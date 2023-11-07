Amazon Sale 2023: Want new display? Get up to 69% off on monitors under ₹10000

As the Amazon Sale of 2023 draws to a close, the opportunity to enhance your workspace with a brand-new monitor under ₹10,000 couldn't be more enticing. This limited-time event has brought forth remarkable discounts, with savvy shoppers poised to save up to a staggering 69% on a wide range of monitors. Whether you're in need of an upgrade, looking to expand your digital horizons, or simply seeking a more efficient display solution, the Amazon Sale offers you a myriad of budget-friendly options that are as practical as they are cost-effective.

The clock is ticking as the sale is about to end in just a few days. If you've been contemplating a monitor upgrade, now is the perfect time to seize the opportunity without breaking the bank. Amazon's selection spans a variety of brands, sizes, and features to cater to different preferences and needs. From sharp Full HD displays to vibrant LED panels, you can find monitors tailored to your specific requirements and preferences, all available at prices that won't leave a dent in your wallet.

Whether you're a professional looking for a more immersive work setup, a student in need of a reliable study companion, or a casual user aiming to optimize your multimedia experience, the Amazon Sale has you covered. This sale not only brings affordability to the forefront but also allows you to embrace the latest technology without compromise.

With just a few days left, don't miss the opportunity to enhance your visual experience. Regardless of whether you're upgrading or buying your first monitor, Amazon Sale 2023 is here to make it more accessible and affordable than ever. So, browse through the expansive selection, pick the monitor that suits your needs, and give your workspace a fresh look that inspires productivity and enjoyment. The countdown is on; seize this chance to take your digital experience to the next level without stretching your budget.

1. Lenovo L-Series 54.48 cm (21.45 inch) FHD Ultraslim Monitor

The Lenovo L-Series FHD Ultraslim Monitor, with its 21.45-inch FHD display, is a great addition to your workspace. It boasts 16.7 million colours, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time, making your visuals come to life with clarity and vividness. The VA panel ensures a wide viewing angle of 178/178-degree, and the 72% NTSC coverage enhances colour accuracy. The AMD FreeSync technology helps eliminate screen tearing for smoother gaming. Lenovo's Smart Artery Software is a standout feature, as it adapts the display based on your usage patterns, providing a customized experience. The monitor also offers TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification and Low Blue Light technology, which is a relief for long working hours. With HDMI and VGA connectivity options, it's easy to set up, and the monitor is wall-mountable for convenience. Plus, it comes with a 3-year on-site warranty. During the Amazon Sale 2023, you can grab this monitor at an even more attractive price.

Specifications of Lenovo L-Series Monitor:

Display: 21.45-inch FHD | VA Panel

Visual Experience: 16.7 Million Colours | 72% NTSC | Brightness: 250 nits | Anti-Glare

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Viewing Angle: 178/178-degree (Horizontal/Vertical)

Refresh Rate: 75Hz | Response Time: 4ms | AMD FreeSync

Connectivity: HDMI 1.4, VGA | Audio-Out (3.5mm)

Eye Care Technology: TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certified

Warranty: 3 Years On-site Warranty

Pros Cons Vivid and accurate colours No built-in speakers AMD FreeSync for gaming Limited port options TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification

2. MSI PRO MP223 21.45 Inch Full HD Office Monitor

The MSI PRO MP223 is a 21.45-inch Full HD office monitor that offers a quality visual experience for your workspace. With a 100Hz refresh rate and a 1ms MPRT (4ms GTG) response time, it delivers smoother and faster frame rates, ideal for everyday use. The VA panel supports a 99% sRGB colour gamut, 300 nits brightness, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, ensuring vibrant and detailed visuals. The MSI Display Kit App allows you to customize display, productivity, and colour settings for an enhanced experience. MSI EyesErgo technology provides TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, reducing blue light and flicker for extended viewing comfort. The monitor is VESA mountable and tilt-adjustable. It comes with dual connectivity options: HDMI 1.4b and D-Sub (VGA).

Specifications of MSI PRO MP223 Monitor:

Display: 21.45-inch FHD VA Panel

Visual Experience: 99% sRGB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Refresh Rate: 100Hz

Connectivity: HDMI 1.4b

Eye Care Technology: TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certified

Mounting: VESA mountable

Pros Cons Vivid colours No built-in speakers TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification Limited port options

3. Samsung 24-inch FHD Flat Monitor

The Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor is a sleek and high-quality display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It offers a widescreen aspect ratio of 16:9, ensuring an immersive visual experience. This monitor provides a maximum refresh rate of 75Hz and features an IPS panel for wide viewing angles, making it suitable for various tasks. It's backed by a 3-year manufacturer's warranty for added peace of mind. The monitor also includes Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology, which reduces eye strain and provides a comfortable viewing experience. The Color Support of this monitor is up to 16.7 million colours. It has a fast response time of 5ms (GTG), which minimizes motion blur for smoother visuals.

Specifications of Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor:

Display: 24-inch FHD IPS Monitor

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Refresh Rate: Max 75Hz

Color Support: Max 16.7 million colours

Response Time (ms) 5 (GTG)

Eye Care Technology Eye Saver Mode, Flicker-Free

Warranty 3 Years From Manufacturer

Pros Cons High resolution No built-in speakers Wide viewing angles Limited to 75Hz refresh rate Flicker-Free technology

4. Acer EK240Y H 23.8 Inch Full HD VA Panel Monitor

The Acer EK240Y H is a 23.8-inch Full HD monitor with a VA panel that delivers stunning visuals. You get a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels that offers crisp and sharp images for a delightful viewing experience. The monitor comes with a 100Hz refresh rate and a swift 1ms VRB response time, which ensures smoother frame rates and reduced motion blur. With a maximum brightness of 250 nits, it produces vibrant and vivid colours.

The monitor also comes with a variety of connectivity options, including 1 VGA and 1 HDMI port. It can be wall-mounted to save desk space and comes with HDMI cable included. The monitor features eye care technologies like Bluelight Shield and Flickerless, which help reduce eye strain during extended use. Acer provides a 3-year on-site warranty for this monitor, ensuring peace of mind for customers.

Specifications of Acer EK240Y H 23.8-Inch Monitor:

Display: 23.8-inch Full HD VA Panel Monitor

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Refresh Rate: 100Hz

Response Time (ms): 1ms VRB

Brightness: 250 nits

Connectivity: 1 x VGA, 1 x HDMI

Eye Care Technologies: Bluelight Shield, Flickerless

Warranty: 3 Years On-site Warranty

Pros Cons Fast 100Hz refresh rate Limited to 250 nits brightness Quick 1ms VRB response time No built-in speakers Multiple connectivity

5. Amazon Basics 23.8 inches IPS Monitor

The Amazon Basics 23.8-inch IPS Monitor offers a borderless design with stunning visuals. It features a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, ensuring smooth and sharp visuals with accurate colour reproduction. This monitor boasts a 60Hz refresh rate for a lag-free experience.

One of its unique features is the inbuilt speakers, providing great sound quality for multimedia use. With a contrast ratio of 3000:1 and 16.7 million colours, this monitor delivers impressive colour depth and vibrancy. The IPS technology ensures wide viewing angles and an immersive experience. The monitor provides multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and DP ports. It also comes with VESA mount compatibility (100 x 100), making it easy to install in various setups. Additionally, it includes blue light settings to reduce eye strain during extended use.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 23.8 inches IPS Monitor:

Display: 23.8-inch IPS Monitor

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Colour Depth: 16.7 Million Colours

Contrast Ratio: 3000:1

Connectivity: HDMI, DP

Inbuilt Speakers: Yes

VESA Mount Compatibility: 100 x 100

Blue Light Settings: Yes

Pros Cons Borderless design No high refresh rate for gamers Inbuilt speakers VESA mount compatibility

6. Frontech 18.5 Inch LED Monitor

The Frontech 18.5-inch LED monitor offers an immersive viewing experience with its 16:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. The slim and stylish design, coupled with wall-mount support, makes it a great addition to any setup.

With a maximum brightness, it delivers vibrant and vivid colours. The display supports a colour range of 16.7 million for accurate and rich colour reproduction. It provides versatile connectivity options with both VGA and HDMI ports, ensuring compatibility with various devices. Control buttons for easy navigation and adjustment of settings are conveniently located.

The monitor's viewing angles include horizontal at 130-degree and vertical at 110-degree, which ensures a decent contrast ratio. The power supply operates on AC 180-255V at 1.0A, ensuring stable performance and energy efficiency with a power consumption of approximately 21W.

Specifications of Frontech 18.5 Inch LED Monitor:

Display: 18.5-inch LED Monitor

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewing Angle Horizontal: 130-degree, Vertical: 110-degree

Connectivity: VGA, HDMI

Colour Range: 16.7 Million Colours

Wall Mount Support: Yes

Pros Cons Slim and stylish design Lower resolution for modern standards Wall mountable Versatile connectivity

7. ZEBRONICS EA122 LED Monitor

The ZEBRONICS EA122 LED monitor is designed to enhance your productivity with its 22-inch screen size, suitable for both desktops and laptops. It maintains a viewing angle of 140-degree/110-degree, ensuring comfortable viewing from a wider space range. The pixel pitch contributes to an optimal viewing experience.

This professional-grade desktop monitor operates with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and consumes only 22W of power, making it energy-efficient. It supports 16.7 million colours, providing a holistic view for a vivid working experience. The monitor offers dual sources of input connectivity through HDMI and VGA interfaces, enhancing its flexibility and compatibility with a variety of devices.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS EA122 LED Monitor:

Display: 22-inch LED Monitor

Screen Size: 55.8 cm

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Viewing Angle: 140-degree/110-degree (Horizontal/Vertical)

Power Consumption: 22W

Colour Support: 16.7 Million Colours

Input Connectivity HDMI, VGA

Pros Cons Wide viewing angle Larger screen size may not be suitable for all setups Energy-efficient Vibrant colour support

8. ZEBRONICS Zeb-V16HD LED Monitor

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-V16HD LED monitor offers a screen size of 39.1 centimeters (approximately 15.4 inches) and supports an HD resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It features a glossy panel with an anti-glare screen to provide you with a clear and comfortable viewing experience.

This slim-designed monitor is wall-mountable, offering flexibility in how you set up your workspace. It includes both VGA and HDMI inputs, ensuring compatibility with various devices.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-V16HD LED Monitor:

Screen Size: 39.1 Centimeters (15.4 inches)

Display Resolution Maximum: 1280 x 800 (HD) Pixels

Special Feature: Anti Glare Screen

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Input Connectivity: VGA, HDMI

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Viewing Angle: H90-degree/V50-degree

Wall Mountable: Yes

Glossy Panel: Yes

Slim Design: Yes

Pros Cons Compact size for flexibility Lower screen resolution Anti-glare screen Limited viewing angle Wall-mountable Multiple input options

Best value for money

The Amazon Basics 23.8 inches IPS Monitor stands out as the best value for money. It offers a borderless design, FHD resolution, in-built speakers, and a competitive price. This monitor provides excellent features at an affordable price.

Best deal

The Acer EK240Y H 23.8 Inch Full HD VA Panel LCD Monitor seems to offer the best deal. It combines a high refresh rate, low response time, VA panel, and various eye care features, making it a well-rounded monitor for both productivity and gaming. Additionally, it comes with HDMI and VGA ports and includes an HDMI cable.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.