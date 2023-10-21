Amazon Sale 2023: Want best smartphones under ₹25,000? Avail up to 32% off

In the ever-evolving world of technology, few things excite us more than the prospect of owning a brand-new smartphone. That sleek, powerful device you carry in your pocket or purse isn't just a communication tool; it's a gateway to the digital world, your camera for capturing precious moments, your entertainment hub, and your trusty partner in productivity. As the pace of smartphone technology advancement accelerates, staying up to date has become essential, and the Amazon Sale 2023 is here to make it all the more exhilarating.

This year's Amazon Sale offers you a golden ticket to this technological utopia with spectacular discounts of up to 32% on some of the finest smartphones under the ₹25,000 price bracket. It's your opportunity to level up your digital lifestyle, explore new horizons, and upgrade your daily companion, all while making a smart and cost-effective choice.

As you prepare for an exciting smartphone hunt, take a moment to acknowledge the significance of this purchase. You're not just buying a device; you're investing in your daily life, connecting with the world, and enhancing your efficiency. In this ever-connected world, your smartphone serves as the ultimate enabler, and during the Amazon Sale, you can get your hands on a high-end smartphone without draining your savings.

The immense selection of smartphones might seem overwhelming, but this article is here to act as your compass, guiding you through the intricate process of choosing the perfect smartphone during the Amazon Sale. Our guide doesn't merely stop at revealing the amazing deals available; it takes you on a journey through the features and specifications of the crème de la crème of smartphones within your budget.

So, why wait? The Amazon Sale 2023 is your gateway to owning a premium smartphone without breaking the bank. It's the perfect time to discover a device that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with affordability. Prepare to embark on this exciting voyage into the realm of affordable excellence, where your dream smartphone awaits, ready to redefine your digital experience.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in Pastel Lime is a fantastic addition to the smartphone market, and it's even more appealing with the ongoing Amazon Sale 2023. This device boasts a 108MP main camera with EIS, a feature that photography enthusiasts will appreciate. With a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, it delivers exceptional performance. The 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate is a treat for your eyes. The 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition ensures you stay powered up all day.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

Camera: 108MP main camera, 2MP depth-assist lens, 2MP macro lens, 16MP selfie camera

Display: 6.72 inches, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, FHD+ resolution

Operating System: Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Battery: 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition

Pros Cons Stunning 108MP camera No headphone jack Smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate No expandable storage Powerful Snapdragon 695 5G processor Large 5000mAh battery

2. Lava Agni 2 5G

The Lava Agni 2 5G is a testament to Lava's commitment to delivering powerful yet affordable smartphones. This device is powered by India's first Dimensity 7050 processor, ensuring superior performance and seamless multitasking. The 120Hz FHD+ Curved AMOLED Display offers a stunning visual experience, while the 50MP quad-camera system captures detailed photos and videos. With the added convenience of superfast 66W charging, clean Android 13 OS, and in-display fingerprint unlock, the Lava Agni 2 5G combines both style and substance.

Specifications of Lava Agni 2 5G:

Display: 17.22cm (6.78-inch) 120Hz FHD+ Curved AMOLED Display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50MP (Main), 8MP (Ultrawide), 2MP (Macro), 2MP (Depth)

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: Superfast 66W Charging

Operating System: Android 13.0

Special Features: Clean Android 13, In-Display Fingerprint Unlock, Supports 13 5G Bands

Pros Cons Impressive performance with Dimensity 7050 processor Limited brand recognition compared to some competitors Stunning 120Hz Curved AMOLED Display Competition in this price range is fierce Superfast 66W charging for quick power top-ups Versatile quad-camera system

3. iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo

The iQOO Z7s 5G in Norway Blue is a splendid addition to the 5G smartphone line-up. During the Amazon Sale 2023, this device offers tremendous value. Its Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Processor with a 6nm energy-efficient process ensures efficient performance and excellent battery life. The smartphone features a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive visual experience. With its 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera, you can capture sharp and vibrant photos.

Specifications of iQOO Z7s 5G:

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Processor

Display: 6.38 inches FHD+ AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate

Camera: 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera, 16MP front camera

Battery: 44W FlashCharge

Pros Cons Efficient Snapdragon 695 processor Not the highest resolution display AMOLED display with high brightness Excellent 64MP OIS camera Fast 44W FlashCharge

4. realme narzo 60 5G

The realme narzo 60 5G in Cosmic Black is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a smartphone that offers impressive performance during the Amazon Sale 2023. This device features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, ensuring smooth visuals and an excellent user experience. The 64MP camera excels in urban photography, capturing intricate details and vibrant colours. The slim and sleek design adds to the appeal, making it both stylish and ergonomic.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 5G:

Display: 90Hz Super AMOLED display

Camera: 64MP main camera, 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger

Pros Cons Vibrant 90Hz Super AMOLED display No higher refresh rate display variant Sleek and slim design Powerful 64MP camera for urban photos Fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging

5. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in Smoky Teal is an excellent choice for those looking for a powerful 5G smartphone during the Amazon Sale 2023. Equipped with a 5nm processor and a massive 6000mAh battery, this device ensures fast and efficient performance. The 50MP triple camera setup captures stunning photos, while the 120Hz sAMOLED display provides a smooth and immersive visual experience.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G:

Display: 120Hz sAMOLED display

Camera: 50MP main camera, 13MP front camera

Battery: 6000mAh

Pros Cons 5G connectivity for fast data speeds No included charger Powerful 5nm processor Impressive 50MP camera for stunning photos Large 6000mAh battery for extended usage

6. Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G in Moonstone Silver is a fantastic budget-friendly 5G smartphone available at the Amazon Sale 2023. Powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and 8GB of RAM (including 4GB Virtual), it offers a smooth and responsive experience. The device features a large 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for clear visuals and durability. With a 5000mAh battery and 22.5W charger included, you can enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of power.

Specifications of Redmi 12 5G:

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

Display: 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display

Camera: 50MP dual camera, 8MP selfie camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons Budget-friendly 5G smartphone No higher RAM variant available Large 90Hz AdaptiveSync display Limited camera features compared to others Impressive 50MP dual camera for photos Long-lasting 5000mAh battery

7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is a smartphone designed to offer a high-quality experience for its users. With 5G capability and a powerful Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz processor running Android 13, you can expect a smooth and fast performance. The device boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring vivid visuals with durability. Its 50MP triple camera setup with a True 50MP No Shake Cam captures stunning photos. The 6000mAh lithium-ion battery provides long-lasting power.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G:

Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED with FHD+ resolution

Camera: 50MP triple camera, 13MP front camera

Battery: 6000mAh

Pros Cons 5G capability for faster connectivity No higher RAM variant available High-quality Super AMOLED display Lacks IP68 waterproof rating Impressive 50MP triple camera No wireless charging Massive 6000mAh battery for extended use

8. realme narzo 60X 5G

The realme narzo 60X 5G in Stellar Green is a versatile smartphone designed to offer a fantastic user experience. With 5G capabilities and a powerful 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, you can expect fast and efficient charging, ensuring your device stays powered up. The device boasts a 50MP AI Primary Camera for capturing high-quality pictures, making it a great choice for photography enthusiasts. The device also offers a smooth and immersive experience with its fast-refreshing display and spacious storage capacity.

Specifications of realme narzo 60X 5G:

Charging: 33W SUPERVOOC Charge

Camera: 50MP AI Primary Camera

Display: Fast-refresh display

Storage: 128GB

Pros Cons Powerful 33W SUPERVOOC Charge Limited colour options High-resolution 50MP AI Primary Camera No IP rating for water and dust resistance Fast-refresh display for a smoother experience Large 128GB storage capacity

Best value for money

The iQOO Z7s 5G stands out as the best value for money smartphone in this selection. It offers a perfect balance of price and performance, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers. With 5G capabilities and a Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Processor, this device ensures speedy connectivity and efficient processing. The 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1300 nits peak brightness provides a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. The 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera offers versatile photography options, and the 44W FlashCharge ensures quick battery top-ups. All of these features are packed into a device with a reasonable price, making it the best value for money.

Best deal

The realme narzo 60 5G in Cosmic Black is the best overall deal among the smartphones in this line-up. It not only offers an excellent balance of performance and affordability but also provides a delightful user experience. With a smooth and responsive 90Hz Super AMOLED display, this smartphone ensures immersive interactions, whether you're gaming, browsing, or streaming content. The 64MP camera is tailored for urban photography, capturing intricate details and vibrant colours. Its ultraslim design and ultra-thin profile make it easy to carry while maintaining an elegant appearance. The realme narzo 60 5G delivers great value and overall performance at an attractive price point.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!