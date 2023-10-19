Amazon Sale 2023: Want good wired earphones? Get up to 79% off on trusted brands

Wired earphones have managed to stand the test of time as a reliable and often preferred audio accessory. In an age of wireless convenience, one might wonder what keeps wired earphones in demand. The answer lies in their unparalleled audio quality, consistent connectivity, and affordability. And if you're in the market for a new pair of these trusted audio companions, the Amazon Sale 2023 has some incredible deals in store for you.

1. pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic

The pTron Pride Lite HBE wired earphones are a fantastic addition to your audio gear, and with the Amazon Sale 2023, they offer incredible value for money. These in-ear earphones sport a stylish metallic design and deliver top-notch stereo audio quality. The 10mm dynamic drivers and neodymium magnets ensure you enjoy a full-range sound with powerful bass.

One remarkable feature is the HD microphone with an in-line remote control, making it convenient to manage music playback and phone calls. You can answer or hang up calls, adjust the volume, switch tracks, and play or pause your music effortlessly.

What makes these earphones stand out is their ergonomic in-ear design, which provides passive noise cancellation, enhancing your listening experience. The 1.2-metre tangle-free cable ensures durability and easy storage, and the universal 3.5mm AUX jack makes them compatible with a wide range of devices.

With their combination of style, functionality, and superior sound performance, the pTron Pride Lite HBE earphones are a must-have. Grab them during the Amazon Sale 2023 to enjoy high-quality audio without breaking the bank.

Specifications of pTron Pride Lite HBE:

Design: In-ear wired earphones

Driver Size: 10mm

Compatibility: Universal 3.5mm AUX jack

Cable Length: 1.2 meters, tangle-free

Microphone: HD microphone with in-line remote control

Noise Cancellation: Passive noise cancellation

Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Stylish metallic design None High bass and clear sound quality In-line remote for call and music control Passive noise cancellation Tangle-free cable for durability Universal compatibility

2. Xiaomi Wired in-Ear Earphones with Mic

Xiaomi's wired in-ear earphones offer a perfect blend of style and substance, and the Amazon Sale 2023 provides an excellent deal for these earphones. Not only do they serve as a fashion statement, but they also deliver exceptional audio quality, especially in the bass department, thanks to the punchy 10mm driver. One notable feature is the crystal clear calls these earphones offer. Equipped with an HD microphone, they ensure that your calls are as clear as your style. You can conveniently play or pause music and answer or end calls with a single click.

These earphones prioritize user-friendliness. With a 1.2-metre cable, plugging in anywhere is a breeze. Moreover, different-sized ear tips ensure a comfortable fit, even during extended listening sessions. Designed for superior comfort and durability, Xiaomi's earphones feature polished aluminium metal chambers and a lightweight build. They can withstand the rigours of daily use and accompany you on various adventures.

Universal compatibility is another plus point. These earphones, equipped with a 3.5mm angled jack, are convenient and work seamlessly with all devices featuring a 3.5mm jack. Grab these earphones during the Amazon Sale 2023 to elevate your audio experience without compromising on style or performance.

Specifications of Xiaomi Wired in-Ear Earphones:

Design: In-ear wired earphones

Driver Size: 10mm

Cable Length: 1.2 meters

Microphone: HD microphone

Compatibility: Universal 3.5mm jack

Warranty: 6 months from the date of purchase

Colour: Assorted

Pros Cons Stylish and bass-heavy audio experience Warranty limited to 6 months Clear HD microphone for calls User-friendly and comfortable fit Durable aluminium metal chambers Universal compatibility

3. boAt Bassheads 220 Wired in Ear Earphones with Inline Mic

The boAt Bassheads 220 wired in-ear earphones come as a delightful addition to the Amazon Sale 2023. These earphones are built with innovative housing design, ensuring optimal wearing comfort, and they feature powerful 10mm drivers for a stellar audio experience, boasting bass-driven stereo sound with effective noise attenuation.

An incredible design element of the Bassheads 220 is their ergonomic design that provides a smooth grip, offering extra security and comfort for extended usage. One highlight is the passive noise cancellation feature, which allows users to enjoy their favourite music even in noisy environments, while also making on-the-go call reception a breeze.

Crafted with care, these earphones sport polished metal that ensures longevity. The lightweight, tangle-free cable is user-friendly and features convenient controls for managing music playback and calls. In terms of compatibility, these earphones are designed to work seamlessly with all devices that have a 3.5mm jack. The boAt Bassheads 220 is backed by a 1-year warranty, providing peace of mind and reliability during your daily music sessions. Grab this deal during the Amazon Sale 2023 to upgrade your audio experience.

Specifications of boAt Bassheads 220 Wired in Ear Earphones:

Design: In-ear wired earphones

Driver Size: 10mm

Cable Length: Not specified

Microphone: Inline microphone

Compatibility: Universal 3.5mm jack

Warranty: 1 year from the date of purchase

Colour: Blue

Pros Cons Innovative housing design for comfort Cable length not specified Powerful 10mm drivers for great sound Effective noise cancellation User-friendly controls 1-year warranty for peace of mind

4. realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic

The realme Buds 2 wired in-ear earphones offer a remarkable audio experience and add a touch of style to your music sessions. As part of the Amazon Sale 2023, these earphones are equipped with an 11.2mm bass boost driver, featuring a multi-layer composite diaphragm. This combination delivers a deep and powerful bass response, ensuring that your music sounds fantastic.

The realme Buds 2 also come with an inline remote that boasts three tactile buttons and a built-in mic. These features allow you to easily control your music, manage incoming calls, and even summon your voice assistant at the touch of a button, all without having to fumble with your device. Designed for durability, these earphones feature a premium, reinforced braided jacket and two evenly grooved TPU cables. This robust design ensures that your earphones can withstand the rigours of daily use.

A unique and handy feature is the built-in magnets and a cable strap that provide an elegant and practical solution for keeping your earphones organized. The matte and streamlined design of the realme Buds 2 adds a touch of elegance to your music experience. They're as stylish as they are functional, making them a great choice for the fashion-conscious music lover.

Specifications of realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones:

Design: In-ear wired earphones

Driver Size: 11.2mm

Cable Length: Not specified

Microphone: Inline microphone

Compatibility: Universal 3.5mm jack

Warranty: Not specified

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Powerful 11.2mm bass boost driver Cable length not specified Inline remote for easy controls Stylish and sleek design Durable build quality Built-in magnets for cable management

5. Philips Audio TAE1126 Wired in Ear Earphones with mic

The Philips Audio TAE1126 Wired in Ear Earphones offer a fantastic listening experience with a focus on delivering powerful bass and clear sound. These in-ear earphones create a perfect seal to block out external noise, allowing you to immerse yourself in your music. They come with an integrated microphone and call button, which is convenient for taking calls on the go. With three interchangeable rubber ear caps, you can achieve an optimal and comfortable fit for your ears. The earphones feature a 1.2-metre long cable, making them ideal for outdoor use. Additionally, the rubberized cable relief enhances durability, ensuring that these earphones are built to last.

Specifications of Philips Audio TAE1126:

Brand: Philips Audio

Model Name: TAE1126BK/94

Colour: Black

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Perfect in-ear seal for noise isolation

Integrated microphone & call button

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps

1.2m long durable cable

Rubberized cable relief for enhanced durability

Pros Cons Excellent noise isolation for an immersive listening experience No mention of additional features like volume control or playback controls Integrated microphone for taking calls conveniently Three interchangeable ear caps for a comfortable fit Durable, tangle-free cable Stylish black design

6. JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic

The JBL C100SI offers a fantastic listening experience with its signature JBL Pure Bass Sound. The bass is deep and impactful, making it perfect for bass lovers. These in-ear headphones are lightweight and comfortable to wear for extended periods. They come with three sizes of ear tips, ensuring you find the perfect fit. The angled earbuds provide added comfort, and the overall design is sleek and ergonomic. The one-button universal remote with a built-in microphone allows you to take calls and access voice assistants easily. With quick access to Google Assistant or Siri, you can perform tasks hands-free. The headphone's noise-cancelling microphone ensures clear and crisp calls.

Specifications of JBL C100SI:

JBL Signature Sound with extra deep bass.

Three sizes of ear tips (S, M, L) for a comfortable fit.

Noise-cancelling microphone for clear calls.

One-button universal remote for music control and voice assistant access.

Sleek and ergonomic design.

1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Pros Cons Powerful JBL Pure Bass Sound. No extra features like water resistance. Lightweight and comfortable. Limited colour options. One-button remote for easy control. Quick access to voice assistants.

7. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in-ear wired earphones offer a comfortable and immersive audio experience. These earphones are designed for everyday use, providing utmost comfort even during extended wear. The snug fit ensures passive noise cancellation, allowing you to focus on your music without external distractions. The 10mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound, making your favourite tracks come to life. These earphones are compatible with phones and tablets, making them versatile for various devices. The 3.5mm audio jack provides an easy and secure connection. While they don't come with additional features like water resistance, the focus here is on providing excellent audio quality for your daily music needs.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro:

10mm drivers for powerful sound.

Passive noise cancellation for an immersive experience.

3.5mm audio jack for easy compatibility with phones and tablets.

Pros Cons Comfortable for extended wear. No extra features like water resistance. Clear and powerful audio. Limited additional functionalities. Versatile compatibility.

8. Portronics Conch Tune C in Ear Type C Wired Earphones with Mic

Portronics Conch Tune C in-ear wired earphones are the perfect choice for those who seek enhanced audio quality and convenience. These earphones feature powerful 10mm speaker drivers that deliver rich and crystal-clear audio, immersing you in the world of music. The metal alloy body not only adds to the durability but also enhances sound quality. You can easily connect them to your favourite devices using the Type C audio jack, making them compatible with various smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The in-line controls and built-in microphone allow you to adjust volume, skip tracks, and take calls without needing to reach for your phone. These earphones come with a 1.2m nylon braided anti-tangle wire, ensuring hassle-free listening. Additionally, they have an IPX5 water resistance rating, making them perfect for workouts or outdoor activities, protecting against sweat and light rain.

Specifications of Portronics Conch Tune C:

10mm speaker drivers for clear and rich audio.

Type C audio jack for wide compatibility.

In-line controls for volume, track navigation, and call management.

1.2m nylon braided anti-tangle wire.

IPX5 water resistance for added durability.

Pros Cons Powerful and crystal-clear audio. No major drawbacks. Versatile compatibility with various devices. In-line controls for easy volume adjustment, track skipping, and call management. Durable nylon braided wire and IPX5 water resistance make them suitable for outdoor use.

