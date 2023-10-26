Amazon Sale 2023: Upgrading your TV? Get up to 58% off on TVs under ₹50,000

With the advent of streaming services, gaming consoles, and high-definition content, our televisions have evolved into more than just a box in the living room; they've become portals to immersive and cinematic experiences. If you've been contemplating an upgrade for your TV, Amazon Sale 2023 is your golden ticket to elevating your viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Amazon's reputation as a retail giant needs no introduction. The e-commerce powerhouse has been a trusted source for a vast array of products, and televisions are no exception. The Amazon Sale 2023 brings an exciting opportunity for tech enthusiasts and entertainment aficionados to snag incredible deals on TVs, particularly those under the budget-friendly range of ₹50,000.

Picture this: You, reclined on your couch, watching your favourite series in breathtaking 4K resolution, or perhaps engaging in a heart-pounding gaming session on a generously sized screen that doesn't miss a pixel. This vision is within your grasp with the Amazon Sale, where discounts of up to 58% on TVs under ₹50,000 await your discerning eye.

From smart TVs with built-in streaming platforms to stunning QLED displays that pop with vibrant colour, this sale boasts a diverse selection. Leading brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more are on board to ensure that you're not only getting a discounted TV but a reliable and feature-packed one.

This article is your guide through the labyrinth of options, helping you navigate the terrain of screen sizes, resolutions, and features to find the TV that best suits your preferences and budget. We'll cover the standout offerings, the features that matter, and the reasons why now is the ideal time to transform your home entertainment setup. Prepare to embark on a journey of cinematic delight without denting your wallet.

1. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a fantastic addition to any home entertainment setup, and it's even more appealing with the Amazon Sale 2023 discount. With a crystal-clear 720p resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, this TV ensures stunning visuals and smooth performance. It comes with Fire OS 7, granting access to a multitude of apps including Prime Video, Netflix, and more. The voice remote with Alexa support makes navigation a breeze. Another standout feature is the DTH Set-Top Box Integration, allowing seamless switching between DTH TV channels and OTT apps. Display Mirroring via Airplay and Miracast is a handy addition for sharing content from your devices.

Specifications of Redmi L32R8-FVIN:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Redmi

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, 12000+ Apps from App Store, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Fire OS 7, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration, Display Mirroring (Airplay and Miracast)

Pros Cons Crisp 720p resolution No 4K support Fire OS 7 with access to apps Limited app store compared to competitors Voice remote with Alexa support DTH Set-Top Box Integration Display Mirroring via Airplay and Miracast

2. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

The Samsung is a part of the Wondertainment Series and offers exceptional value, especially with the Amazon Sale 2023. With a 32-inch HD Ready display and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers vibrant visuals and smooth performance. This Smart TV is equipped with essential apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more, making it an excellent choice for streaming enthusiasts. The 20 Watts sound output with Dolby Digital Plus enhances the audio experience. The TV's slim and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any room. Samsung provides a 1-year comprehensive warranty along with an additional 1-year warranty on the panel, ensuring peace of mind.

Specifications of Samsung UA32T4340BKXXL:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Samsung

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, YouTube, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons Vibrant HD Ready display Not a 4K TV Access to popular streaming apps Limited built-in storage Dolby Digital Plus for enhanced audio Slim and stylish design 2-year warranty (1-year comprehensive + 1-year panel)

3. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 43UR7500PSC is a fantastic 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV available at a great price during the Amazon Sale 2023. Its 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display provides stunning picture quality, while the 60 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth performance. This TV is a complete package with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple HDMI and USB ports for versatile connectivity. The 20 Watts sound output, AI Sound, and AI Acoustic Tuning deliver an immersive audio experience. It runs on WebOS Smart TV with AI ThinQ and supports Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit. You can enjoy various streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. With the 4K Ultra HD display and Slim Design, this LG TV is a stylish and feature-rich addition to your home entertainment setup. LG offers a 1-year warranty for this TV.

Specifications of LG 43UR7500PSC:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Pros Cons Crisp 4K Ultra HD display Limited sound output compared to some models AI Sound for immersive experience Higher price compared to HD models Smart TV features with WebOS and AI ThinQ Stylish Slim Design 1-year warranty

4. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) F Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi L43R8-FVIN, part of the Amazon Sale 2023, is an exceptional 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that combines affordability with impressive features. Its 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display and a 60 Hz refresh rate ensure crystal-clear visuals and smooth performance. This TV comes with Fire TV built-in, offering access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. The voice remote with Alexa makes navigation a breeze. With 2GB RAM and 8GB storage, it provides ample space for apps. The set-top-box live TV integration lets you switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps seamlessly by just asking Alexa. The metal bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance to your living room. Redmi offers a 1-year comprehensive warranty on this TV.

Specifications of Redmi L43R8-FVIN:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: Redmi

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, and 12000+ apps from Fire TV Appstore, Apple TV, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet, Earphone, AV

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD display Sound output could be higher Fire TV built-in with voice remote Set-top-box live TV integration Metal bezel-less design 1-year comprehensive warranty

5. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Acer AR50GR2851UDFL is a standout offering in the Amazon Sale 2023 for those seeking a remarkable viewing experience. This 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines innovation with style. Its 4K Ultra HD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate delivers breathtaking visuals, while dual-band Wi-Fi ensures smooth streaming. With Google TV, you have access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. The TV features a Dolby Vision and Atmos for exceptional audio. The 2GB RAM and 16GB storage provide ample room for your favourite content. The bezel-less design adds to its aesthetics. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, connectivity is a breeze. Acer offers a comprehensive 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Acer AR50GR2851UDFL:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Brand: Acer

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.1 x 3, USB ports 2.0 x 1, 3.0 x 1, Bluetooth 5.1, Optical, Ethernet

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Ultra HD display Audio output could be more robust Google TV for extensive content access Dolby Vision and Atmos for immersive audio Bezel-less design for a sleek look 1-year comprehensive warranty

6. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN

Xiaomi's L43M7-A2IN, featured in the Amazon Sale 2023, is a fantastic addition to any home entertainment setup. With a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display and a 60 Hz refresh rate, this TV ensures stunning visuals. It runs on Android TV 10 with PatchWall 4, providing access to over 10,000 apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and more. The TV also integrates IMDb for in-depth content information. Its 30 Watts audio output with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X delivers immersive sound. The TV includes features like a universal search, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and support for Google Assistant. With a sleek bezel-less design, it's a stylish choice.

Specifications of Xiaomi L43M7-A2IN:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: MI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, 10000+ Apps from Play Store, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Ultra HD display Limited audio output compared to some competitors Android TV 10 with PatchWall 4 Access to a vast app library Sleek bezel-less design Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for sound Google Assistant for voice control

7. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 43UQ7550PSF, part of the Amazon Sale 2023, is a stellar choice for those seeking a 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. With a 43-inch 4K display, it ensures vivid and lifelike visuals. This TV runs on WebOS 22, offering a smooth and intuitive interface. It also features Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, making it perfect for movie nights. The TV has AI Sound, offering an immersive audio experience. It has a range of connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. This LG TV delivers on both performance and style, making it a valuable addition to your home.

Specifications of LG 43UQ7550PSF:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, VGA Slot, AV Input, AV Output, RF Slot

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Ultra HD display Limited USB ports for external devices WebOS 22 for a smooth and intuitive interface Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG for cinematic experience AI Sound for immersive audio Multiple HDMI ports for versatile connectivity

8. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense 43A6K is a standout choice among 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs, and it's currently part of the Amazon Sale 2023. With its bezelless design, it offers a captivating viewing experience. The 4K Ultra HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate ensure stunning picture quality and smooth motion. Powered by Google TV, you have access to a wide array of apps and content. This TV supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital for exceptional audio quality. It also boasts Bluetooth 5.1 and Dual-band Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity. With features like Google Assistant and Auto Low Latency Mode, this Hisense TV provides a premium smart TV experience.

Specifications of Hisense 43A6K:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: Hisense

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz / HRR Mode 120 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

Pros Cons Stunning bezelless design Limited USB ports 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp visuals Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital support Google TV with a vast app selection Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity

9. iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON iFF43U62 is a top pick among 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs, and it's part of the Amazon Sale 2023. With its 4K Google TV and HDR 10 support, this TV delivers stunning visuals. The AI-IN feature and T-cast make it a smart choice. You can access a vast library of content, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more. The TV features a 178-degree wide viewing angle and Dolby Audio for an immersive experience. It also supports 4K upscaling and dynamic colour enhancement. With a sleek edgeless design, it's a stylish addition to any room.

Specifications of iFFALCON iFF43U62:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: iFFALCON

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Google Playstore, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, 1 Headphone Output

Pros Cons 4K Google TV with HDR 10 for vivid visuals Limited USB ports AI-IN and T-cast for smart functionality Wide viewing angle and Dolby Audio Edgeless design adds a touch of elegance 4K upscaling and dynamic color enhancement

Best value for money

The Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6K (Gray) stands out as the best value for money. This TV offers a perfect balance of features and affordability. With a 4K Ultra HD display and a 120 Hz refresh rate, it provides exceptional picture quality and smooth performance. It boasts Google TV, Google Assistant, and support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance to your home. With Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital, it delivers impressive audio. Additionally, Hisense offers a generous 3-year warranty, making it a smart and cost-effective choice.

Best deal

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) F Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black) is the best deal among these TVs. It not only provides excellent 4K Ultra HD resolution but is also equipped with Fire TV built-in, a Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa, and support for popular streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar. It seamlessly integrates DTH TV channels and OTT apps, making it a versatile choice for your entertainment needs. This TV's special features like Picture-in-Picture mode and Display Mirroring via Apple Airplay 2 & Miracast add to its value. The metal bezel-less design and 2GB RAM + 8GB Storage enhance its appeal. It's an outstanding deal for those looking for a feature-rich 43-inch 4K TV.

