, ensuring you won't have to worry about frequent battery changes. It's compatible with both PC and Mac, making it versatile. Logitech, a trusted brand with over 30 years of experience, delivers quality assurance you can rely on. This ambidextrous mouse is a practical choice for anyone seeking a durable and hassle-free wireless mouse.

Specifications of Logitech B170: Brand: Logitech {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: Wireless (2.4 GHz with USB Nano Receiver)

Tracking: Optical

Battery Life: 12 Months

Compatibility: Windows 7, 8, 10, macOS 10.5 or later, Chrome OS, Linux Kernel 2.6+

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Reliable wireless connection up to 10m Not suitable for gaming Precise optical tracking Impressive 12-month battery life Trusted brand with a history of quality Ambidextrous design for all users

3. Mi Step Out 12 L Mini Backpack The Mi Step Out Mini Backpack is a versatile and stylish choice for those on the go. Crafted from multi-coated 600D polyester material, this backpack is water-repellent, ensuring your belongings stay dry in light rain. With a capacity of 12 litres, it's a small-sized backpack suitable for carrying essentials, gym gear, travel items, or books. The backpack features two zip pockets for organized storage and adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Whether you're at the airport, hitting the gym, or exploring a new city, this lightweight backpack is an ideal companion. It comes with a 6-month limited warranty, offering peace of mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Mi Step Out Mini Backpack: Brand: Mi

Material: Multi-coated 600D Polyester

Water-Repellent: Yes

Weight: 200 grams

Capacity: 12 litres

Laptop Compatibility: No

Warranty: 6 Months Limited Warranty

Pros Cons Water-repellent material Small size, not suitable for large items Two zipper pockets for organization Limited laptop compatibility Adjustable and comfortable straps Ideal for travel, gym, or daily use 6-month limited warranty

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kickstarter Deals: Massive discounts on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Flip 5, and more 4. Redgear MP35 Speed-Type Gaming Mousepad (Black/Red) The Redgear MP35 Speed-Type Gaming Mousepad is designed to elevate your gaming experience. Crafted with precision and technology for professional gamers, this mousepad features a non-slip rubber base that keeps it securely in place even during intense gaming sessions. With a size of 350mm x 250mm x 4mm, it provides ample space for smooth mouse movements and precise targeting. The quick response surface ensures consistent in-game control, making it ideal for gamers who need to hit their targets swiftly and efficiently. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this mousepad offers both performance and durability, making it a great addition to any gamer's setup.

Specifications of Redgear MP35 Mousepad: Brand: Redgear {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surface Type: Speed-Type

Non-Slip Base: Yes

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Speed-type surface for precise control Relatively compact size Non-slip rubber base for stability Not suitable for larger desks Quick response for gaming accuracy Limited colour options (Black/Red) 1-year warranty for peace of mind Suitable for all gaming mouse types

5. ZEBRONICS-Transformer-M High-Performance Gold-Plated USB Mouse The ZEBRONICS-Transformer-M is a premium gaming mouse that promises a top-tier gaming experience. Designed for gamers who demand high DPI precision and aesthetics, this mouse features a captivating 7-color breathing LED lighting system that adds a stylish touch to your gaming rig. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort even during prolonged gaming sessions. The mouse is engineered to work flawlessly on various surfaces, and its plug-and-play installation eliminates the need for additional software. With six buttons and a high-precision DPI gaming sensor offering up to 3200 DPI, you can enjoy swift and accurate movements. The dedicated DPI switch lets you toggle between 1000, 1600, 2400, and 3200 DPI settings for precise control. Additionally, the gold-plated USB ensures longevity, and the braided cable is built for durability.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS-Transformer-M Mouse: Brand: ZEBRONICS

Gaming Mouse: Yes

DPI Range: 1000/1600/2400/3200 DPI

Ergonomic Design: Yes

LED Lighting: 7 Colours Breathing LED

Gold-Plated USB: Yes

Braided Cable: Yes

Pros Cons Stylish 7-color breathing LED lighting Specific warranty information missing Ergonomic design for comfort Limited information on durability High-precision DPI gaming sensor Dedicated DPI switch for precise control Gold-plated USB for longevity Braided cable for durability Suitable for all surfaces

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kickstarter Deals: Best offers on Acer Aspire 5, MSI GF63 Thin, other gaming laptops 6. Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC Memory Card The Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC Memory Card is a reliable choice for expanding your device's storage. With an impressive read speed of up to 130MB/s and compatibility with various devices like smartphones, tablets, and cameras, this memory card ensures smooth data transfer and playback. It's built to withstand the toughest conditions, including water, temperature variations, X-rays, magnets, drops, and wear. The inclusion of a full-size adapter makes it suitable for cameras, laptops, and desktop computers. Backed by a 10-year limited warranty, this memory card offers both performance and peace of mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC Memory Card: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: EVO Plus

Flash Memory Type: Micro SDXC

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Personal Computer, Tablet, Camera, Smartphone

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: Drop Proof

Read Speed: 130 Megabytes Per Second

Warranty Type: 10-year limited warranty

Pros Cons High read speed for quick data transfer No specific write speed mentioned 6-proof protection for durability Full-size adapter included for versatility 10-year limited warranty for peace of mind

7. SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card, 128GB The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card with 128GB capacity is an excellent choice for expanding your device's storage. With a read speed of 140MB/s, it ensures rapid data transfer and smooth performance. This card is compatible with a range of devices, including Chromebooks, tablets, and smartphones. It's backed by a 10-year warranty, offering reliability and peace of mind for your data storage needs.

Specifications of SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Card, 128GB: Brand: SanDisk

Model Name: SanDisk Ultra microSD™ card

Flash Memory Type: Micro SD

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Compatible Devices: Chromebooks, Tablet, Smartphone

Colour: Red

Read Speed: 140 Megabytes Per Second

Warranty Type: Limited 10-year warranty

Pros Cons High read speed for quick data transfer Write speed not specified 10-year warranty for reliability Compatible with various devices

8. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type C Pendrive, 128GB The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go is a versatile 2-in-1 flash drive designed for modern devices. It features a reversible USB Type-C connector and a traditional Type-A connector, allowing you to seamlessly transfer content between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets, Macs, and USB Type-A computers. With a high-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive offering 150MB/s read speeds, it ensures quick file transfers. The drive also includes the SanDisk Memory Zone app for automatic photo backup. Its dual-purpose swivel design protects connectors and includes a keyring hole for on-the-go convenience.

Specifications of SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type C Pendrive, 128GB: Brand: SanDisk

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Hardware Interface: USB

Special Feature: Lightweight

Read Speed: 150 Megabytes Per Second

Pros Cons Reversible USB Type-C and Type-A connectors Write speed not specified High read speed for fast file transfers SanDisk Memory Zone app for automatic backup Dual-purpose swivel design for convenience

9. Amazon Basics 32GB MicroSDHC Memory Card with Adapter The Amazon Basics 32GB MicroSDHC Memory Card with Adapter offers wide compatibility with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, cameras, and more. It provides high-quality storage, making it suitable for high-resolution photos and Full HD video recording. With read speeds of up to 98MB/s and support for Class 10 and A1 speed classes, it offers optimal performance for your smartphone experience. This memory card is shock-resistant, IPX6 water-resistant, temperature-resistant, X-ray-resistant, and magnet-resistant, ensuring lasting reliability for your data.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 32GB MicroSDHC Memory Card with Adapter: Brand: Amazon Basics

Flash Memory Type: Micro SD

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Camera, Smartphone

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Ultra High Speed

Hardware Interface: microSDHC

Secure Digital Association Speed Class: Class 10

Pros Cons Wide compatibility with various devices Limited storage capacity (32GB) High read speed for quick data transfer Write speed not specified Rugged and durable design for reliability IPX6 water-resistant and shock-resistant Temperature and X-ray resistant Magnet-resistant for data security

Best overall product The Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC memory card stands out as the best overall product. It offers ample storage capacity and high-speed performance for capturing and storing high-resolution photos and 4K videos. Additionally, it comes with 6-proof protection, ensuring durability and reliability in various conditions.

Best deal The Mi Step Out Mini Backpack offers the best deal with an incredible discount. Not only is it stylish and compact, but it also provides excellent value for money. This backpack is designed for everyday use, making it a practical and affordable choice for individuals looking for a reliable and budget-friendly accessory.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

